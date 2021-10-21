»

(Lien direct) PROPHETIC SCOURGE (Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The King – An Odyssey Begins Aright" tiré de son nouvel album Gnosis - A Sorrower 's Odyssey à paraître le 29 octobre sur Klonosphere Records/Season of Mist. Tracklist :



01. The King - An Odyssey Begins Aright

02. The Cyclops - Blinded in the Garden of Eris

03. The Fury - Of Tasteless Wine and Sorrow's Flesh

04. The Pyschopomp - Deaf to the Siren's Hail

05. The Dragonchaser - Crowned on the Throne of Loti

06. The Mendicant - Known Only By Touch

07. The Tyrant - Wading 'Ward Solace He Lucidly Drowns



