UNCOMFORTABLE KNOWLEDGE (Hardcore/Sludge, France) a sorti son premier full-length Black Queen le 25 septembre dernier. Tracklist :



01. Mirror

02. Purgatory

03. Poison

04. Colors (feat. Ivan Pavlakovic)

05. Black Queen

06. Wrecked Time Past

07. Only War

08. Guzzlers













» (Lien direct) SUNLESS (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "Ascended Forms" figurant sur son nouveau disque Ylem dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1) Spiraling into the Unfathomable

2) Ascended Forms

3) The Unraveling of Arcane Past

4) Atramentous

5) Flesh-Particle Amalgamation

6) Forgotten (Remnants of Life)

7) Perpetual Contortion

8) Molding Axioms of the Metaphysical





» (Lien direct) FORDOM (Black Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "The Uprising of Barbatos" extrait de son premier longue-durée Manic Howls à paraître le 5 novembre via Night in Terrors. Tracklist :



1. Inside the Temple of Bael

2. Destroying the Temple of God

3. The Uprising of Barbatos

4. Rituals Spreading Into the World

5. Fuck the Messiah

6. Confession to Astaroth

7. Lucifer Rises Again





» (Lien direct) IN MOURNING (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "At The Behest Of Night" et issu de son prochain opus The Bleeding Veil qui sortira le 26 novembre sur Dalapop.





» (Lien direct) SACRIFICE (Thrash Metal, Japon) va rééditer Total Steel (1990) en vinyle le 17 décembre chez Relics From the Cryt, division de Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Clumsy Life

2. Total Steel

3. Crucifixion

4. Dancing Death Valley

5. One Night King

6. Ins and Outs

7. Fight to Be Free

8. Don't Wanna Be Back in Black Days

9. Cold Storm

» (Lien direct) EVIL DAMN (Death Metal, Pérou) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Beast of Rlyeh" extrait de son premier album Necronomicon à paraître le 29 octobre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. The Curse

2. Beast of Rlyeh

3. Ceremonial Decimation

4. Graveless Cadaver

5. Darkness Will Remain

6. Altares de Innsmouth

7. Shaitan

8. Necronomicon

9. Christ Death [Sarcofago cover]

» (Lien direct) PAYDRETZ (Black/Folk, France) propose son premier long-format Chroniques de l’Insurrection en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 8 octobre sur Antiq. Tracklist :



1. Premier sang (1793)

2. Le tocsin nous appelle

3. Le serment des chefs

4. La chasse aux loups (interlude)

5. Le cantique des moulins

6. Sous la bannière blanche

7. À la Loire!

8. Vengé (interlude)

9. Colonnes Infernales

10. Les Bleus sont là

11. Par les chemins creux

12. Au cœur de la forêt (interlude)

13. La fin du rêve

14. Le pardon n’est pas l’oubli (outro)





