Thulcandra
 Thulcandra - A Dying Wish (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Chri$		   
Blood Magic
 Blood Magic - Medieval Dark... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur - Submissio... (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 3 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 3 Novembre 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 1 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 1 Novembre 2021... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Grotesque (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Dominus Xul
 Dominus Xul - To The Glory ... (C)
Par Lunarsun		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - The Eye (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Suša
 Suša - Velike zvijeri (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Stormkeep
 Stormkeep - Galdrum (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Worm
 Worm - Foreverglade (C)
Par AxGxB		   
The Ruins Of Beverast
 The Ruins Of Beverast - The... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Angel Witch
 Angel Witch - Angel of Light (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 25 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 25 Octobre 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater - A View From... (C)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 5 Novembre 2021

Les news du 5 Novembre 2021 Hypocrisy - Abraded - Centinex - Torii - Cadaverous Quartet - Servant - Needless - The Mist From the Mountains - Varnok - Sacrificium Carmen - Lament in Winter's Night - Vieille Chèvre - Age Of Apocalypse
»
(Lien direct)
HYPOCRISY (Death Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Worship qui sortira le 26 novembre via Nuclear Blast. "Children Of The Gray " se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ABRADED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album éponyme le 19 novembre prochain. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Unsavory Appetite" :

01. Corpse Acquisition
02. Unsavory Appetite
03. Obsidian Soul
04. You Can't Take Me Alive
05. Ineffable Suffering
06. Tecpatl
07. Poison Of The Steel
08. Abraded
09. False Valor

»
(Lien direct)
CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé The Pestilence le 1er avril via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Armageddon
2. Evil is evil
3. Tremble in fear
4. Torture
5. Afraid of the light (CD bonus)

»
(Lien direct)
TORII (Black/Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 17 décembre en auto-production. Son et images sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1) The Second Renaissance
2) Synthetic Dust
3) Persephone
4) Eurydice
5) Grey Expanse
6) Void
7) Inertia
8) Torii

»
(Lien direct)
CADAVEROUS QUARTET (Death Metal, USA) sortira une double-compilation regrouant toute sa discographie intitulée The Complete Agenda le 14 janvier via Personal Records. Vous pouvez déjà écouter le premier CD en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Les détails :

CD 1: The Extinction Agenda
1. As your Corpse Hangs Burning
2. Strapped In
3. Bloody Gums
4. Home Of The Fucked
5. Food For Worms
6. Breed
7. Hate Crimes
8. Disassembly Line
9. Cancer
10. Killing Fields
11. ???

CD 2: Corpses Breathing Singing and Dancing (Demo '91 – tracks 1 to 6) /
Know Your Coroner (Demo '93 – from track 7 to the end)
1. No More, Know More
2. Temporary Inhabitants
3. Living An Afterlife
4. Cadaverous Quartet
5. Guilt
6. Eternal Lapse
7. Know Your Coroner
8. One By One
9. Disassembly Line
10. Food For Worms
11. Phleghm
12. Psychopompos
13. The Silence of Ultimate Suffering
14. Breed
15. Moldy, Rotten, Bloody Pus and Maggots
16. Grows By The Inch, Dies By The Foot

»
(Lien direct)
SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Blessed By The Light Of A Thousand Stars le 26 novembre sur MDD/Black Sunset. Tracklist :

1. Negate The I
2. Death Meditation
3. The Ultimate Occult Worship
4. Foreshadowing Rite
5. Hymn To The Latest Days
6. Incantation Of The Old Ones
7. Destruction And Recreation
8. Ecclesia Obscuri
9. Blessed By The Light Of A Thousand Stars

»
(Lien direct)
NEEDLESS (Thrash/Death/Black, Hongrie) propose une vidéo pour le titre "The Cosmic Cauldron" tiré de son prochain disque.

»
(Lien direct)
THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Monumental - The Temple of Twilight le 28 janvier chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Empyrean Fields [6:32]
2. A Paean to Fire [5:43]
3. Thus Spake the Tongueless Spirit [5:08]
4. With the Sun and the Skies and Birds Above [8:32]
5. Master of Wilderness [5:18]
6. After God [6:30]

»
(Lien direct)
VARNOK (Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Deluge of Fire" figurant sur son nouvel EP Anthropogenic paru le mois dernier. Tracklist :

Who Goes There
Tickling the Dragon's Tail
Anticop
Transient Beings
Revenant
The Deluge of Fire

»
(Lien direct)
SACRIFICIUM CARMEN (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Nekrognosis - Avain Varjoihin le 12 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Fraktaalimessu
2. Baphometin Siemen
3. Ihmiskunnan Inho Seuranain
4. Azrael
5. Demonosofian Houreet
6. Kultasielu Helvetin
7. Erakkotemppelin Ilmestyksiä
8. Mefistofeleen Kuu
9. Haudankajossa, Soturi & Näkijä

»
(Lien direct)
LAMENT IN WINTER'S NIGHT (Black Metal, Australie) a signé sur Hells Headbangers pour la sortie de son premier long-format At the Gates of the Eternal Storm (2020) début 2022 au format CD. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. What Hatred Stirs On These Nights [8:48]
2. The Pale Yoke Of Bravery [7:58]
3. As The Ages Fade Before Me [7:22]
4. Winternight's Yearning [8:36]
5. As Creation Reclaims My Blood [8:43]
6. Dreams Of Those Passing Nights [2:22]

»
(Lien direct)
VIEILLE CHÈVRE (Experimental Black Metal/Noise, France) vient de rééditer son premier album Black Beauty of Disturbed Minds au format CD digipacks sur Vetus Capra. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
AGE OF APOCALYPSE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Grim Wisdom le 22 janvier sur Closed Casket Activities. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Patriot" :

01. Valley Of The Mystic
02. The Patriot
03. Fury
04. Grim Wisdom
05. Begging The Reaper
06. Kingdom Of Rot
07. Ghost (Hart Island)
08. Memento
09. Pain Of Creation
10. Casualty Of Time
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
5 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

