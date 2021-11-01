chargement...

Les news du 1 Novembre 2021
Par Keyser		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Grotesque (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Holmy		   
Dominus Xul
 Dominus Xul - To The Glory ... (C)
Par Lunarsun		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - The Eye (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Suša
 Suša - Velike zvijeri (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Stormkeep
 Stormkeep - Galdrum (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Worm
 Worm - Foreverglade (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur - Submissio... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
The Ruins Of Beverast
 The Ruins Of Beverast - The... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Angel Witch
 Angel Witch - Angel of Light (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 25 Octobre 2021
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - A View From... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Momentum
 Momentum - Momentum (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Torn Arteries (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

News
Les news du 1 Novembre 2021 Abhorration
»
(Lien direct)
ABHORRATION (Death Metal, Norvège), groupe comprenant des membres d'Hecatomb et Deathhammer, sortira sa toute première démo intitulée After Winter Comes War le 26 novembre sur Invictus Productions. En voici un extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. After Winter Comes War
02. Ten Trenches Of Malebolge
03. Desecrate The Exploits Of God
04. The Great Storm Of Putrefaction
Thrasho AxGxB
1 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
01/11/2021 09:12
Cool l'extrait du Abhorration !

