(Lien direct) FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le titre "I Drink Myself to Death" figurant sur son premier long-format This Insidious Horror prévu le 15 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Separate

2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)

3. Jesus is my Respirator

4. The Death of Expertise

5. Trapped Spirit

6. I Drink Myself to Death

7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)

8. Out of Sync

9. Flashpoint

10. This Fucking Horror