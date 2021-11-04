»

(Lien direct) SNAKEBLADE (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) vient de dévoiler deux nouvelles vidéos pour les titres "Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow" et "The Red Mage's Seduction" issus de son nouvel opus The Curse sorti le 13 octobre. Tracklist :



1. Destiny (Intro) (1:42)

2. Rotten Souls (6:48)

3. Harvester (3:35)

4. Dreams of Aida (1:53)

5. The Red Mage’s Seduction (6:01)

6. Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow (5:04)

7. Godswood (2:28)

8. Born Among Salt and Smoke (5:46)

9. Archways (3:05)

10. Exile, Outlaw… The Essence (6:34)



Durée totale : 42:56







