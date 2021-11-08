|
Les news du 8 Novembre 2021
Les news du 8 Novembre 2021 Gore Brigade - Ectoplasma - Úlfarr - Kontact - Fearancy - Claustrofobia - Desalmado - Bryan Eckermann - Leathürbitch - Hanging Garden - Hollow Woods - Delphian - Beyond the Styx
|GORE BRIGADE (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier Ep éponyme qui sortira le 10 décembre via Redefining Darkness. "An Army Of The Re-Animated" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Inferna Kabbalah le 24 janvier 2022 sur Memento Mori (CD) et Rotted Life Records (LP, K7). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "God Is Dead, Satan Lives (Rosemary's Baby)" :
01. God Is Dead, Satan Lives (Rosemary's Baby)
02. Appalling Abomination
03. My Medieval Urges Materialized
04. Infestation Of Atrocious Hunger
05. Inferna Kabbalah
06. Gruesome Sacred Orgasms
07. Filth-Ridden Flesh
08. Desecration Of The Christian Existence
|ÚLFARR (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel EP The Ruins of Human Failure le 12 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. The Ruins of Human Failure pt. 1
2. The Ruins of Human Failure pt. 2
3. The Ruins of Human Failure pt. 3
4. The Ruins of Human Failure pt. 4
5. Forgotten By Time
6. Cold in Death
|KONTACT (Sci-Fi Heavy Metal avec des membres de Traveler et Blackrat, Canada) sortira son premier EP First Contact le 4 janvier sur Temple of Mystery.
|FEARANCY (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Voices" tiré de son dernier opus Dæmonium sorti en août chez Black Sunset.
|CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil/USA) rejoint l'écurie Metal Assault Records pour la sortie le 11 mars 2022 de son nouvel opus Unleeched dont le premier extrait vient d'être révélé. Tracklist :
1. Stronger than Faith (4:10)
2. The Encrypted (3:56)
3. Neuro Massacre (2:56)
4. Psychosapiens (3:12)
5. Corrupted Self - feat. Marc Rizzo (ex-Soulfly / Cavalera Conspiracy) (3:36)
6. Unleeched (3:36)
7. Snake Head (4:20)
8. Crawling back to yourself (3:30)
9. 2020 (March to Glory) (4:20)
|DESALMADO (Death/Grind, Brésil) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Mass Mental Devolution paru le mois dernier sur Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
01 - Mass Mental Devolution
02 - Across the Land
03 - Praise the Lord and Kill People
04 - Hollow
05 - Unity
06 - My Own Enemy
07 - Outsiders
08 - Your God, Your Dictator
|BRYAN ECKERMANN (Melodic Black/Death, USA) offre son nouveau disque Plague Bringers, sortie le 5 novembre, en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Ice Queen
2. Sands of the Hourglass**
3. The Devouring Sun
4. Reflections in a Dirty Mirror
5. Moonlight and Frostbite*
6. Plague Bringers
7. An Oath of Scrying Souls
8. Astral Realms
9. Skinwalker
10. Of Death and Decay
11. Tomorrow's Lie**
12. Oblivion
Album Credits:
Recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Bryan Eckermann at Bonespill Studios (Aug. 2020-Aug. 2021)
All music and lyrics written by Bryan Eckermann
Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Drums by Bryan Eckermann
*Guest vocals on track 5 by Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex- Iced Earth)
**Guest drums on track 2, and guest drums/vocals on track 11 by Clinton Williamson (Darker by Design)
|LEATHÜRBITCH (Heavy/Speed, USA) a signé sur Shadow Kingdom Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel opus.
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Neither Moth nor Rust le 21 janvier via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
Neither Moth Nor Rust
The Last Dance
And Leave All Love Behind
The Raven Portrait
On the Shore of Eternity
Field of Reeds (Avalon Skies Rework)
|HOLLOW WOODS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Cold Winds Cleave the Earth le 21 décembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Cold Winds Cleave the Earth
2. A Frozen Glance
3. Evergreen Vigil
4. Transcendent Echoes
5. Glacial Hell
6. To the Shrouded Shores
|DELPHIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Somnambulant Foregoer à paraître le 12 novembre. Tracklist :
1. A Suicide Speech To Persuade
2. Devout Magisterial Form
3. Drip Me Toward The Ground
4. Speaking With the Shadows
5. How I Long For The Oort Cloud
6. Somnambulant Foregoer
7. Meanwhile, More Polemics With Kurt Gurkillis And Scud Moothers
8. Idolatry
9. Dimensions Disassociated
|BEYOND THE STYX (Metal/Hardcore, Tours) vient d'annoncer la sortie officielle de son premier single "New World Disorder" extrait de son nouvel album programmé début 2022 chez WTF records.
