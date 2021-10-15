chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
153 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
The Flight Of Sleipnir
 The Flight Of Sleipnir - Ev... (C)
Par AdicTo		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - Conspiracy (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Hexerei
 Hexerei - Ancient Evil Spirits (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Necrofier
 Necrofier - Prophecies of E... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sépulcre pour la démo "Ascent Through Morbid Transcendence"
 Sépulcre pour la démo "Asce... (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lymphatic Phlegm
 Lymphatic Phlegm - Roughly ... (C)
Par Radidi		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Black Mass
 Black Mass - Feast At The F... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Dead Soul Alliance
 Dead Soul Alliance - Behind... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Secrets... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Bloodlet
 Bloodlet - Entheogen (C)
Par The truth		   
Oferwintran
 Oferwintran - Llyfr Coch He... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 7 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 7 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion - A Sigh From Below (C)
Par Keyser		   
L'Acéphale
 L'Acéphale - L'Acéphale (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Caveman Cult
 Caveman Cult - Blood And Ex... (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Dark Endless (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 15 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 15 Octobre 2021 Zetar - Whitechapel - Varius - Malefic Throne - Tigguo Cobauc - Clouds - Wolftopia - Nemecic - Astrophobos - Vigilante
»
(Lien direct)
ZETAR (Sci-fi Black/Death, USA/France/Équateur) offre son premier full-length Devouring Darkness en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Spirit Coffin Publishing. Tracklist :

1. Devouring Darkness
2. Return to Talos IV (The Cage)
3. Demons of Darkness and Air
4. Portal Six-Three
5. Lights of Zetar
6. Landru
7. Orbital Decay
8. Ardra (Great Deceiver)

»
(Lien direct)
WHITECHAPEL (Deathcore, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Orphan" figurant sur son nouvel opus Kin dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. I Will Find You
2. Lost Boy
3. A Bloodsoaked Symphony
4. Anticure
5. The Ones That Made Us
6. History Is Silent
7. To the Wolves
8. Orphan
9. Without You
10. Without Us
11. Kin

»
(Lien direct)
VARIUS (Melodic Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Concordance le 5 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Golden Crown (6:03)
2. Concordance of the Legionfall (4:59)
3. Lament of Dissonance (4:43)
4. Gut Shoveler (5:28)
Digital EP Length: 21:14
Note: Physical CD copies of Concordance will feature a bonus track (previously released digitally – 2019)
5. P.I.S.S. (3:22) (CD Bonus Track)

Durée totale : 24:40

»
(Lien direct)
MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, USA), c'est le nouveau all-star band réunissant Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, Angelcorpse, Blasphemic Cruelty), Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel, Warfather) et John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, ex-Angelcorpse). Le groupe vient de signer avec Hells Headbangers pour la sortie d'un premier EP éponyme de dix-neuf minutes l'année prochaine.

»
(Lien direct)
TIGGUO COBAUC (Blackened Sludge, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée Trial by Combat le 11 janvier 2022. Tracklist :

1. Demolished Blood
2. Ravaging the Innocents
3. Gjallehorn's Warning
4. Tigguo Cobauc
5. New World Collision
6. Endless Suffering

»
(Lien direct)
CLOUDS (Atmospheric Doom/Death, Angleterre/Roumanie) sortira son nouvel album Despărțire le 3 décembre sur Personal Records en CD. Tracklist :

1. Deepen This Wound
2. This Heart, A Coffin (feat. Mick Moss)
3. Your Name In My Flesh
4. In Both Our Worlds The Pain Is Real (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe)
5. The Door We Never Opened
6. A Place For All Your Tears
7. See The Sky With Blind Eyes
8. Untitled (bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
WOLFTOPIA (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) propose le titre "Wash The Spears" via une vidéo sur YouTube. Le premier long-format du groupe, Ways of the Pack, sort le 17 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Hound of War
2. The Last Embrace of the Mother
3. Wash the Spears
4. We are Pack
5. Predator
6. May He Sever the Shadow
7. The Alpha
8. I am the Storm

»
(Lien direct)
NEMECIC (Death/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Dodecahedron Avenue" tiré de son nouveau disque The Last Magic in Practice à paraître le 29 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Hekau
02. Dodecahedron Avenue
03. Crowing of Swans
04. Sphinx
05. Galateia
06. Hypersigil
07. Invocation for the Muse
08. The Chatter of Teeth
09. Dream Machine
10. Orbis de Ignis

»
(Lien direct)
ASTROPHOBOS (Black Metal, Suède) a mois en ligne le titre "Liktal" extrait de son nouvel opus Corpus à venir le 12 novembre sur Triumvirate Records. Tracklist :

01. Corpus
02. Utrotning
03. Till djupet
04. Nattvard
05. Svärta
06. Liktal
07. Under jord

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VIGILANTE (Opressive Thrash Metal, France) sortira un double album intitulé Opacities et comportant seize titres en version 2LP/2CD/Tape. Il sera disponible sur Bancamp début 2022.
Thrasho Keyser
15 Octobre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Astrophobos
 Astrophobos
Black Death Mélodique - 2009 - Suède		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel
Deathcore - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Aurvandil
Thrones
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal Nightmare
Abstrakt Sinne
Lire la chronique
Ghastly
Mercurial Passages
Lire la chronique
Hellsword
Cold Is The Grave
Lire la chronique
King Diamond
Conspiracy
Lire la chronique
Vile Apparition
Depravity Ordained
Lire la chronique
Necrofier
Prophecies of Eternal Darkness
Lire la chronique
Black Mass
Feast At The Forbidden Tree
Lire la chronique
Hexerei
Ancient Evil Spirits
Lire la chronique
Illum Adora
Ophidian Kult
Lire la chronique
Begräbnis
Izanaena
Lire la chronique
Igric
Svet svetlom stvorený
Lire la chronique
Lymphatic Phlegm
Roughly Excised (Putrefindi...
Lire la chronique
Sépulcre pour la démo "Ascent Through Morbid Transcendence"
Lire l'interview
Dead Soul Alliance
Behind The Scenes
Lire la chronique
Venefixion
A Sigh From Below
Lire la chronique
Marduk
Dark Endless
Lire la chronique
L'Acéphale
L'Acéphale
Lire la chronique
Clandestine Blaze
Secrets of Laceration
Lire la chronique
Hooded Menace
The Tritonus Bell
Lire la chronique
Criminal
Sacrificio
Lire la chronique
Suad
Waves
Lire la chronique
The Flight Of Sleipnir
Eventide
Lire la chronique
Fluids
Not Dark Yet
Lire la chronique
Wraith
Undo The Chains
Lire la chronique
Le Prochain Hiver
Hiver '96
Lire la chronique
Bloodlet
Entheogen
Lire la chronique
Deicide
In The Minds Of Evil
Lire la chronique
Caveman Cult
Blood And Extinction
Lire la chronique
Gargoyle
Hail to the Necrodoom
Lire la chronique