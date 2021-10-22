»

(Lien direct) BRYAN ECKERMANN (Melodic Black/Death, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Moonlight and Frostbite" figurant sur son nouvel opus Plague Bringers qui sort le 5 novembre en auto-production. Les détails :



1. Ice Queen

2. Sands of the Hourglass**

3. The Devouring Sun

4. Reflections in a Dirty Mirror

5. Moonlight and Frostbite*

6. Plague Bringers

7. An Oath of Scrying Souls

8. Astral Realms

9. Skinwalker

10. Of Death and Decay

11. Tomorrow's Lie**

12. Oblivion



Album Credits:



Recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Bryan Eckermann at Bonespill Studios (Aug. 2020-Aug. 2021)



All music and lyrics written by Bryan Eckermann



Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Drums by Bryan Eckermann



*Guest vocals on track 5 by Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex- Iced Earth)



**Guest drums on track 2, and guest drums/vocals on track 11 by Clinton Williamson (Darker by Design)



