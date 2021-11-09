|
Les news du 9 Novembre 2021
Les news du 9 Novembre 2021
|WOUND (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Serpent Crown qui sortira le 17 décembre via Ván Records. "Silent Indoctrination" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|MANGER CADAVRE? (Hardcore/Death/Crust, Brésil) a sorti son nouvel album Decomposição sur Xaninho Discos, Poeira Maldita Recs, Helena Discos, Brado Distro, Two Beers or Not Two Beers Records et Tiranossaura Recs. Il est écoutable en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1 - Epílogo
2 - A Raiva Muda o Mundo
3 - Em Memória
4 - Vida, Tempo e Morte
5 - Apatia
6 - Miseráveis
7 - Neocolonialismo
8 - Tragédias Previstas
9 - Profetas da Submissão
10 - Demônios do Terceiro Mundo
11 - Cemitério do Mundo
|
|»
|VORAATH (Horror Extreme Metal avec des membres de Nile et Xael, USA) a publié une vidéo pour son premier single "Siren Head". Le groupe travaille actuellement sur un premier longue-durée. Le line-up :
Brad Parris – Vocalist, Guitarist
Joshua Nassaru Ward – Drummer/Vocals/ Keys
Tylor Kohl – Guitarist
Daniel Presnell – Guitarist, accompany instruments
Paul McBride – Bassist
|
|»
|DEMONIC TEMPLE (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son nouveau disque Through the Stars into the Abyss en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 11 novembre chez Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Nox / Intro [1:57]
2. Through the Stars into the Abyss [7:40]
3. Night of Everlasting Fire [7:29]
4. Secret Temple of Invisible Light [8:42]
5. Proclaiming the Truth of the Other Side [7:57]
|
|»
|TITAN (Heavy/Speed, France) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Utopie" figurant sur son nouvel opus Palingenesia qui sort le 26 novembre sur Crazy Grumpy.
|
|»
|VICIOUS KNIGHTS (Thrash/Death, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "The Boneghoul King (The Miserly)" tiré de son premier long-format Alteration Through Possession à venir le 28 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Infestation
2. From Nothingness (To A Slave Of Darkness)
3. The Boneghoul King (The Miserly)
4. They Cast No Shadow
5. Sleep With The Ghouls
6. Vicious Knights
7. Swing From The Grave
8. It Was In My House
9. Disenchanting The Matter (The Statue Is Alive)
|
|»
|ADX (Heavy/Speed, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Sacrifié pour la cause" extrait de sa nouvelle sortie Étranges Visions, réenregistrement de son album Weird Visions (1990) en version française qui paraît le 19 novembre sur Season of Mist.
|
