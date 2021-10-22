chargement...

Les news du 22 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2021 Rökkr - Bryan Eckermann - Verdun - Evangelion - Dormanth - Jerry Cantrell - Arch Enemy - Death Angel - Sijjin
»
(Lien direct)
RÖKKR (Black/Viking avec des membres et ex-membres de Decrepisy et Vastum, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée éponyme le 10 décembre chez Chaos Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Ravens Wing [3:12]
2. Oath of Blood [6:45]
3. Blackest Dawn [7:10]
4. Into the Ice [7:02]
5. Winter [10:22]

»
(Lien direct)
BRYAN ECKERMANN (Melodic Black/Death, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Moonlight and Frostbite" figurant sur son nouvel opus Plague Bringers qui sort le 5 novembre en auto-production. Les détails :

1. Ice Queen
2. Sands of the Hourglass**
3. The Devouring Sun
4. Reflections in a Dirty Mirror
5. Moonlight and Frostbite*
6. Plague Bringers
7. An Oath of Scrying Souls
8. Astral Realms
9. Skinwalker
10. Of Death and Decay
11. Tomorrow's Lie**
12. Oblivion

Album Credits:

Recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Bryan Eckermann at Bonespill Studios (Aug. 2020-Aug. 2021)

All music and lyrics written by Bryan Eckermann

Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Drums by Bryan Eckermann

*Guest vocals on track 5 by Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex- Iced Earth)

**Guest drums on track 2, and guest drums/vocals on track 11 by Clinton Williamson (Darker by Design)

»
(Lien direct)
VERDUN (Sludge/Doom, France) a mis en ligne un clip pour le titre "Narconaut" extrait de son split avec Old Iron à venir le 5 novembre. Tracklist :

01. Old Iron - Planetesimal
02. Old Iron - Strix Nebulosa
03. Verdun - Narconaut
04. Verdun - Dawn Of The Angry (Morbid Angel cover)

»
(Lien direct)
EVANGELION (Melodic Black/Doom, Suisse) sortira son premier long-format
01. The Reign Of The Prophets
02. Of Mercenaries And Marauders
03. From Pandemonium
04. Vanitas (instrumental)
05. A King's Dream
06. The Deathsman 06:52
07. Pestis (instrumental)
08. As The Soldiers Leave The Battleground
09. Premonition (instrumental)

»
(Lien direct)
DORMANTH (Melodic Doom/Death, Espagne) va rééditer sa première démo de 1994 Sadness au format CD avec quatre titres bonus le 30 novembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Asleep (intro)
02. So Dies Another Day
03. Forlorn Paths
04. The Silence
05. Desolation
06. Asleep (outro)
07. Torn Apart (Carnage cover) 2020
08. Serpent Speech (Entombed cover) [Live 02.03.96]
09. Destiny [Live 29.04.95]
10. The Eye-Desolation [Live 29.04.95]

»
(Lien direct)
JERRY CANTRELL (Grunge, USA) sortira son nouvel album solo intitulé Brighten 22 octobre sur Warner Music. Après "Atone" et "Brighten", en voici un troisième extrait avec le morceau "Siren Song" :

01. Atone (YouTube)
02. Brighten (YouTube)
03. Prism Of Doubt
04. Black Hearts And Evil Done
05. Siren Song
06. Had To Know
07. Nobody Breaks You

»
(Lien direct)
ARCH ENEMY (Death mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "Deceiver, Deceiver", il s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH ANGEL (Thrash metal, Etats-Unis) sortira le 26 novembre via Nuclear Blast un album live intitulé The Bastard Tracks. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Lord Of Hate
2. Where They Lay
3. Why You Do This
4. Fallen
5. Absence Of Light
6. The Organization
7. Execution / Don’t Save Me
8. Succubus
9. It Can’t Be This
10. Let The Pieces Fall
11. Faded Remains
12. Volcanic
13. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
14. Guilty Of Innocence
15. Alive And Screaming

»
(Lien direct)
SIJJIN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Sumerian Promises qui sortira le 12 novembre via Sepulchral Voice Records. "Condemned By Primal Contact" s'écoute ici :
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
22 Octobre 2021

