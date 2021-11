»

(Lien direct) CULT OF LUNA (Post Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Long Road North le 11 février 2022 sur Metal Blade Records. Les pré-commandes seront lancées à partir du 1er décembre à cette adresse : https://www.metalblade.com/cultofluna/



CULT OF LUNA a écrit : "The long road north is a long road home. A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest," states vocalist/guitarist Johannes Persson. "It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind. When it reaches you, you know it's time. Time to move forward. You don't know where it will lead but you put the trust in it. With eyes raised towards the midnight sun it pulls you closer. The road is long and the end is uncertain."