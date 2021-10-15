»

CLOUDS (Atmospheric Doom/Death, Angleterre/Roumanie) sortira son nouvel album Despărțire le 3 décembre sur Personal Records en CD. Tracklist :



1. Deepen This Wound

2. This Heart, A Coffin (feat. Mick Moss)

3. Your Name In My Flesh

4. In Both Our Worlds The Pain Is Real (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe)

5. The Door We Never Opened

6. A Place For All Your Tears

7. See The Sky With Blind Eyes

8. Untitled (bonus track)