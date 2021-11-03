»

(Lien direct) BONE TOWER (Death Metal, Canada) sort son premier EP We All Will Die One Day le 5 novembre via No Funeral Records & Fresh Outbreak Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1. Dislodging Splinters (01:13)

2. Am I Conscious (01:16)

3. Mangled Wounds (01:15)

4. Cower Away (0:38)

5. Under A Veil (01:06)

6. Empty Cave (01:59)

7. The Sun (0:48)

8. We All Will Die One Day (0:50)



Durée totale : (9:09)