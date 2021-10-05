SUNLESS (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "Ascended Forms" figurant sur son nouveau disque Ylem dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1) Spiraling into the Unfathomable
2) Ascended Forms
3) The Unraveling of Arcane Past
4) Atramentous
5) Flesh-Particle Amalgamation
6) Forgotten (Remnants of Life)
7) Perpetual Contortion
8) Molding Axioms of the Metaphysical
IN MOURNING (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "At The Behest Of Night" et issu de son prochain opus The Bleeding Veil qui sortira le 26 novembre sur Dalapop.
PAYDRETZ (Black/Folk, France) propose son premier long-format Chroniques de l’Insurrection en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 8 octobre sur Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Premier sang (1793)
2. Le tocsin nous appelle
3. Le serment des chefs
4. La chasse aux loups (interlude)
5. Le cantique des moulins
6. Sous la bannière blanche
7. À la Loire!
8. Vengé (interlude)
9. Colonnes Infernales
10. Les Bleus sont là
11. Par les chemins creux
12. Au cœur de la forêt (interlude)
13. La fin du rêve
14. Le pardon n’est pas l’oubli (outro)
