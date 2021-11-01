Les news du 1 Novembre 2021
|ABHORRATION (Death Metal, Norvège), groupe comprenant des membres d'Hecatomb et Deathhammer, sortira sa toute première démo intitulée After Winter Comes War le 26 novembre sur Invictus Productions. En voici un extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. After Winter Comes War
02. Ten Trenches Of Malebolge
03. Desecrate The Exploits Of God
04. The Great Storm Of Putrefaction
Cool l'extrait du Abhorration !
01/11/2021 09:12