Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Mera		   
Les news du 1 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 1 Novembre 2021... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Grotesque (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Dominus Xul
 Dominus Xul - To The Glory ... (C)
Par Lunarsun		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - The Eye (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Suša
 Suša - Velike zvijeri (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Stormkeep
 Stormkeep - Galdrum (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Worm
 Worm - Foreverglade (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur - Submissio... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
The Ruins Of Beverast
 The Ruins Of Beverast - The... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Angel Witch
 Angel Witch - Angel of Light (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 25 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 25 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - A View From... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Momentum
 Momentum - Momentum (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Torn Arteries (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

Les news du 2 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 2 Novembre 2021 Wombbath - Vicious Knights - Tangent - Tension - Flagg - Druid Lord - Impact Approved - Furis Ignis - Deadscape
»
(Lien direct)
WOMBBATH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Agma qui sortira le 31 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "The Seventh Seal" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
VICIOUS KNIGHTS (Thrash/Death, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Alteration Through Possession le 28 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
TANGENT (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 28 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
TENSION (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Decay le 28 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Il contiendra neuf morceaux avec en bonus l'EP éponyme de 2017.

»
(Lien direct)
FLAGG (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Cosmic Chaos Manifest le 12 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Invoking the Outer Dark (Intro)
2. Cosmic Chaos Manifest
3. Devil's Blood
4. Circle of Stones
5. Serpent's Chamber
6. Cross-Ravished Bastard
7. Flame of Hate
8. Plague Eternal
9. The Fall of Men
10. To the Coldness Beyond

»
(Lien direct)
DRUID LORD (Death/Doom, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Festering Tombs" issu de son nouvel opus Relics of the Dead à paraître début 2022 chez Hells Headbangers. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
IMPACT APPROVED (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Voidgazer" extrait de son premier album Into the Fray paru via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
FURIS IGNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Decapitate the Aging World le 14 janvier 2022 sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Witness The Nightsky Palpitating To The Beat Of Premonition [8:16]
2. Hostis Mundi [5:55]
3. Guarding The Gate [13:27]
4. Zinnen Von Eis [2:59]
5. C.B.M.G.3 [3:04]
6. Donner In Den Bergen [5:23]

»
(Lien direct)
DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) sortira son premier long-format Of The Deepest Shade le 14 janvier 2022. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Dan Swanö. Tracklist :

1. To Ashes
2. Forsaken
3. The Brightest Light
4. The Artist
5. Stillborn
6. In Desolate Silence
7. As Seasons Change
8. Witherer
9. From The Colourless Skies
10. The Shadow Of The Clouds
11. Ending
12. The Ever-Pouring Rain
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

