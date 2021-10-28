chargement...

Les news du 28 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 28 Octobre 2021 Edoma - Morbific - W.E.B. - Caestus - Witnesses - Gomorran - Minnesjord - Teufelsberg - The Design Abstract - Crowen - Evil Damn - WarCall - Savage Deity - Bloodmouth
»
(Lien direct)
EDOMA (Black/Death, Russie) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "Thanatophobia", il s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira le 15 décembre une démo promotionnelle intitulé Promo '21. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Pathogenic Injection
02. The Head Harvest

»
(Lien direct)
W.E.B. (Black Symphonique/Gothique, Grèce) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Colosseum qui sortira le 19 novembre via Metal Blade. "Dark Web" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
CAESTUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format The Undoer's Key le 12 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Reclamation
2. Ultimate Weapon
3. The Undoer's Key
4. Burning Hope
5. Pariah's Crown
6. Condescenders
7. Muinaisen Kunnian Taika
8. Dawn of Reckoning
9. Omnipotent Defect

»
(Lien direct)
WITNESSES (Ambient/Electronic/Melodic Doom Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus The Collapse en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 31 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Entrance
2. The Collapse
3. Repose
4. Interlude
5. They Giveth and Taketh Away
6. It Will Come for You, It Comes for Everyone

»
(Lien direct)
GOMORRAN (Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Hopeless Endeavor" extrait de son premier full-length Excerpts From the Dark Age prévu le 3 décembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Tavern
2. Black Plague
3. Sermon
4. Hopeless Endeavor
5. Esaiah
6. Hail Caesar

»
(Lien direct)
MINNESJORD (Black/Punk, Portugal) et TEUFELSBERG (Black Metal, Pologne) proposent sur ce lien leur split en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 octobre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. MINNESJORD - Armígero
2. MINNESJORD - Opróbrio
3. MINNESJORD - Mavórcio
4. MINNESJORD - Vitupério
5. TEUFELSBERG - Intro
6. TEUFELSBERG - Moloch Worshipers
7. TEUFELSBERG - Cultes des Morts
8. TEUFELSBERG - Retaliation of the Evil Ones

»
(Lien direct)
THE DESIGN ABSTRACT (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a posté son nouvel album Metemtechnosis en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Abstrakted Records. Tracklist :

1. Digital Dawn (8:03)
2. Born of Machines (4:35)
3. The Hybrid Awakening (7:07)
4. Organic Data Fusion (5:45)
5. Metropolis II (4:42)
6. Aberration Omega (3:33)
7. Upheaval (Instrumental) (2:00)
8. Sentinels (3:10)
9. Decryptor (6:32)

Durée totale : 45:31

»
(Lien direct)
CROWEN (Melodic Folkloric Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Prophecy le 10 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Her Words
02. Seer's Prophecy
03. Submission
04. Black
05. Exosus

»
(Lien direct)
EVIL DAMN (Death Metal, Pérou) a posté son premier longue-durée Necronomicon en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Curse
2. Beast of Rlyeh
3. Ceremonial Decimation
4. Graveless Cadaver
5. Darkness Will Remain
6. Altares de Innsmouth
7. Shaitan
8. Necronomicon
9. Christ Death [Sarcofago cover]


»
(Lien direct)
WARCALL (Melodic Death Metal, Québec) sortira son nouvel EP Dead End Pt. 2 le 26 novembre sur Plan B Music. Tracklist :

1. Intoxicated (3:36)
2. Black Amber (4:59)
3. Off Road (4:03)
4. Control Denied (3:37)
5. Venom (6:12)

Durée totale : 22:30

»
(Lien direct)
SAVAGE DEITY (Death Metal, Thaïlande) propose en écoute sur ce lien le titre "Perish Mangda" extrait de son nouvel album Decade of Savagery qui sort le 28 novembre via Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :

1. Crucifather
2. Filthy Rotation
3. Obscure Fortune
4. Drenched in Blood
5. Christ Tension
6. Where God Belong
7. Kill This Cult
8. Skin the Saint
9. Perish Mangda (feat. Jason Gobel)
10. Beneath the Sanctum

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODMOUTH (Vegan Death/Grind) offre son premier long-format Unmanned en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

01. Dragged Across the Threshold
02. Spoiled Gaze 01:32
03. Matsutake Inheritance
04. The Name of a Dog
05. Flesh Ceremony
06. Tomb of the Stoat
07. Zootrotic Convulsions
08. Copcrocalypse 1312 02:07
09. Pneumatic Intervals
10. With Pliers
11. Pangolin Death Sqaud
12. Sharpening Stone
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
28 Octobre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

