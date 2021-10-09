chargement...

Les news du 9 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 9 Octobre 2021 Under The Church - Sadist - Charnel Altar - Feed the Corpses to the Pigs - Mutant Blast - In Aphelion - Burial - Rhine - Delphian - Deimler - Benothing - Deathawaits - Hunters Moon
»
(Lien direct)
UNDER THE CHURCH (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 3 décembre via Pulverised Records un nouvel EP intitulé Total Burial. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Day Of Reckoning" :

01. Day Of Reckoning
02. Spit On Your Grave
03. Total Burial
04. Depraved Vocation
05. Just Another Death

»
(Lien direct)
SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) rejoint Agonia Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel opus baptisé Firescorched.

»
(Lien direct)
CHARNEL ALTAR (Death/Black/Doom, Australie) sortira son premier album Abatement of the Sun le 17 décembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Grave Totem [8:05]
2. Vexation Of Sorrow [6:44]
3. Slaughter [8:36]
4. Wormworld [7:52]
5. Malefic Blessings [7:04]
6. Metempsychosis [8:45]

»
(Lien direct)
FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le titre "I Drink Myself to Death" figurant sur son premier long-format This Insidious Horror prévu le 15 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Separate
2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)
3. Jesus is my Respirator
4. The Death of Expertise
5. Trapped Spirit
6. I Drink Myself to Death
7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)
8. Out of Sync
9. Flashpoint
10. This Fucking Horror

»
(Lien direct)
MUTANT BLAST (Death 'n Roll, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Grave Insanity" tiré de son dernier EP paru en septembre sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
IN APHELION (Black Metal avec deux membres de Necrophobic, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Draugr" extrait de son nouvel EP Luciferian Age à paraître le 5 novembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Draugr [7:50]
2. Luciferian Age [4:40]
3. Wrath of a False God [6:28]
4. Pleasure to Kill (Kreator cover) [3:56]

Un premier album, Moribund? suivra le 25 décembre.

»
(Lien direct)
BURIAL (Death/Doom, Italie) a partagé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Inner Gateways to the Slumbering Equilibrium at the Center of Cosmos à paraître le 29 octobre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

01. The Curse of the Unbornlike God (08:04)
02. Halls of the Formless Unraveler (09:57)
03. Absynt Visions Conceive Unspeakable Beings (05:39)
04. Dark Womb of Outern Creation (06:14)
05. Inner Gateways to the Slumbering Equilibrium at the Center of Cosmos (13:41)


»
(Lien direct)
RHINE (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Ausland le 12 novembre via Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :

1. Prelude
2. Virtual Plague
3. Prisoner of Fate
4. Running Away
5. Ausland
6. The Path to Power
7. Trivial
8. Shadow Future

»
(Lien direct)
DELPHIAN (Progressive Death Metal avec notamment Kevin Talley à la batterie, USA) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Suicide Speech to Persuade" issu de son premier full-length Somnambulant Foregoer qui sort le 12 novembre. Tracklist :

1. A Suicide Speech To Persuade
2. Devout Magisterial Form
3. Drip Me Toward The Ground
4. Speaking With the Shadows
5. How I Long For The Oort Cloud
6. Somnambulant Foregoer
7. Meanwhile, More Polemics With Kurt Gurkillis And Scud Moothers
8. Idolatry
9. Dimensions Disassociated

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMLER (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée A Thousand Suns dont la sortie est programmée pour le 19 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. A Thousand Suns
2. Blessed All Forms...
3. The Chosen One
4. Skull's Smiling
5. Nebuchadnezzar
6. The Sentinels
7. The Architect...
8. ...And the Oracle
9. Tenth Masters Sections (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
BENOTHING (Progressive Death Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie le 26 novembre de son premier EP Temporal Bliss Surrealms

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHAWAITS (Death/Thradh/Deathcore, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sever Again" avec Julien Truchan de Benighted. Les Lyonnais prépare son nouvel album qui sortira en 2022 via Metal East Records.

»
(Lien direct)
HUNTERS MOON (Black Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Denouncement Pyre et Nocturnal Graves, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée The Great Pandemonium le 26 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Torn by Talons
2. Storm of Hail and Fire
3. Pilgrims Exile
4. Rebellion
5. Bridge Over Chaos
6. Drag Them to the Coffins
7. Red Death
8. Hearse for a Barren Earth

Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
9 Octobre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
