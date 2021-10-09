|
Les news du 9 Octobre 2021
Les news du 9 Octobre 2021 Thokk - Martyr - Rothadás - Sorcerer - Under The Church - Sadist - Charnel Altar - Feed the Corpses to the Pigs - Mutant Blast - In Aphelion - Burial - Rhine - Delphian - Deimler - Benothing - Deathawaits - Hunters Moon
|THOKK (Black Metal avec deux anciens membres de Grand Belial's Key dont Holocausto d'Arghoslent ainsi que l'ex-Arghoslent Kommando en guest à la basse, USA) a réédité sa première démo de 1995, A Trance for the Ever-Toiling Witch, sur Sinistrari Records. Écoute intégrale disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01 Wolf-Hymn
02 Falling in the White Tempest
03 Of Rape and Vampirism
04 The Witch-Tower of Vshanäad
05 In the Phantasmagoric Dimensions
06 Abscond to Nightmare Chasms
07 Come a Grimmer Presence
08 Haunted by Saturnian Phantoms (Abducted in the Cosmic Bog)
Line-up :
The Marauder: guitars, bass, synthesizers
Lord Vlad Lucifierian: percussion, vocals, synthesizers
Kommando: bass (contributions)
|MARTYR (Heavy/Power/Speed, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque Planet Metalhead le 24 février 2022. Tracklist :
01: ‘Raise Your Horns, Unite!’
02: ‘Demon Hammer’
03: ‘Children Of The Night’
04: ‘Fire Of Rebellions’
05: ‘No Time For Goodbyes’
06: ‘Metal Overdrive’
07: ‘La Diabla!’
08: ‘Diary Of A Sinner’
09: ‘Church Of Steel’
10: ‘Wings In A Darkened Soul’
|ROTHADÁS (Death Metal, Hongrie) offre son premier album Kopár hant... az alvilág felé en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 12 octobre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Tracklist :
1. Utolsó kenet [7:16]
2. Koporsószeg [6:47]
3. Sírkő [8:22]
4. Kripta [8:41]
5. Temető [12:28]
|SORCERER (Epic Doom Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne sa reprise de "When Death Calls" de Black Sabbath.
|UNDER THE CHURCH (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 3 décembre via Pulverised Records un nouvel EP intitulé Total Burial. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Day Of Reckoning" :
01. Day Of Reckoning
02. Spit On Your Grave
03. Total Burial
04. Depraved Vocation
05. Just Another Death
|SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) rejoint Agonia Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel opus baptisé Firescorched.
|CHARNEL ALTAR (Death/Black/Doom, Australie) sortira son premier album Abatement of the Sun le 17 décembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Grave Totem [8:05]
2. Vexation Of Sorrow [6:44]
3. Slaughter [8:36]
4. Wormworld [7:52]
5. Malefic Blessings [7:04]
6. Metempsychosis [8:45]
|FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le titre "I Drink Myself to Death" figurant sur son premier long-format This Insidious Horror prévu le 15 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Separate
2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)
3. Jesus is my Respirator
4. The Death of Expertise
5. Trapped Spirit
6. I Drink Myself to Death
7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)
8. Out of Sync
9. Flashpoint
10. This Fucking Horror
|MUTANT BLAST (Death 'n Roll, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Grave Insanity" tiré de son dernier EP paru en septembre sur Wormholedeath.
|IN APHELION (Black Metal avec deux membres de Necrophobic, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Draugr" extrait de son nouvel EP Luciferian Age à paraître le 5 novembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Draugr [7:50]
2. Luciferian Age [4:40]
3. Wrath of a False God [6:28]
4. Pleasure to Kill (Kreator cover) [3:56]
Un premier album, Moribund? suivra le 25 décembre.
|BURIAL (Death/Doom, Italie) a partagé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Inner Gateways to the Slumbering Equilibrium at the Center of Cosmos à paraître le 29 octobre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
01. The Curse of the Unbornlike God (08:04)
02. Halls of the Formless Unraveler (09:57)
03. Absynt Visions Conceive Unspeakable Beings (05:39)
04. Dark Womb of Outern Creation (06:14)
05. Inner Gateways to the Slumbering Equilibrium at the Center of Cosmos (13:41)
|RHINE (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Ausland le 12 novembre via Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :
1. Prelude
2. Virtual Plague
3. Prisoner of Fate
4. Running Away
5. Ausland
6. The Path to Power
7. Trivial
8. Shadow Future
|DELPHIAN (Progressive Death Metal avec notamment Kevin Talley à la batterie, USA) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Suicide Speech to Persuade" issu de son premier full-length Somnambulant Foregoer qui sort le 12 novembre. Tracklist :
1. A Suicide Speech To Persuade
2. Devout Magisterial Form
3. Drip Me Toward The Ground
4. Speaking With the Shadows
5. How I Long For The Oort Cloud
6. Somnambulant Foregoer
7. Meanwhile, More Polemics With Kurt Gurkillis And Scud Moothers
8. Idolatry
9. Dimensions Disassociated
|DEIMLER (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée A Thousand Suns dont la sortie est programmée pour le 19 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. A Thousand Suns
2. Blessed All Forms...
3. The Chosen One
4. Skull's Smiling
5. Nebuchadnezzar
6. The Sentinels
7. The Architect...
8. ...And the Oracle
9. Tenth Masters Sections (Outro)
|BENOTHING (Progressive Death Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie le 26 novembre de son premier EP Temporal Bliss Surrealms
|DEATHAWAITS (Death/Thradh/Deathcore, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sever Again" avec Julien Truchan de Benighted. Les Lyonnais prépare son nouvel album qui sortira en 2022 via Metal East Records.
|HUNTERS MOON (Black Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Denouncement Pyre et Nocturnal Graves, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée The Great Pandemonium le 26 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Torn by Talons
2. Storm of Hail and Fire
3. Pilgrims Exile
4. Rebellion
5. Bridge Over Chaos
6. Drag Them to the Coffins
7. Red Death
8. Hearse for a Barren Earth
La pochette du Martyr, c'est juste pas possible ...
09/10/2021 09:11