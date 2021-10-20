»

(Lien direct) STRANGULIATORIUS (Death/Grind, Lituanie) sortira son nouvel opus Doctor's Orders: Do Not Touch! le 19 novembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Creator's Charms

2. Hand Of Death

3. The Plans Of The Madmen

4. What's In The Bag?

5. Maggots Are Coming

6. Drunk Behind My Wheel

7. Doctor's Orders: Do Not Touch!

8. Fisherman

9. Abyss



