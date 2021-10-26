»

(Lien direct) APOSTLE OF SOLITUDE (Doom Metal, USA) a sorti une "lyric video" pour le titre "When The Darkness Comes" figurant sur son nouveau disque Until The Darkness Goes prévu le 12 novembre sur Cruz Del Sur Music. Tracklist :



1. When The Darkness Comes

2. The Union

3. Apathy In Isolation

4. Deeper Than The Oceans

5. Beautifully Dark

6. Relive The Day



