chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
123 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Carnival Bi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne - Imperial... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Funeralium
 Funeralium - Decrepit (C)
Par lkea		   
Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Existence... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Thulcandra
 Thulcandra - A Dying Wish (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Blood Magic
 Blood Magic - Medieval Dark... (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur - Submissio... (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 3 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 3 Novembre 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 1 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 1 Novembre 2021... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Grotesque (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Dominus Xul
 Dominus Xul - To The Glory ... (C)
Par Lunarsun		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - The Eye (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Suša
 Suša - Velike zvijeri (C)
Par Presse-purée		   

Les news du 8 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 8 Novembre 2021 Gore Brigade - Ectoplasma - Úlfarr - Kontact - Fearancy - Claustrofobia - Desalmado - Bryan Eckermann - Leathürbitch - Hanging Garden - Hollow Woods - Delphian - Beyond the Styx
»
(Lien direct)
GORE BRIGADE (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier Ep éponyme qui sortira le 10 décembre via Redefining Darkness. "An Army Of The Re-Animated" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Inferna Kabbalah le 24 janvier 2022 sur Memento Mori (CD) et Rotted Life Records (LP, K7). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "God Is Dead, Satan Lives (Rosemary's Baby)" :

01. God Is Dead, Satan Lives (Rosemary's Baby)
02. Appalling Abomination
03. My Medieval Urges Materialized
04. Infestation Of Atrocious Hunger
05. Inferna Kabbalah
06. Gruesome Sacred Orgasms
07. Filth-Ridden Flesh
08. Desecration Of The Christian Existence

»
(Lien direct)
ÚLFARR (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel EP The Ruins of Human Failure le 12 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. The Ruins of Human Failure pt. 1
2. The Ruins of Human Failure pt. 2
3. The Ruins of Human Failure pt. 3
4. The Ruins of Human Failure pt. 4
5. Forgotten By Time
6. Cold in Death

»
(Lien direct)
KONTACT (Sci-Fi Heavy Metal avec des membres de Traveler et Blackrat, Canada) sortira son premier EP First Contact le 4 janvier sur Temple of Mystery.

»
(Lien direct)
FEARANCY (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Voices" tiré de son dernier opus Dæmonium sorti en août chez Black Sunset.

»
(Lien direct)
CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil/USA) rejoint l'écurie Metal Assault Records pour la sortie le 11 mars 2022 de son nouvel opus Unleeched dont le premier extrait vient d'être révélé. Tracklist :

1. Stronger than Faith (4:10)
2. The Encrypted (3:56)
3. Neuro Massacre (2:56)
4. Psychosapiens (3:12)
5. Corrupted Self - feat. Marc Rizzo (ex-Soulfly / Cavalera Conspiracy) (3:36)
6. Unleeched (3:36)
7. Snake Head (4:20)
8. Crawling back to yourself (3:30)
9. 2020 (March to Glory) (4:20)

»
(Lien direct)
DESALMADO (Death/Grind, Brésil) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Mass Mental Devolution paru le mois dernier sur Gruesome Records. Tracklist :

01 - Mass Mental Devolution
02 - Across the Land
03 - Praise the Lord and Kill People
04 - Hollow
05 - Unity
06 - My Own Enemy
07 - Outsiders
08 - Your God, Your Dictator

»
(Lien direct)
BRYAN ECKERMANN (Melodic Black/Death, USA) offre son nouveau disque Plague Bringers, sortie le 5 novembre, en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Ice Queen
2. Sands of the Hourglass**
3. The Devouring Sun
4. Reflections in a Dirty Mirror
5. Moonlight and Frostbite*
6. Plague Bringers
7. An Oath of Scrying Souls
8. Astral Realms
9. Skinwalker
10. Of Death and Decay
11. Tomorrow's Lie**
12. Oblivion

Album Credits:

Recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Bryan Eckermann at Bonespill Studios (Aug. 2020-Aug. 2021)

All music and lyrics written by Bryan Eckermann

Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Drums by Bryan Eckermann

*Guest vocals on track 5 by Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex- Iced Earth)

**Guest drums on track 2, and guest drums/vocals on track 11 by Clinton Williamson (Darker by Design)

»
(Lien direct)
LEATHÜRBITCH (Heavy/Speed, USA) a signé sur Shadow Kingdom Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel opus.

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Neither Moth nor Rust le 21 janvier via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

Neither Moth Nor Rust
The Last Dance
And Leave All Love Behind
The Raven Portrait
On the Shore of Eternity
Field of Reeds (Avalon Skies Rework)

»
(Lien direct)
HOLLOW WOODS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Cold Winds Cleave the Earth le 21 décembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Cold Winds Cleave the Earth
2. A Frozen Glance
3. Evergreen Vigil
4. Transcendent Echoes
5. Glacial Hell
6. To the Shrouded Shores

»
(Lien direct)
DELPHIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Somnambulant Foregoer à paraître le 12 novembre. Tracklist :

1. A Suicide Speech To Persuade
2. Devout Magisterial Form
3. Drip Me Toward The Ground
4. Speaking With the Shadows
5. How I Long For The Oort Cloud
6. Somnambulant Foregoer
7. Meanwhile, More Polemics With Kurt Gurkillis And Scud Moothers
8. Idolatry
9. Dimensions Disassociated

»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND THE STYX (Metal/Hardcore, Tours) vient d'annoncer la sortie officielle de son premier single "New World Disorder" extrait de son nouvel album programmé début 2022 chez WTF records.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
8 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cathedral
 Cathedral
The Carnival Bizarre
1995 - Earache Records		   
Morgal
 Morgal
Nightmare Lord
2021 - Werewolf Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Bryan Eckermann
 Bryan Eckermann
Melo death black - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Ectoplasma
 Ectoplasma
Death Metal - 2012 - Grèce		   
Gore Brigade
 Gore Brigade
Suède		   
Hanging Garden
 Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande		   
Úlfarr
 Úlfarr
Black Metal - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Morgal
Nightmare Lord
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
The Carnival Bizarre
Lire la chronique
Eyehategod
A History of Nomadic Behavior
Lire la chronique
Etxegiña
Herederos del Silencio (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cradle Of Filth
Existence is Futile
Lire la chronique
Skepticism
Companion
Lire la chronique
Kyuss
Wretch
Lire la chronique
Thulcandra
A Dying Wish
Lire la chronique
Liktjern
I Ruiner
Lire la chronique
Chubby & The Gang
The Mutt's Nuts
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Throne
Imperial Congregation
Lire la chronique
The Gates Of Slumber
...the Awakening
Lire la chronique
Blood Spore / Coagulate / Soul Devourment / Gutvoid
Four Dimensions Of Auditory...
Lire la chronique
Blood Magic
Medieval Dark Arts (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Huronian
As Cold As A Stranger Sunset
Lire la chronique
Funeral
Catacumbas
Lire la chronique
Full Of Hell
Garden of Burning Apparitions
Lire la chronique
Kerasfóra
Denn Die Todten Reiten Schn...
Lire la chronique
Funeralium
Decrepit
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Vom schwarzen Schmied
Lire la chronique
King Diamond
The Eye
Lire la chronique
Laang
Xinteng
Lire la chronique
Archspire
Bleed The Future
Lire la chronique
Wharflurch
Shitslime (EP)
Lire la chronique
Extreme Cold Winter
World Exit
Lire la chronique
Stormkeep
Galdrum (EP)
Lire la chronique
Suša
Velike zvijeri
Lire la chronique
Gutvoid
Astral Bestiary (EP)
Lire la chronique
No Return
Fearless Walk To Rise
Lire la chronique
Fustilarian
All This Promiscuous Decadence
Lire la chronique