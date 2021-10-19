»

(Lien direct) DEMONIC TEMPLE

* Demonic Temple (Black Metal, Pologne) a révélé le morceau "Through the Stars into the Abyss". Celui-ci est tiré du nouvel opus du même nom à venir le 11 novembre sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :



1. Nox / Intro [1:57]

2. Through the Stars into the Abyss [7:40]

3. Night of Everlasting Fire [7:29]

4. Secret Temple of Invisible Light [8:42]

5. Proclaiming the Truth of the Other Side [7:57]



