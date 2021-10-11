chargement...

Lymphatic Phlegm
 Lymphatic Phlegm - Roughly ... (C)
Par Radidi		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Black Mass
 Black Mass - Feast At The F... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Dead Soul Alliance
 Dead Soul Alliance - Behind... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Secrets... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Bloodlet
 Bloodlet - Entheogen (C)
Par The truth		   
Oferwintran
 Oferwintran - Llyfr Coch He... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 7 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 7 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Sépulcre pour la démo "Ascent Through Morbid Transcendence"
 Sépulcre pour la démo "Asce... (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion - A Sigh From Below (C)
Par Keyser		   
L'Acéphale
 L'Acéphale - L'Acéphale (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Caveman Cult
 Caveman Cult - Blood And Ex... (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Dark Endless (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 6 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 6 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par lkea		   
Hallowed Butchery
 Hallowed Butchery - Deathso... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Yawning Man
 Yawning Man - Live At Giant... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par grintold		   

Les news du 11 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 11 Octobre 2021 Carnation - Gloson - Blockheads - Otargos - Under the Oak
»
(Lien direct)
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) sortira le 24 décembre en autoproduction un album "live" intitulé The Galaxy Sessions, et enregistré le 18 avril au The Galaxy Studios à Mol en Belgique. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Reincarnation
2. Iron Discipline
3. Serpent’s Breath
4. The Whisperer
5. Malformed Regrowth
6. Sepulcher Of Alteration
7. Napalm Ascension
8. Fathomless Depths
9. Where Death Lies

»
(Lien direct)
GLOSON (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Impetus", qui figurera sur le prochain album du groupe prévu pour le début de l'année prochaine. Il s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BLOCKHEADS (Grindcore, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Trip To The Void le 15 novembre sur Lixiviat et Bones Brigade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre :

»
(Lien direct)
OTARGOS (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Larva Venom" figurant sur son nouvel album Fleshborer Soulflayer à paraître le 10 décembre via XenoKorp. Tracklist :

1, Rise of the Abomination
2, Incursion of Chaos
3, Xenos
4, Blessed by Pestilence
5, Fleshborer Soulflayer
6, Navigator [all CD versions bonus track]
7, Larva Venom
8, Daemonfire
9, Cyclones of Steel
10, Sentinel
11, Warp
12, Miasmic Armageddon Fog [DigiPak CD exclusive track]
12, Ocularis Terribus [Vinyl & cassette exclusive track]

»
(Lien direct)
UNDER THE OAK (Thrash Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Hymn For The Fallen" extrait de son premier long-format Ripped Up by the Roots sorti l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath Records.
11 Octobre 2021
11 Octobre 2021

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sulphur
Sulphur
11/10/2021 17:48
La formule Blockheads fait mouche à tous les coups.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
