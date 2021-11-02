FLAGG (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Cosmic Chaos Manifest le 12 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Invoking the Outer Dark (Intro)
2. Cosmic Chaos Manifest
3. Devil's Blood
4. Circle of Stones
5. Serpent's Chamber
6. Cross-Ravished Bastard
7. Flame of Hate
8. Plague Eternal
9. The Fall of Men
10. To the Coldness Beyond
DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) sortira son premier long-format Of The Deepest Shade le 14 janvier 2022. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Dan Swanö. Tracklist :
1. To Ashes
2. Forsaken
3. The Brightest Light
4. The Artist
5. Stillborn
6. In Desolate Silence
7. As Seasons Change
8. Witherer
9. From The Colourless Skies
10. The Shadow Of The Clouds
11. Ending
12. The Ever-Pouring Rain
