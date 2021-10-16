chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
141 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur - Submissio... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Aurvandil
 Aurvandil - Thrones (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
The Flight Of Sleipnir
 The Flight Of Sleipnir - Ev... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - Conspiracy (C)
Par the gloth		   
Hexerei
 Hexerei - Ancient Evil Spirits (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Necrofier
 Necrofier - Prophecies of E... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sépulcre pour la démo "Ascent Through Morbid Transcendence"
 Sépulcre pour la démo "Asce... (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lymphatic Phlegm
 Lymphatic Phlegm - Roughly ... (C)
Par Radidi		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Black Mass
 Black Mass - Feast At The F... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Dead Soul Alliance
 Dead Soul Alliance - Behind... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Secrets... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Bloodlet
 Bloodlet - Entheogen (C)
Par The truth		   
Oferwintran
 Oferwintran - Llyfr Coch He... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 7 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 7 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion - A Sigh From Below (C)
Par Keyser		   
L'Acéphale
 L'Acéphale - L'Acéphale (C)
Par Goodnacht		   

Les news du 16 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 16 Octobre 2021 Phrenelith - Dream Unending
»
(Lien direct)
PHRENELITH (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Chimaera le 10 décembre sur Nuclear WInter Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Awakening Titans" :

01. Awakening Titans
02. Chimaerian Offspring - Part I
03. Phlegethon
04. Gorgonhead
05. Kykytos
06. Χίμαιρα
07. Chimaerian Offspring - Part II

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Tide Turns Eternal, le premier album de DREAM UNENDING (Death/Doom, USA) sortira le 19 novembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "The Needful" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Entrance
02. Adorned In Lies
03. In Cipher I Weep (YouTube)
04. The Needful
05. Dream Unending
06. Forgotten Farewell
07. Tide Turns Eternal
Thrasho AxGxB
16 Octobre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Phrenelith
 Phrenelith
Death Metal - 2013 - Danemark		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
Submission And Slavery
Lire la chronique
Aurvandil
Thrones
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal Nightmare
Abstrakt Sinne
Lire la chronique
Ghastly
Mercurial Passages
Lire la chronique
Hellsword
Cold Is The Grave
Lire la chronique
King Diamond
Conspiracy
Lire la chronique
Vile Apparition
Depravity Ordained
Lire la chronique
Necrofier
Prophecies of Eternal Darkness
Lire la chronique
Black Mass
Feast At The Forbidden Tree
Lire la chronique
Hexerei
Ancient Evil Spirits
Lire la chronique
Illum Adora
Ophidian Kult
Lire la chronique
Begräbnis
Izanaena
Lire la chronique
Igric
Svet svetlom stvorený
Lire la chronique
Lymphatic Phlegm
Roughly Excised (Putrefindi...
Lire la chronique
Sépulcre pour la démo "Ascent Through Morbid Transcendence"
Lire l'interview
Dead Soul Alliance
Behind The Scenes
Lire la chronique
Venefixion
A Sigh From Below
Lire la chronique
Marduk
Dark Endless
Lire la chronique
L'Acéphale
L'Acéphale
Lire la chronique
Clandestine Blaze
Secrets of Laceration
Lire la chronique
Hooded Menace
The Tritonus Bell
Lire la chronique
Criminal
Sacrificio
Lire la chronique
Suad
Waves
Lire la chronique
The Flight Of Sleipnir
Eventide
Lire la chronique
Fluids
Not Dark Yet
Lire la chronique
Wraith
Undo The Chains
Lire la chronique
Le Prochain Hiver
Hiver '96
Lire la chronique
Bloodlet
Entheogen
Lire la chronique
Deicide
In The Minds Of Evil
Lire la chronique
Caveman Cult
Blood And Extinction
Lire la chronique