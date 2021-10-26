Les news du 26 Octobre 2021
News
Les news du 26 Octobre 2021 Mavorim - Apostle of Solitude - Ruttenskalle - Cult Of Eibon - Outre-Tombe - Shady Glimpse - Carnified - Black Hill Cove
|»
|MAVORIM (Black Metal/Ambient, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Non Omnis Moriar le 12 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Prolog
2. Unendlich ist ihr Krieg
3. Eisenadler
4. So hell wie ein Stern
5. Elfenblut
6. Engel, ich komme zurück
7. Die Welt erstickt
8. Im Kampf
9. Ich klage euch an
10. Epilog
|
|»
|APOSTLE OF SOLITUDE (Doom Metal, USA) a sorti une "lyric video" pour le titre "When The Darkness Comes" figurant sur son nouveau disque Until The Darkness Goes prévu le 12 novembre sur Cruz Del Sur Music. Tracklist :
1. When The Darkness Comes
2. The Union
3. Apathy In Isolation
4. Deeper Than The Oceans
5. Beautifully Dark
6. Relive The Day
|
|»
|RUTTENSKALLE (Death Metal, Portugal) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Time to Kill" extrait de son premier full-length Skin 'em Alive qui sort le 31 octobre sur Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
01. Feast of the Dying Sluts
02. Carnage in the Fog
03. Rotten God
04. Dead Man
05. Buried
06. Time to Kill
07. Fucked with My Knife
08. Anal Ride
09. Cadaver Meal
10. Brainless Whore
|
|»
|CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son premier longue-durée Black Flame Dominion en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 29 octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fiery Pillars of Ninazu (Intro)
2. Into the Realm of Na-girt-a-lu
3. The Dreamer and the Morning Star
4. Phaesphoros
5. Black Flame Dominion
6. Recollections From the Chtonian Empire
7. Crossing the Stargate of Xitalu
8. The Mournful Chime of Charon's Bell
|
|»
|OUTRE-TOMBE (Death Metal, Québec) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Abysse Mortifère à paraître le 31 octobre via Abysse Mortifère. Tracklist :
1. Abysse Mortifère
2. Cenobytes
3. Coupe Gorge
4. Desossé
5. Exsangue
6. Tombeau de Glace
7. Haut et Court
8. Nécrophage
9. Haruspex
|
|»
|SHADY GLIMPSE (Thrash Metal, Japon) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son album Supreme Gift le 17 décembre. Tracklist :
1.The New World
2. DIOVig-C
3. S.S.D -System Shakedown-
4. Solar & Green
5. Killing After Midnight
6. SHOCKING!
7. Silver & Gold
8. route 56
9. Liar's desire
10. Stairway to Stupid
11. ONE NIGHT MAGICIAN
12. H8! I'm D1
13. G.G blues
|
|»
|CARNIFIED (Death/Black, Brésil) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Nocturna" qui marque son retour après quinze ans d'absence. On y retrouve en guest la chanteuse Sarah Jezebel Deva (Cradle of Filth, Therion, Hecate Enthoned).
|
|»
|BLACK HILL COVE (Hardcore/Thrash, Portugal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Wolf" extrait de son premierl ong-format Broken qui sort le 5 novembre sur Raging Planet Records.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Raziel
Par Funky Globe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Holmy
Par Vartruk
Par Krokodil
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Fabulon
Par X-Death
Par Jej
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dysthymie
Par Dantefever