(Lien direct) WITNESSES (Ambient/Electronic/Melodic Doom Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus The Collapse en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 31 octobre. Tracklist :



1. Entrance

2. The Collapse

3. Repose

4. Interlude

5. They Giveth and Taketh Away

6. It Will Come for You, It Comes for Everyone