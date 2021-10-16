Les news du 16 Octobre 2021
Les news du 16 Octobre 2021 Phrenelith - Dream Unending
|PHRENELITH (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Chimaera le 10 décembre sur Nuclear WInter Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Awakening Titans" :
01. Awakening Titans
02. Chimaerian Offspring - Part I
03. Phlegethon
04. Gorgonhead
05. Kykytos
06. Χίμαιρα
07. Chimaerian Offspring - Part II
|Intitulé Tide Turns Eternal, le premier album de DREAM UNENDING (Death/Doom, USA) sortira le 19 novembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "The Needful" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Entrance
02. Adorned In Lies
03. In Cipher I Weep (YouTube)
04. The Needful
05. Dream Unending
06. Forgotten Farewell
07. Tide Turns Eternal
