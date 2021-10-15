|
Les news du 15 Octobre 2021
Les news du 15 Octobre 2021 Zetar - Whitechapel - Varius - Malefic Throne - Tigguo Cobauc - Clouds - Wolftopia - Nemecic - Astrophobos - Vigilante
|ZETAR (Sci-fi Black/Death, USA/France/Équateur) offre son premier full-length Devouring Darkness en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Spirit Coffin Publishing. Tracklist :
1. Devouring Darkness
2. Return to Talos IV (The Cage)
3. Demons of Darkness and Air
4. Portal Six-Three
5. Lights of Zetar
6. Landru
7. Orbital Decay
8. Ardra (Great Deceiver)
|
|»
|WHITECHAPEL (Deathcore, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Orphan" figurant sur son nouvel opus Kin dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 octobre via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. I Will Find You
2. Lost Boy
3. A Bloodsoaked Symphony
4. Anticure
5. The Ones That Made Us
6. History Is Silent
7. To the Wolves
8. Orphan
9. Without You
10. Without Us
11. Kin
|
|»
|VARIUS (Melodic Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Concordance le 5 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Golden Crown (6:03)
2. Concordance of the Legionfall (4:59)
3. Lament of Dissonance (4:43)
4. Gut Shoveler (5:28)
Digital EP Length: 21:14
Note: Physical CD copies of Concordance will feature a bonus track (previously released digitally – 2019)
5. P.I.S.S. (3:22) (CD Bonus Track)
Durée totale : 24:40
|
|»
|MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, USA), c'est le nouveau all-star band réunissant Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, Angelcorpse, Blasphemic Cruelty), Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel, Warfather) et John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, ex-Angelcorpse). Le groupe vient de signer avec Hells Headbangers pour la sortie d'un premier EP éponyme de dix-neuf minutes l'année prochaine.
|
|»
|TIGGUO COBAUC (Blackened Sludge, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée Trial by Combat le 11 janvier 2022. Tracklist :
1. Demolished Blood
2. Ravaging the Innocents
3. Gjallehorn's Warning
4. Tigguo Cobauc
5. New World Collision
6. Endless Suffering
|
|»
|CLOUDS (Atmospheric Doom/Death, Angleterre/Roumanie) sortira son nouvel album Despărțire le 3 décembre sur Personal Records en CD. Tracklist :
1. Deepen This Wound
2. This Heart, A Coffin (feat. Mick Moss)
3. Your Name In My Flesh
4. In Both Our Worlds The Pain Is Real (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe)
5. The Door We Never Opened
6. A Place For All Your Tears
7. See The Sky With Blind Eyes
8. Untitled (bonus track)
|
|»
|WOLFTOPIA (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) propose le titre "Wash The Spears" via une vidéo sur YouTube. Le premier long-format du groupe, Ways of the Pack, sort le 17 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Hound of War
2. The Last Embrace of the Mother
3. Wash the Spears
4. We are Pack
5. Predator
6. May He Sever the Shadow
7. The Alpha
8. I am the Storm
|
|»
|NEMECIC (Death/Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Dodecahedron Avenue" tiré de son nouveau disque The Last Magic in Practice à paraître le 29 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Hekau
02. Dodecahedron Avenue
03. Crowing of Swans
04. Sphinx
05. Galateia
06. Hypersigil
07. Invocation for the Muse
08. The Chatter of Teeth
09. Dream Machine
10. Orbis de Ignis
|
|»
|ASTROPHOBOS (Black Metal, Suède) a mois en ligne le titre "Liktal" extrait de son nouvel opus Corpus à venir le 12 novembre sur Triumvirate Records. Tracklist :
01. Corpus
02. Utrotning
03. Till djupet
04. Nattvard
05. Svärta
06. Liktal
07. Under jord
|
|»
|Le one-man band VIGILANTE (Opressive Thrash Metal, France) sortira un double album intitulé Opacities et comportant seize titres en version 2LP/2CD/Tape. Il sera disponible sur Bancamp début 2022.
|
