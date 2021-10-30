»

(Lien direct) HERUKA (Symphonic Black Metal, Italie) sortira un DVD et Blu-ray live intitulé Dust from the Deception Sun - A Live Selection from Three Years of Black Metal le 20 novembre via Rude Awakening Records en .



1. Intro

2. Turning to Dust

3. Amsarctra: Nekrom’s Rescue

4. No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows

5. Feerduim : The Premonition

6. Near the Worms, Far from the Light

7. Chailosis: The Revelation

8. Twisted into Form

9. Zoryas: Emhos’ Army

10. Spleen

11. Bethuria: The Three Entities

12. The Eleventh Rule

13. The United States of Insanity

14. Two Heads, One Brain

15. Coisomo: Deception’s End

16. Let No One Be Saved

17. Time Collapse

18. White Coats Don’t Understand

19. Unreal Consciousness (outro)