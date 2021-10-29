»

(Lien direct) GALAXY (Heavy Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "We Enter the Door of Death Alone" tiré de son premier longue-durée On the Shore of Life qui sort le 19 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Bright Stars

2. Valentine

3. Gemini

4. Daughter in the Distance

5. Bargaining

6. Firelight Palaver

7. On the Shore of Life

8. We Enter the Door of Death Alone



