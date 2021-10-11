Les news du 11 Octobre 2021 News Les news du 11 Octobre 2021 Carnation - Gloson - Blockheads - Otargos - Under the Oak » (Lien direct) CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) sortira le 24 décembre en autoproduction un album "live" intitulé The Galaxy Sessions, et enregistré le 18 avril au The Galaxy Studios à Mol en Belgique. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :



1. Reincarnation

2. Iron Discipline

3. Serpent’s Breath

4. The Whisperer

5. Malformed Regrowth

6. Sepulcher Of Alteration

7. Napalm Ascension

8. Fathomless Depths

9. Where Death Lies





» (Lien direct) GLOSON (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Impetus", qui figurera sur le prochain album du groupe prévu pour le début de l'année prochaine. Il s'écoute ici :





» (Lien direct) BLOCKHEADS (Grindcore, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Trip To The Void le 15 novembre sur Lixiviat et Bones Brigade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre :





» (Lien direct) OTARGOS (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Larva Venom" figurant sur son nouvel album Fleshborer Soulflayer à paraître le 10 décembre via XenoKorp. Tracklist :



1, Rise of the Abomination

2, Incursion of Chaos

3, Xenos

4, Blessed by Pestilence

5, Fleshborer Soulflayer

6, Navigator [all CD versions bonus track]

7, Larva Venom

8, Daemonfire

9, Cyclones of Steel

10, Sentinel

11, Warp

12, Miasmic Armageddon Fog [DigiPak CD exclusive track]

12, Ocularis Terribus [Vinyl & cassette exclusive track]





» (Lien direct) UNDER THE OAK (Thrash Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Hymn For The Fallen" extrait de son premier long-format Ripped Up by the Roots sorti l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath Records.





