Les news du 29 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 29 Octobre 2021 Hunters Moon - Rhine - Kriegzeit - Sadist - Galaxy - Kirkebrann - Oar
HUNTERS MOON (Black Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Denouncement Pyre et Nocturnal Graves, Australie) propose le titre "Bridge Over Chaos" issu de son premier long-format The Great Pandemonium à paraître le 26 novembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Torn by Talons
2. Storm of Hail and Fire
3. Pilgrims Exile
4. Rebellion
5. Bridge Over Chaos
6. Drag Them to the Coffins
7. Red Death
8. Hearse for a Barren Earth

RHINE (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "Running Away" figurant sur son nouveau disque Ausland dont la sortie est programmée pour le 12 novembre chez Within the Mind Records. Tracklist :

1. Prelude
2. Virtual Plague
3. Prisoner of Fate
4. Running Away
5. Ausland
6. The Path to Power
7. Trivial
8. Shadow Future

KRIEGZEIT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Hateworship le 12 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Cult of Black Stone
3. For You the Son
4. Hymn for Hermit
5. Journey to the Next World
6. Souls for the Land
7. Hateworship
8. Bestial Oath
9. Union of Decay

SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel opus Firescorched prévu l'année prochaine sur Agonia Records.

GALAXY (Heavy Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "We Enter the Door of Death Alone" tiré de son premier longue-durée On the Shore of Life qui sort le 19 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bright Stars
2. Valentine
3. Gemini
4. Daughter in the Distance
5. Bargaining
6. Firelight Palaver
7. On the Shore of Life
8. We Enter the Door of Death Alone

KIRKEBRANN (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "Døden Byr Opp Til Dans" extrait de son split avec Visegard, Kirkegard? à paraître le 30 novembre via Odium Records. Tracklist :

Kirkebrann:
1. Black Metal Blues
2. Døden Byr Opp Til Dans
3. Vederstyggelig Samsara
4. Terroritt
5. Lange Nette
6. Hedensk Dødsmarsj

Visegard:
7. Skogsdømt
8. Månedans
9. Draugen
10. Fortapelsen
11. Hvor Gausta Rår
12. Jerva Jakop

OAR (Post-Black Metal, Australie) sortira son premier long-format The Blood You Crave le 7 janvier sur Blighttown Records et Hammer of Exile. Tracklist :

01. The Blood You Crave
02. Doomed and Damned
03. Perfect Agony
04. Souls Lost in the Frost
05. What Once Used to Bloom
06. Wrongful Death
Thrasho Keyser
29 Octobre 2021
