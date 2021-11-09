»

(Lien direct) VICIOUS KNIGHTS (Thrash/Death, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "The Boneghoul King (The Miserly)" tiré de son premier long-format Alteration Through Possession à venir le 28 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Infestation

2. From Nothingness (To A Slave Of Darkness)

3. The Boneghoul King (The Miserly)

4. They Cast No Shadow

5. Sleep With The Ghouls

6. Vicious Knights

7. Swing From The Grave

8. It Was In My House

9. Disenchanting The Matter (The Statue Is Alive)



