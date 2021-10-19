|
Les news du 19 Octobre 2021
|COUNT RAVEN (Doom Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Sixth Storm le 29 octobre via Hate Records. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Blood Pope
2. The Curse
3. The Nephilims
4. Heaven's Door
5. The Ending
6. The Giver And The Taker
7. Baltic Storm
8. Oden
9. Goodbye
|FUNERALIUM (Extreme Doom Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Decrepit qui sortira le 29 octobre via Weird Truth Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Aviditas
2. Ruination
3. The Lunatic Escalation Towards Extinction
4. The Terminal Purge
|SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Italie) a posté une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Serpent's Speech" extrait de son nouvel EP Oxymoron sorti le 8 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Hidden in Consciousness
2. Captatio Benevolentiae
3. Oxymoron
4. Damnatio Memoriae
5. Serpent’s Speech
|DEMONIC TEMPLE
* Demonic Temple (Black Metal, Pologne) a révélé le morceau "Through the Stars into the Abyss". Celui-ci est tiré du nouvel opus du même nom à venir le 11 novembre sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Nox / Intro [1:57]
2. Through the Stars into the Abyss [7:40]
3. Night of Everlasting Fire [7:29]
4. Secret Temple of Invisible Light [8:42]
5. Proclaiming the Truth of the Other Side [7:57]
|UNCTORIS (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Cercherò Il Passaggio Di Ritorno O Sarò Cancellato" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Shout Demise qui sort le 19 novembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklisr :
1. Come Stabilire se ci Sei Ancora
2. Cercherò il Passaggio di Ritorno o Sarò Cancellato
3. Violet Velvet
4. Non Tornare
5. Rites Of Grey Isolation
6. Sideral Sojourn
7. Is an Anechoic Chamber
|EXSUL (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouvel EP Allegoresis en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 22 octobre via Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Noesis
2. Glaucon's Dilemma
3. How in the Land of Satin We Saw Hearsay, Who Kept a School for Vouching
4. Pantagruelion
5. Psychomachia
6. Sweet Revenge
|KNIFE (Black/Speed/Punk, Allemagne) a posté l'intégralité de son premier long-format éponyme à paraître le 22 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Behold The Horse Of War
2. Inside The Electric Church
3. White Witch Black Death
4. Black Leather Hounds
5. K.N.I.F.E.
6. I Am The Priest
7. Furnace
8. Sword Loser
9. Demon Wind
10. The Hallowed Chamber Of Storms
11. 1989
12. Possessed
|IN APHELION (Black Metal avec deux membres de Necrophobic, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Luciferian Age dont la sortie est programmée le 5 novembre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Draugr [7:50]
2. Luciferian Age [4:40]
3. Wrath of a False God [6:28]
4. Pleasure to Kill (Kreator cover) [3:56]
|NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le nouveau titre "I Hate Your God" issu de sa compilation Dug Up (Diabolical Reincarnations) qui sort le 19 novembre via XenoKorp pour ses vingt-cinq ans. Tracklist :
I Hate Your God
Envy
Putrid Pleasures
Pazuzu Is Here
Mighty Justice
Upside Down Cross
The Urge to Feel Pain
Dark Chaotic Destruction
Nervochaos
Pure Hemp
Scavengers of the Underworld
Perish Slowly
The Devil's Work
|LE CHANT NOIR (Avant-garde Black Metal, Brésil) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album La société satanique des poètes morts à venir le 22 octobre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Messe Noir
2. Le Vampire
3. Priére á Satan
4. Nuit De L'enfer
5. Le Baron Sanglant
6. Marche Infernale
7. Les Métamorphoses Du Vampire
8. La Danse Macabre
9. Eloa, Le Bel Ange
10. La Morte Vivante
|KATTLIK (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Lamentation".
|APPARITION (Death Metal, Espagne) vient de sortir sa première démo sur Bandcamp, à paraître prochainement en format physique.
