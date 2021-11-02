»

(Lien direct) DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) sortira son premier long-format Of The Deepest Shade le 14 janvier 2022. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Dan Swanö. Tracklist :



1. To Ashes

2. Forsaken

3. The Brightest Light

4. The Artist

5. Stillborn

6. In Desolate Silence

7. As Seasons Change

8. Witherer

9. From The Colourless Skies

10. The Shadow Of The Clouds

11. Ending

12. The Ever-Pouring Rain