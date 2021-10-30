chargement...

LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Suša
 Suša - Velike zvijeri (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Stormkeep
 Stormkeep - Galdrum (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Worm
 Worm - Foreverglade (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur - Submissio... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
The Ruins Of Beverast
 The Ruins Of Beverast - The... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Angel Witch
 Angel Witch - Angel of Light (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 25 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 25 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - A View From... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Momentum
 Momentum - Momentum (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Torn Arteries (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Les news du 20 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 20 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 18 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 18 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Kompost
 Kompost - Pallor Mortis (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 30 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 30 Octobre 2021 Krvna - Rat King - Diablery - I Helvete - Destructo - Coraxul - Heruka - Psilocybe Larvae - When the Deadbolt Breaks
»
(Lien direct)
KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son premier full-lenth Sempinfernus le 26 novembre via Seance Records. Un extrait, "Timeless... Ageless", est disponible sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. From The Shades Of Hades... [5:33]
2. ...To The Targovistean Night [6:50]
3. The Triumph Of The Flesh Over The Spirit [7:12]
4. Timeless... Ageless [7:14]
5. The Eve Of Eternal Sunset [9:14]

»
(Lien direct)
RAT KING (Death/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Santa Hipocresía le 10 décembre sur Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :

1. SANTA HIPOCRESÍA
2. MALDICIÓN DEL ALMA
3. FALSE PROPHET
4. MORBOSO
5. KILLING ART

»
(Lien direct)
DIABLERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Candles le 17 décembre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Three Torches Lit [7:09]
2. Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy [6:56]
3. Spiral Ascension of Becoming [7:34]
4. The Star-Veiled Face [7:39]
5. The Coming Fog [6:01]
6. The Piercing Ice [8:45]
7. Moonlit Dome Revealed [8:59]
8. The Earth Covered My Face [9:50]
9. The Core that Burns Forever [2:17]

»
(Lien direct)
I HELVETE (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) a révélé son nouveau single "Sairaan Mielen Sinfonia" issu de son premier full-length Sinisten Puiden Niitty prévu le 26 novembre.

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUCTO (Black/Thrash, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Bloodthirst" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Demonic Possession à venir le 19 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Succubus
2. Black Mark
3. In Service Of No One
4. Necromancy
5. Satans Hammer
6. Lycanthro Kommando
7. Total Death
8. I, Witchfukker
09. Bloodthirst
10. Demonic Possession

»
(Lien direct)
CORAXUL (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Vihavirsiä Aamunkoin le 12 décembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Kieltäkää Elämä
2. Juurenkaskeaja
3. Luonnollisesti Saatana
4. Marttyyrin Kruunajaiset
5. Mania
6. Maailmanvuohi
7. Sielun Molli
8. Vihavirsiä Aamunkoin
9. Viimeiset Vainajaiset

»
(Lien direct)
HERUKA (Symphonic Black Metal, Italie) sortira un DVD et Blu-ray live intitulé Dust from the Deception Sun - A Live Selection from Three Years of Black Metal le 20 novembre via Rude Awakening Records en .

1. Intro
2. Turning to Dust
3. Amsarctra: Nekrom’s Rescue
4. No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows
5. Feerduim : The Premonition
6. Near the Worms, Far from the Light
7. Chailosis: The Revelation
8. Twisted into Form
9. Zoryas: Emhos’ Army
10. Spleen
11. Bethuria: The Three Entities
12. The Eleventh Rule
13. The United States of Insanity
14. Two Heads, One Brain
15. Coisomo: Deception’s End
16. Let No One Be Saved
17. Time Collapse
18. White Coats Don’t Understand
19. Unreal Consciousness (outro)

»
(Lien direct)
PSILOCYBE LARVAE (Melodic Doom/Death, Russie) a mis en ligne le titre "Run To Nowhere" extrait de son nouvel opus Where Silence Dwells qui sort le 10 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. The Flame of Dying Life
02. Run to Nowhere
03. Ghost in the Room
04. Inner Darkness
05. Dead Dreams
06. Sorvali Cemetery
07. Silent Sphinx
08. The Fall of Icarus
09. Encounter with Nothingness
10. Where Silence Dwells

»
(Lien direct)
WHEN THE DEADBOLT BREAKS (Sludge/Doom, USA) propose son nouvel album As Hope Valley Burns: Eulogy en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Electric Talon Records. Tracklist :

1) I Live In The Dirt
2) Cleanse the Death
3) Gods Eyes
4) Forever in the Fire
5) Not to Touch the Earth
Thrasho Keyser
30 Octobre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

GROUPES DU JOUR
Laang
Xinteng
Lire la chronique
Archspire
Bleed The Future
Lire la chronique
Wharflurch
Shitslime (EP)
Lire la chronique
Extreme Cold Winter
World Exit
Lire la chronique
Stormkeep
Galdrum (EP)
Lire la chronique
Suša
Velike zvijeri
Lire la chronique
Gutvoid
Astral Bestiary (EP)
Lire la chronique
No Return
Fearless Walk To Rise
Lire la chronique
Fustilarian
All This Promiscuous Decadence
Lire la chronique
Hate
Rugia
Lire la chronique
Bryan Eckermann
Plague Bringers
Lire la chronique
Angel Witch
Angel of Light
Lire la chronique
The Ruins Of Beverast
The Thule Grimoires
Lire la chronique
The Body / Big Brave
Leaving None but Small Bird...
Lire la chronique
Dream Theater
A View From The Top Of The ...
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL : Les 100 groupes les plus influents des origines à nos jours !?
Lire le podcast
À Terre
Notre Ciel Noir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Worm
Foreverglade
Lire la chronique
Destinity
In Continuum
Lire la chronique
Momentum
Momentum
Lire la chronique
Kompost
Pallor Mortis
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Torn Arteries
Lire la chronique
Aussichtslos
Einsicht
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
Punishment And Devotion (EP)
Lire la chronique
Demolizer
Upgrade (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mythical Beast
Scales
Lire la chronique
Bishop
Bishop
Lire la chronique
Lamp Of Murmuur
Submission And Slavery
Lire la chronique
Aurvandil
Thrones
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal Nightmare
Abstrakt Sinne
Lire la chronique