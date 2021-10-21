|
Les news du 21 Octobre 2021
Les news du 21 Octobre 2021 Archgoat - Pyrexia - Sexmag - Solipsism - Re-Armed - Morguiliath - The Arsenicum Potestas - Phantom Fire - Striker - Prophetic Scourge - Eternal Evil
|En partenariat avec Debemur Morti Productions et en exclusivité française pour Thrashocore, retrouvez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait intitulé "Black Womb Gnosis" du nouvel album de ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande), Worship The Eternal Darkness, qui sort le 26 novembre sur le label français. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Heavens Ablaze
03. Black Womb Gnosis
04. All Christianity Ends
05. In Extremis Nazarene
06. Rats Pray God
07. Empyrean Armageddon
08. Blessed In The Light Of Lucifer
09. Worship The Eternal Darkness
10. Burial Of Creation
|»
|PYREXIA (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) sortira son nouvel album Gravitas Maximus le 10 décembre via Unique Leader. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. We Are Many
2. Apostles To The Grave
3. The Day The Earth Shook ( Survival Of The Fittest )
4. Pawn To King
5. The Art Of Infamy
6. Rule Of 2
7. Bludgeoned By Deformity
8. Gravitas Maximus
|»
|SEXMAG (Death/Thrash, Pologne) offre son premier EP Sex Metal en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Zapomniany Czarci Kult
3. Sex Metal
4. Wysłannik Hadesu
5. Nagrobek Kurtyzany
6. Nałożnice Hrabiny
7. Outro
|»
|SOLIPSISM (Black Metal, Australie) a signé sur Hells Headbangers pour la sortie début 2022 de son premier long-format Cruelty & Necrospection. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Blinded Amongst The Legions [5:01]
2. Cruelty & Necrospection [5:34]
3. They Will Betray You [5:06]
4. A Respite From Death's Call [5:19]
5. Alone With My Thoughts Again [6:32]
6. As I Wince At The Unrelenting Stare of Truth [4:08]
|»
|RE-ARMED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) célèbrera ses vingt années d'existence en sortant un nouvel EP baptisé XX le 27 janvier sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. As the Stars Align
2. Monoeyes
3. Beyond the Horizon (acoustic version)
4. Tomorrow
5. Ode to Life (symphonic version)
6. Evolve Cycle (arcade version)
|»
|Le one-man band MORGUILIATH (Black Metal avec Rats de Suicide Circle, France) sortira son nouveau disque Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension le 26 novembre chez Osmose Productions. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé le 2 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension [2:19]
2. Pass Away [4:59]
3. Black Pearl [5:58]
4. Ad Mortem Festinamus [4:40]
5. Aborted Inquisition [6:39]
6. Venom and Vomit [7:27]
7. Gloria [7:44]
8. Ghouls Sphere [7:54]
|»
|THE ARSENICUM POTESTAS (Blackened Death Metal, Colombie) sortira sur Bandcamp son nouvel opus Ascensionem 4:30 le 31 octobre. Le morceau-titre est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1-Ascensionem 4:30
2-Feretrum
3-Exsequiarum
4-Hearse
5-Cimiterium
6-Urn
7-Mourning
8-Absentia
|»
|PHANTOM FIRE (Speed/Black, Norvège) offre son premier long-format The Bust of Beelzebub en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie demain via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1 Return Of The Goat [2:26]
2 Bust Of Beelzebub [2:21]
3 Sweet Jezebel [3:22]
4. Pihsrow [5:26]
5. Shut Eye [5:10]
6. Feed On Fire [4:26]
7. The Ninth Gate [5:46]
|»
|STRIKER (Heavy Metal, Canada) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Deathwish".
|»
|PROPHETIC SCOURGE (Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The King – An Odyssey Begins Aright" tiré de son nouvel album Gnosis - A Sorrower 's Odyssey à paraître le 29 octobre sur Klonosphere Records/Season of Mist. Tracklist :
01. The King - An Odyssey Begins Aright
02. The Cyclops - Blinded in the Garden of Eris
03. The Fury - Of Tasteless Wine and Sorrow's Flesh
04. The Pyschopomp - Deaf to the Siren's Hail
05. The Dragonchaser - Crowned on the Throne of Loti
06. The Mendicant - Known Only By Touch
07. The Tyrant - Wading 'Ward Solace He Lucidly Drowns
|»
|ETERNAL EVIL (Black/Thrash, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album The Warriors Awakening Brings The Unholy Slaughter qui sortira le 26 novembre via Redefining Darkness. "The Nocturnal Omen" s'écoute ici :
