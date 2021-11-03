chargement...

Les news du 3 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 3 Novembre 2021 Morguiliath - Bone Tower - Korsakov - In Aphelion - Fordom - Hexenbrett - Concrete Winds - Saxon - Sépulcre
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MORGUILIATH (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Venom and Vomit" issu de son nouvel opus Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension prévu le 26 novembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension [2:19]
2. Pass Away [4:59]
3. Black Pearl [5:58]
4. Ad Mortem Festinamus [4:40]
5. Aborted Inquisition [6:39]
6. Venom and Vomit [7:27]
7. Gloria [7:44]
8. Ghouls Sphere [7:54]

»
(Lien direct)
BONE TOWER (Death Metal, Canada) sort son premier EP We All Will Die One Day le 5 novembre via No Funeral Records & Fresh Outbreak Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Dislodging Splinters (01:13)
2. Am I Conscious (01:16)
3. Mangled Wounds (01:15)
4. Cower Away (0:38)
5. Under A Veil (01:06)
6. Empty Cave (01:59)
7. The Sun (0:48)
8. We All Will Die One Day (0:50)

Durée totale : (9:09)

»
(Lien direct)
KORSAKOV (Post-Black Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format погружать le 26 novembre sur Source Atone Records. Tracklist :

01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV
05. V
06. VI

»
(Lien direct)
IN APHELION (Black Metal avec deux membres de Necrophobic, Suède) propose son premier EP Luciferian Age en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 5 novembre via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Draugr [7:50]
2. Luciferian Age [4:40]
3. Wrath of a False God [6:28]
4. Pleasure to Kill (Kreator cover) [3:56]


»
(Lien direct)
FORDOM (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier long-format Manic Howls en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 5 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Inside the Temple of Bael
2. Destroying the Temple of God
3. The Uprising of Barbatos
4. Rituals Spreading Into the World
5. Fuck the Messiah
6. Confession to Astaroth
7. Lucifer Rises Again

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENBRETT (Black/Heavy, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Sadist" extrait de son nouvel EP Intermezzo dei quattro coltelli nudi sorti le 22 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Die Teuflischen Von Acapulco (Satan Sangre) [4:39]
2. Return Of The Fly [Misfits cover] [3:00]
4. Joie De Mort [3:29]
5. Sadist [5:24]

»
(Lien direct)
CONCRETE WINDS (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Demonic Truculence" à découvrir ci-dessous. Nerve Butcherer sortira le 26 novembre sur Sepulchral Voice Records.

01. Nerve Butcherer
02. Chromium Jaws
03. Demonic Truculence
04. Industrial Mutilation
05. Noise Trepanation (YouTube)
06. Intravenous Doctrine
07. Flaying Internecine
08. Paroxystic Flagellator
09. Dissolvent Baptism
10. Astomatous Vomiting

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 4 février prochain son 23ème album intitulé Carpe Diem via Silver Lining Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)
02. Age Of Steam
03. The Pilgrimage
04. Dambusters
05. Remember The Fallen
06. Super Nova
07. Lady In Gray
08. All For One
09. Black Is The Night
10. Living On the Limit

»
(Lien direct)
SÉPULCRE (Death Metal, France) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son prochain EP. Intitulé Aethyr Emanation, celui-ci a été enregistré au Heldscalla Studio et sortira début 2022 sur Invictus Productions. En voici un court teaser plutôt prometteur.
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
3 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
