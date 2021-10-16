»

(Lien direct) Tide Turns Eternal, le premier album de DREAM UNENDING (Death/Doom, USA) sortira le 19 novembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "The Needful" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Entrance

02. Adorned In Lies

03. In Cipher I Weep (YouTube)

04. The Needful

05. Dream Unending

06. Forgotten Farewell

07. Tide Turns Eternal



