Les news du 12 Novembre 2021
|ANOMALIE (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Trance I: The Tree" qui ouvre son nouvel opus Tranceformation dont la sortie est repoussée au 26 novembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
01. Trance I: The Tree
02. Trance II: Relics
03. Trance III: Alive
04. Trance IV: Nemesis
05. Trance V: Cerulean Sun
06. Trance VI: Eternal Burden
07. Trance VII: A Feverdream
|BRYAN ECKERMANN (Melodic Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Plague Bringers sorti le 5 novembre. Les détails :
1. Ice Queen
2. Sands of the Hourglass**
3. The Devouring Sun
4. Reflections in a Dirty Mirror
5. Moonlight and Frostbite*
6. Plague Bringers
7. An Oath of Scrying Souls
8. Astral Realms
9. Skinwalker
10. Of Death and Decay
11. Tomorrow's Lie**
12. Oblivion
Recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Bryan Eckermann at Bonespill Studios (Aug. 2020-Aug. 2021)
All music and lyrics written by Bryan Eckermann
Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Drums by Bryan Eckermann
*Guest vocals on track 5 by Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex- Iced Earth)
**Guest drums on track 2, and guest drums/vocals on track 11 by Clinton Williamson (Darker by Design)
|MENTAL DEVASTATION (Thrash Metal avec des membres de Critical Defiance et Necroripper, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque The Delusional Mystery of the Self (Part I) le 31 décembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Genesis
2. Ascension
3. Conquerors
4. Labyrinths
5. The Abyss
6. Vulcanic Eruption
7. Perpetual Dualities
8. Time Echoe's
9. Dans L'Absurde
10. Reflections Over The Veils Of Death
|NULLIFICATION (Death Metal, Philippines) sortira son premier long-format Kingdoms to Hovel le 14 janvier chez Personal Records. Un extrait est à découvrir sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Intro to Annihilation
2. The Sledgehammer
3. Calamity from the Skies
4. Kingdoms Reduced to Hovel
5. Deliverance from Chaos
6. Negated Fields
7. Inside the Surreal
8. Everything... and Everyone (Nullified)
9. I, the Nullifier
|GORESOERD (Death/Groove, Estonie) propose une vidéo pour son nouveau morceau "Eksortsist" paru sur Inverse Records.
|WOLFTOPIA (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a révélé un nouveau single baptisé "The Alpha" figurant sur son premier long-format Ways of the Pack prévu le 17 décembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Hound of War
2. The Last Embrace of the Mother
3. Wash the Spears
4. We are Pack
5. Predator
6. May He Sever the Shadow
7. The Alpha
8. I am the Storm
|RAVENOUS DEATH ((Death Metal, Mexique) a posté le morceau "Gore Vault Dismemberment" tiré de son nouvel opus Visions From the Netherworld qui sort le 24 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Intro - Trail of Horrors
2. Caverns of Freezing Torture
3. Plethora of Blood
4. Kingdom of Æternal Flames
5. Gore Vault Dismemberment
6. Hydra Dungeon
7. Path of the Spawn Dogs
8. Burnt Children of Moloch
9. Serpents of Wretchedness
10. Portals to Non-Existence
11. The Ascending Chasm
|ASTROPHOBOS (Black Metal, Suède) offre son nouvel album Corpus en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Triumvirate Records. Tracklist :
01. Corpus
02. Utrotning
03. Till djupet
04. Nattvard
05. Svärta
06. Liktal
07. Under jord
|DJINN-GHÜL (Experimental Death Metal, Vénézuéla/USA) a dévoilé le titre "Pleonexia" extrait de son nouvel EP Mechalith à paraître le 9 décembre via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
01. Ore & Fluid
02. The Mechalith
03. Pleonexia
04. Drosera
|SWARN (Death Metal, Estonie) vient de sortir son premier EP Abysmal Hallucinations sur Warhorn Records.
