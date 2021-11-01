Les news du 1 Novembre 2021 News Les news du 1 Novembre 2021 Abhorration » (Lien direct) ABHORRATION (Death Metal, Norvège), groupe comprenant des membres d'Hecatomb et Deathhammer, sortira sa toute première démo intitulée After Winter Comes War le 26 novembre sur Invictus Productions. En voici un extrait avec le morceau-titre :



01. After Winter Comes War

02. Ten Trenches Of Malebolge

03. Desecrate The Exploits Of God

04. The Great Storm Of Putrefaction



<a href="https://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/after-winter-comes-war">After Winter Comes War by Abhorration</a>

Fit For An Autopsy

