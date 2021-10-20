|
Les news du 20 Octobre 2021
News
Les news du 20 Octobre 2021
|WORM (Death / Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Foreverglade le 22 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Foreverglade (Intro)
02. Murk Above The Dark Moor
03. Cloaked In Nightwinds
04. Empire Of The Necromancers
05. Subaqueous Funeral
06. Centuries Of Ooze
|
|»
|TIDELESS (Death/Doom/Shoegaze, USA) a sorti son premier long-format Adrift in Grief au format CD sur Chaos Records et Triangle Circle Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Disease That Is Time [10:30]
2. Cascading Flesh [6:14]
3. Vast and Empty [9:20]
4. Darkness in the Light [10:52]
5. Twilight Luminescence [13:17]
|
|»
|HEXENBRETT (Black/Heavy, Autriche) offre son nouvel EP Intermezzo dei quattro coltelli nudi en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie le 22 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Die Teuflischen Von Acapulco (Satan Sangre) [4:39]
2. Return Of The Fly [Misfits cover] [3:00]
4. Joie De Mort [3:29]
5. Sadist [5:24]
|
|»
|TYRANNIC (Black/Doom, Australie) propose à cette adresse le titre "Singe of Orgiastic Waste" issu de son nouveau disque Mortuus Decadence à venir le 19 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mortuus Decadence
2. Singe of Orgiastic Waste
3. Tormented By Deathly Cataract
4. Night Plague Manifest
5. Osmos Burial
6. Introduction
|
|»
|HATE (Death Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Exiles of Pantheon" figurant sur son nouvel opus Rugia paru le 15 octobre sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Rugia
2. The Wolf Queen
3. Exiles of Pantheon
4. Saturnus
5. Awakening the Gods Within
6. Resurgence
7. Velesian Guard
8. Sun of Extinction
9. Sacred Dnieper
|
|»
|COFFIN CREEP (Death Metal, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Holes, Spaces & Voids" tiré de son nouvel album Voids à paraître le 29 octobre chez Grind to Death Records. Tracklist :
Holes, Spaces & Voids
Haze Of The Void Witch
Molded By Wicked Disgust
Iron Whiskey
Funeral
Sepulcher Enigma
Out Of The Necrofogs
Come Malignant Ghouls
Puking Necrophilia II
Nekropolis
|
|»
|INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le mroceau "No Master, No Gods" extrait de son dernier disque From the Black Swamp paru en septembre. Tracklist :
1. Tribal Junction
2. No Master, No Gods
3. Lockdown
4. Left Lane F√₵K!
5. Eat Your Own
6. From the Black Swamp
7. Evil Ascent
8. Blood & Sweat
9. Eternal Exile
10. Tradimento
11. Beautiful Death
12. SemitaDomum
Durée totale : 1:00:13
|
|»
|STRANGULIATORIUS (Death/Grind, Lituanie) sortira son nouvel opus Doctor's Orders: Do Not Touch! le 19 novembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Creator's Charms
2. Hand Of Death
3. The Plans Of The Madmen
4. What's In The Bag?
5. Maggots Are Coming
6. Drunk Behind My Wheel
7. Doctor's Orders: Do Not Touch!
8. Fisherman
9. Abyss
|
|»
|RONGEUR (Sludge/Post-Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Glacier Tongue le 5 novembre sur Fysisk Format. Un extrait, "Gutter Marathon", est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Nixonian Echoes
02. Winning Days
03. Years of Withering
04. Gutter Marathon
05. Kurts Last Will
06. Brace
07. Naileater
08. Underacheiver
|
|»
|OBSCURA (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album A Valediction qui sortira le 19 novembre via Nuclear Blast. "When Stars Collide" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|DESCENT (Death/Black/Hardcore, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Order Of Chaos le 14 janvier via Redefining Darkness (CD) et Caligari Records (K7). Un extrait est disponible sur ce lien. Tracklist :
01. Tempest
02. Dragged
03. Resolve
04. Gathering
05. Fester
06. Filth
07. Safe
08. Despotic
|
|»
|HANORMALE (Experimental Black Metal, Italie) est actuellement en studio pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album à l'aide d'un nouveau line-up qui voit l'arrivée de trois nouveaux musiciens.
Arcanus Incubus: synths, guitars, programming, backing vocals
Ste Naked: Bass
Deimos: Guitars
Marco Zambruni: drums
Mox Cristadoro: drums
Alessandro Mori: drums
Zrcadlo: violin
Aldous ‘Big Boss’ Colciago: vocals
Arghangel Martyryum 999: vocals
Stefano Ferian: sax
|
|»
|FEUILLE MORTE (Black Metal, France) a sorti son premier full-length éponyme en CD sur Vetus Capra. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
01. Tradition
02. Chemin
03. Forêt
04. Pénombre
05. Solitude
06. Trahison
07. Souffrance
08. Epilogue
|
|»
|ENMITY (Thrash/Death, International) est un nouveau groupe composé de :
Steeve Petit: Vocal (No Return, Zuul Fx)
David Decobert: Guitar (ex Nile, Cryptopsy, Dying Fetus sound live engineer)
Michael Perwira: Guitar (Trojan)
Mohammed Kutkut: Bass
George Kollias: Drums (Nile)
Un premier long-format de sept morceaux est actuellement en préparation pour début 2022 avec en invité Karl Sanders (Nile) et Max Otero (Mercyless) entre autres.
Plus d'infos ainsi qu'un peu de son à cette adresse.
|
|
