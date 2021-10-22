chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
180 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Carcass
 Carcass - Torn Arteries (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Les news du 20 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 20 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 18 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 18 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur - Submissio... (C)
Par Jej		   
Kompost
 Kompost - Pallor Mortis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mythical Beast
 Mythical Beast - Scales (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Aurvandil
 Aurvandil - Thrones (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Bishop
 Bishop - Bishop (C)
Par lkea		   
The Flight Of Sleipnir
 The Flight Of Sleipnir - Ev... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - Conspiracy (C)
Par the gloth		   
Hexerei
 Hexerei - Ancient Evil Spirits (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 22 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2021 Arch Enemy - Death Angel - Sijjin
»
(Lien direct)
ARCH ENEMY (Death mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "Deceiver, Deceiver", il s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH ANGEL (Thrash metal, Etats-Unis) sortira le 26 novembre via Nuclear Blast un album live intitulé The Bastard Tracks. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Lord Of Hate
2. Where They Lay
3. Why You Do This
4. Fallen
5. Absence Of Light
6. The Organization
7. Execution / Don’t Save Me
8. Succubus
9. It Can’t Be This
10. Let The Pieces Fall
11. Faded Remains
12. Volcanic
13. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
14. Guilty Of Innocence
15. Alive And Screaming

»
(Lien direct)
SIJJIN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Sumerian Promises qui sortira le 12 novembre via Sepulchral Voice Records. "Condemned By Primal Contact" s'écoute ici :
Thrasho Jean-Clint
22 Octobre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater
A View From The Top Of The World
2021 - InsideOut Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Arch Enemy
 Arch Enemy
Death mélodique - 1995 - Suède		   
Death Angel
 Death Angel
Thrash metal - 1982 - Etats-Unis		   
Sijjin
 Sijjin
Death Metal - 2019 - Allemagne		   
Dream Theater
A View From The Top Of The ...
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL : Les 100 groupes les plus influents des origines à nos jours !?
Lire le podcast
À Terre
Notre Ciel Noir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Worm
Foreverglade
Lire la chronique
Destinity
In Continuum
Lire la chronique
Momentum
Momentum
Lire la chronique
Kompost
Pallor Mortis
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Torn Arteries
Lire la chronique
Aussichtslos
Einsicht
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
Punishment And Devotion (EP)
Lire la chronique
Demolizer
Upgrade (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mythical Beast
Scales
Lire la chronique
Bishop
Bishop
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
Submission And Slavery
Lire la chronique
Aurvandil
Thrones
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal Nightmare
Abstrakt Sinne
Lire la chronique
Ghastly
Mercurial Passages
Lire la chronique
Hellsword
Cold Is The Grave
Lire la chronique
King Diamond
Conspiracy
Lire la chronique
Vile Apparition
Depravity Ordained
Lire la chronique
Necrofier
Prophecies of Eternal Darkness
Lire la chronique
Black Mass
Feast At The Forbidden Tree
Lire la chronique
Hexerei
Ancient Evil Spirits
Lire la chronique
Illum Adora
Ophidian Kult
Lire la chronique
Begräbnis
Izanaena
Lire la chronique
Igric
Svet svetlom stvorený
Lire la chronique
Lymphatic Phlegm
Roughly Excised (Putrefindi...
Lire la chronique
Sépulcre pour la démo "Ascent Through Morbid Transcendence"
Lire l'interview
Dead Soul Alliance
Behind The Scenes
Lire la chronique
Venefixion
A Sigh From Below
Lire la chronique