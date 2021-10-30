Les news du 30 Octobre 2021
|KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son premier full-lenth Sempinfernus le 26 novembre via Seance Records. Un extrait, "Timeless... Ageless", est disponible sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. From The Shades Of Hades... [5:33]
2. ...To The Targovistean Night [6:50]
3. The Triumph Of The Flesh Over The Spirit [7:12]
4. Timeless... Ageless [7:14]
5. The Eve Of Eternal Sunset [9:14]
|RAT KING (Death/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Santa Hipocresía le 10 décembre sur Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :
1. SANTA HIPOCRESÍA
2. MALDICIÓN DEL ALMA
3. FALSE PROPHET
4. MORBOSO
5. KILLING ART
|DIABLERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Candles le 17 décembre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Three Torches Lit [7:09]
2. Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy [6:56]
3. Spiral Ascension of Becoming [7:34]
4. The Star-Veiled Face [7:39]
5. The Coming Fog [6:01]
6. The Piercing Ice [8:45]
7. Moonlit Dome Revealed [8:59]
8. The Earth Covered My Face [9:50]
9. The Core that Burns Forever [2:17]
|I HELVETE (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) a révélé son nouveau single "Sairaan Mielen Sinfonia" issu de son premier full-length Sinisten Puiden Niitty prévu le 26 novembre.
|DESTRUCTO (Black/Thrash, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Bloodthirst" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Demonic Possession à venir le 19 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Succubus
2. Black Mark
3. In Service Of No One
4. Necromancy
5. Satans Hammer
6. Lycanthro Kommando
7. Total Death
8. I, Witchfukker
09. Bloodthirst
10. Demonic Possession
|CORAXUL (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Vihavirsiä Aamunkoin le 12 décembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Kieltäkää Elämä
2. Juurenkaskeaja
3. Luonnollisesti Saatana
4. Marttyyrin Kruunajaiset
5. Mania
6. Maailmanvuohi
7. Sielun Molli
8. Vihavirsiä Aamunkoin
9. Viimeiset Vainajaiset
|HERUKA (Symphonic Black Metal, Italie) sortira un DVD et Blu-ray live intitulé Dust from the Deception Sun - A Live Selection from Three Years of Black Metal le 20 novembre via Rude Awakening Records en .
1. Intro
2. Turning to Dust
3. Amsarctra: Nekrom’s Rescue
4. No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows
5. Feerduim : The Premonition
6. Near the Worms, Far from the Light
7. Chailosis: The Revelation
8. Twisted into Form
9. Zoryas: Emhos’ Army
10. Spleen
11. Bethuria: The Three Entities
12. The Eleventh Rule
13. The United States of Insanity
14. Two Heads, One Brain
15. Coisomo: Deception’s End
16. Let No One Be Saved
17. Time Collapse
18. White Coats Don’t Understand
19. Unreal Consciousness (outro)
|PSILOCYBE LARVAE (Melodic Doom/Death, Russie) a mis en ligne le titre "Run To Nowhere" extrait de son nouvel opus Where Silence Dwells qui sort le 10 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. The Flame of Dying Life
02. Run to Nowhere
03. Ghost in the Room
04. Inner Darkness
05. Dead Dreams
06. Sorvali Cemetery
07. Silent Sphinx
08. The Fall of Icarus
09. Encounter with Nothingness
10. Where Silence Dwells
|WHEN THE DEADBOLT BREAKS (Sludge/Doom, USA) propose son nouvel album As Hope Valley Burns: Eulogy en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Electric Talon Records. Tracklist :
1) I Live In The Dirt
2) Cleanse the Death
3) Gods Eyes
4) Forever in the Fire
5) Not to Touch the Earth
