|CARONTE (Doom Occulte, Italie) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau inédit qui s'écoute ci-dessous :
|NOCTURNAL GRAVES (Black / Thrash, Australie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album An Outlaw's Stand qui sortira le 7 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Death To Pigs" s'écoute ici :
|WOMBBATH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Agma qui sortira le 31 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "The Seventh Seal" s'écoute ici :
|VICIOUS KNIGHTS (Thrash/Death, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Alteration Through Possession le 28 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions.
|TANGENT (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 28 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions.
|TENSION (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Decay le 28 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Il contiendra neuf morceaux avec en bonus l'EP éponyme de 2017.
|FLAGG (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Cosmic Chaos Manifest le 12 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Invoking the Outer Dark (Intro)
2. Cosmic Chaos Manifest
3. Devil's Blood
4. Circle of Stones
5. Serpent's Chamber
6. Cross-Ravished Bastard
7. Flame of Hate
8. Plague Eternal
9. The Fall of Men
10. To the Coldness Beyond
|DRUID LORD (Death/Doom, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Festering Tombs" issu de son nouvel opus Relics of the Dead à paraître début 2022 chez Hells Headbangers. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|IMPACT APPROVED (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Voidgazer" extrait de son premier album Into the Fray paru via Wormholedeath.
|FURIS IGNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Decapitate the Aging World le 14 janvier 2022 sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Witness The Nightsky Palpitating To The Beat Of Premonition [8:16]
2. Hostis Mundi [5:55]
3. Guarding The Gate [13:27]
4. Zinnen Von Eis [2:59]
5. C.B.M.G.3 [3:04]
6. Donner In Den Bergen [5:23]
|DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) sortira son premier long-format Of The Deepest Shade le 14 janvier 2022. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Dan Swanö. Tracklist :
1. To Ashes
2. Forsaken
3. The Brightest Light
4. The Artist
5. Stillborn
6. In Desolate Silence
7. As Seasons Change
8. Witherer
9. From The Colourless Skies
10. The Shadow Of The Clouds
11. Ending
12. The Ever-Pouring Rain
