Les news du 4 Novembre 2021
Les news du 4 Novembre 2021 Bornholm - Der Weg einer Freiheit - Snakeblade - Varius - Deber - Dead War - Gold Spire - Sacred Oath - Spiter - Tension - Tangent - Soul Remnants
|BORNHOLM (Black metal, Hongrie) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Apotheosis qui sortira le 5 novembre via Napalm Records. "Black Shining Cloaks" se découvre ci-dessous :
|DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Noktvrn qui sortira le 19 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Immortal" s'écoute ici :
|SNAKEBLADE (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) vient de dévoiler deux nouvelles vidéos pour les titres "Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow" et "The Red Mage's Seduction" issus de son nouvel opus The Curse sorti le 13 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Destiny (Intro) (1:42)
2. Rotten Souls (6:48)
3. Harvester (3:35)
4. Dreams of Aida (1:53)
5. The Red Mage’s Seduction (6:01)
6. Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow (5:04)
7. Godswood (2:28)
8. Born Among Salt and Smoke (5:46)
9. Archways (3:05)
10. Exile, Outlaw… The Essence (6:34)
Durée totale : 42:56
|VARIUS (Melodic Death Metal, Canada) sortira demain son nouvel EP Concordance que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. Golden Crown (6:03)
2. Concordance of the Legionfall (4:59)
3. Lament of Dissonance (4:43)
4. Gut Shoveler (5:28)
Digital EP Length: 21:14
Note: Physical CD copies of Concordance will feature a bonus track (previously released digitally – 2019)
5. P.I.S.S. (3:22) (CD Bonus Track)
Durée totale : 24:40
|DEBER (Funeral Doom, Suède) propose son premier full-length Aspire to Affliction en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Aspire to Affliction [2:17]
2. Pestilence [12:38]
3. Decay [12:02]
4. Soulbind [10:58]
5. Deber [0:44]
|DEAD WAR (Blackened Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Grandfather Of War le 3 décembre chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Point Blank Penance
2. Armored Warfare
3. The Black Growth Of Decay
4. Funebris Terrarum
5. One Bullet Can Change The World
6. Grandfather Of War
|GOLD SPIRE (Progressive Death Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Usurpress, Sarcasm et Obskyr, Suède) offre son premier longue-durée éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Day Dawns Dark
2. Headless Snake
3. The Old Bridge
4. Gloria
5. Husk of God
6. Skull Choirs
7. Fetid Waters
8. The Wayfinder
|SACRED OATH (Power/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne ube vidéo pour le morceau "Cthulhu Wakes" tiré de son nouvel album Return of the Dragon qui sort le 19 novembre sur Wormholedeath.
|SPITER (Black/Punk, USA) a signé sur Hells Headbangers Records pour la sortie de son premier long-format Bathe the Babe in Bats Blood au premier semestre 2022.
|Cinq ans après la sortie de son premier EP, TENSION (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 28 janvier prochain son premier album. Intitulé Decay, celui-ci sera disponible via Dying Victims Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hellflight" :
01. Open The Gates
02. Higher Power
03. Hellflight
04. Cosmic Gaze
05. Age Of The Stars
06. Black Knights
07. Mooncrusher
08. Mistress
09. Earth Crisis
|TANGENT (Heavy Metal, Australie), groupe formé par des membres et ex-membres de Convent Guilt, Shackles et Demons Gate, vient de signer sur Dying Victims Productions pour la sortie le 22 janvier d'un premier EP éponyme dont voici un premier extrait :
01. Spellbreaker
02. Come Back From The Light
03. Like Dreams In The Day
04. Sabotage
|Intitulé Raising The Sacrificial Dagger, le quatrième album de SOUL REMNANTS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 10 décembre prochain. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Malignant Lunacy" :
