»

(Lien direct) DEATH ANGEL (Thrash metal, Etats-Unis) sortira le 26 novembre via Nuclear Blast un album live intitulé The Bastard Tracks. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :



1. Lord Of Hate

2. Where They Lay

3. Why You Do This

4. Fallen

5. Absence Of Light

6. The Organization

7. Execution / Don’t Save Me

8. Succubus

9. It Can’t Be This

10. Let The Pieces Fall

11. Faded Remains

12. Volcanic

13. Falling Off The Edge Of The World

14. Guilty Of Innocence

15. Alive And Screaming



