HUNTERS MOON (Black Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Denouncement Pyre et Nocturnal Graves, Australie) propose le titre "Bridge Over Chaos" issu de son premier long-format The Great Pandemonium à paraître le 26 novembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Torn by Talons
2. Storm of Hail and Fire
3. Pilgrims Exile
4. Rebellion
5. Bridge Over Chaos
6. Drag Them to the Coffins
7. Red Death
8. Hearse for a Barren Earth
GALAXY (Heavy Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "We Enter the Door of Death Alone" tiré de son premier longue-durée On the Shore of Life qui sort le 19 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bright Stars
2. Valentine
3. Gemini
4. Daughter in the Distance
5. Bargaining
6. Firelight Palaver
7. On the Shore of Life
8. We Enter the Door of Death Alone
