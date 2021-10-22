Les news du 22 Octobre 2021
News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2021 Arch Enemy - Death Angel - Sijjin
|»
|ARCH ENEMY (Death mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "Deceiver, Deceiver", il s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|DEATH ANGEL (Thrash metal, Etats-Unis) sortira le 26 novembre via Nuclear Blast un album live intitulé The Bastard Tracks. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :
1. Lord Of Hate
2. Where They Lay
3. Why You Do This
4. Fallen
5. Absence Of Light
6. The Organization
7. Execution / Don’t Save Me
8. Succubus
9. It Can’t Be This
10. Let The Pieces Fall
11. Faded Remains
12. Volcanic
13. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
14. Guilty Of Innocence
15. Alive And Screaming
|
|»
|SIJJIN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Sumerian Promises qui sortira le 12 novembre via Sepulchral Voice Records. "Condemned By Primal Contact" s'écoute ici :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Fabulon
Par X-Death
Par Jej
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dysthymie
Par Dantefever
Par lkea
Par Vartruk
Par the gloth
Par AxGxB