chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
176 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Irrlycht
 Irrlycht - Wolfish Grandeur (C)
Par rudler242		   
Hallowed Butchery
 Hallowed Butchery - Deathso... (C)
Par lkea		   
Caveman Cult
 Caveman Cult - Blood And Ex... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
The Flight Of Sleipnir
 The Flight Of Sleipnir - Ev... (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Les news du 1 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 1 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Fluids
 Fluids - Not Dark Yet (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par crucifist		   
Bloodlet
 Bloodlet - Entheogen (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 29 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 29 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Melvins
 Melvins - Bullhead (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Lingua Ignota
 Lingua Ignota - Sinner Get ... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Graveland
 Graveland - Hour of Ragnarok (C)
Par Goätnium		   
Tentation
 Tentation - Le Berceau Des ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Al Azif (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wyrd
 Wyrd - Vandraren (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 22 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 22 Septembre 20... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

Les news du 5 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 5 Octobre 2021 Uncomfortable Knowledge - Sunless - Fordom - In Mourning - Sacrifice - Evil Damn - Paydretz
»
(Lien direct)
UNCOMFORTABLE KNOWLEDGE (Hardcore/Sludge, France) a sorti son premier full-length Black Queen le 25 septembre dernier. Tracklist :

01. Mirror
02. Purgatory
03. Poison
04. Colors (feat. Ivan Pavlakovic)
05. Black Queen
06. Wrecked Time Past
07. Only War
08. Guzzlers

»
(Lien direct)
SUNLESS (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "Ascended Forms" figurant sur son nouveau disque Ylem dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1) Spiraling into the Unfathomable
2) Ascended Forms
3) The Unraveling of Arcane Past
4) Atramentous
5) Flesh-Particle Amalgamation
6) Forgotten (Remnants of Life)
7) Perpetual Contortion
8) Molding Axioms of the Metaphysical

»
(Lien direct)
FORDOM (Black Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "The Uprising of Barbatos" extrait de son premier longue-durée Manic Howls à paraître le 5 novembre via Night in Terrors. Tracklist :

1. Inside the Temple of Bael
2. Destroying the Temple of God
3. The Uprising of Barbatos
4. Rituals Spreading Into the World
5. Fuck the Messiah
6. Confession to Astaroth
7. Lucifer Rises Again

»
(Lien direct)
IN MOURNING (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "At The Behest Of Night" et issu de son prochain opus The Bleeding Veil qui sortira le 26 novembre sur Dalapop.

»
(Lien direct)
SACRIFICE (Thrash Metal, Japon) va rééditer Total Steel (1990) en vinyle le 17 décembre chez Relics From the Cryt, division de Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Clumsy Life
2. Total Steel
3. Crucifixion
4. Dancing Death Valley
5. One Night King
6. Ins and Outs
7. Fight to Be Free
8. Don't Wanna Be Back in Black Days
9. Cold Storm

»
(Lien direct)
EVIL DAMN (Death Metal, Pérou) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Beast of Rlyeh" extrait de son premier album Necronomicon à paraître le 29 octobre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Curse
2. Beast of Rlyeh
3. Ceremonial Decimation
4. Graveless Cadaver
5. Darkness Will Remain
6. Altares de Innsmouth
7. Shaitan
8. Necronomicon
9. Christ Death [Sarcofago cover]

»
(Lien direct)
PAYDRETZ (Black/Folk, France) propose son premier long-format Chroniques de l’Insurrection en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 8 octobre sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Premier sang (1793)
2. Le tocsin nous appelle
3. Le serment des chefs
4. La chasse aux loups (interlude)
5. Le cantique des moulins
6. Sous la bannière blanche
7. À la Loire!
8. Vengé (interlude)
9. Colonnes Infernales
10. Les Bleus sont là
11. Par les chemins creux
12. Au cœur de la forêt (interlude)
13. La fin du rêve
14. Le pardon n’est pas l’oubli (outro)
Thrasho Keyser
5 Octobre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Marduk
 Marduk
Dark Endless
1992 - No Fashion Records		   
L'Acéphale
 L'Acéphale
L'Acéphale
2019 - Eisenwald Tonschmiede		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Marduk
Dark Endless
Lire la chronique
L'Acéphale
L'Acéphale
Lire la chronique
Clandestine Blaze
Secrets of Laceration
Lire la chronique
Hooded Menace
The Tritonus Bell
Lire la chronique
Criminal
Sacrificio
Lire la chronique
Suad
Waves
Lire la chronique
The Flight Of Sleipnir
Eventide
Lire la chronique
Fluids
Not Dark Yet
Lire la chronique
Wraith
Undo The Chains
Lire la chronique
Le Prochain Hiver
Hiver '96
Lire la chronique
Bloodlet
Entheogen
Lire la chronique
Deicide
In The Minds Of Evil
Lire la chronique
Caveman Cult
Blood And Extinction
Lire la chronique
Gargoyle
Hail to the Necrodoom
Lire la chronique
Melvins
Bullhead
Lire la chronique
Lingua Ignota
Sinner Get Ready
Lire la chronique
Hatemonger
The Vile Maxim (EP)
Lire la chronique
Superbloom
Pollen
Lire la chronique
Fates Warning
A Pleasant Shade Of Grey
Lire la chronique
Wyrd
Vandraren
Lire la chronique
Graveland
Hour of Ragnarok
Lire la chronique
Lymphatic Phlegm
Pathogenesis Infest Phlegms...
Lire la chronique
Fleshdriver
Leech (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Maniacult
Lire la chronique
Haken
The Mountain
Lire la chronique
Chamber Of Unlight
Realm Of The Night
Lire la chronique
10 Code
Ride
Lire la chronique
Abandon
When It Falls Apart
Lire la chronique
Witch Vomit
Abhorrent Rapture (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
Dead Man's Path
Lire la chronique