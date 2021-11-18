|
Les news du 18 Novembre 2021
News
Les news du 18 Novembre 2021 Schizophrenia - Casket Robbery - Luca - Destructo - Haundead - Unctoris - Epectase - Pyrexia - Shape Of Despair - !T.O.O.H.! - Stormkeep - Beldam - Cmpt - Haalbuaer - Forbidden Omen - Striker - Dream Unending
|»
|SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death / Thrash, Belgique) sortira son premier album intitulé Recollections Of The Insane le 27 février prochain. Celui-ci a été produit par Francesco Paoli et Yarne Helen et illustré par Khaos Diktator Design. Les pré-ventes sont d'ores et déjà disponibles en cliquant ici. En attendant la sortie officielle, découvrez ci-dessous le premier extrait sous forme de clip vidéo avec le morceau "Cranial Disintegration" :
01. Divine Immolation
02. Cranial Disintegration
03. Sea Of Sorrow
04. Monolith
05. Onwards To Fire
06. Souls Of Retribution
07. Inside The Walls Of Madness
08. Fall Of The Damned
09. Stratified Realities
Lorenzo Vissol a écrit : This album is the result of a very intense work in which each of us has explored his own musicality. After our debut EP we felt that we still had much to say and much to express. We also felt that we had evolved musically both as a band, forming a solid unit, and as individual musicians. When starting the composition process, we wanted to express exactly that and I think ‘Recollections of the Insane’ succeeded in doing so. Each one of us has pushed himself to the fullest and beyond in order to put his own personality into each song, but also in order to make each track of this album unique. The result is a complete collective effort in which each song lives for its own while still creating a whole. In my opinion this is what will make the strength of this album and define it.
We wanted our music to be more extreme and aggressive but, more importantly, we also wanted to add more depth to it. We didn’t want the music to be aggressive just for the sake of it, it needed to tell stories in which the listener would be carried from start to finish. Those would be stories of insane minds! Overall the composition is more complex, the melodies are more developed and tempos are faster. We introduced blast beats and some more melodic moments. However, while the music is more intense and relentless it is also more eerie and dynamic.
We hope listeners will appreciate ‘Recollection of the Insane’ as much as we enjoyed diving into its composition and we certainly can't wait to hit the stage with our new material
|
|»
|CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Bone Mother" qui sort demain.
|
|»
|LUCA (Melodic Hardcore/Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Garden of Elms" qui figurera sur un prochain EP à venir début 2022.
|
|»
|DESTRUCTO (Black/Thrash, Pays-Bas) offre sur ce lien son premier longue-durée Demonic Possession en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Succubus
2. Black Mark
3. In Service Of No One
4. Necromancy
5. Satans Hammer
6. Lycanthro Kommando
7. Total Death
8. I, Witchfukker
09. Bloodthirst
10. Demonic Possession
|
|»
|HAUNDEAD (Modern Melodic Thrash/Death, France) propose ici deux nouveaux extraits de son premier long-format Freedom Won't Save Our Souls à paraître le 26 novembre via Domino Media Group.
|
|»
|UNCTORIS (Black/Death, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son premier full-length Shout Demise en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Come Stabilire se ci Sei Ancora
2. Cercherò il Passaggio di Ritorno o Sarò Cancellato
3. Violet Velvet
4. Non Tornare
5. Rites Of Grey Isolation
6. Sideral Sojourn
7. Is an Anechoic Chamber
|
|»
|EPECTASE (Experimental Black Metal, France) sort demain son nouveau single "V.I.T.R.I.O.L." à découvrir notamment sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|PYREXIA (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Gravitas Maximus qui sortira le 10 décembre via Unique Leader. "Rule Of 2" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|SHAPE OF DESPAIR (Funeral Doom atmosphérique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Return To The Void qui sortira le 25 février via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Return To The Void
2. Dissolution
3. Solitary Downfall
4. Reflection In Slow Time
5. Forfeit
6. The Inner Desolation
|
|»
|!T.O.O.H.! (Progressive Death/Grind, République Tchèque) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau instrumental "Zrozen k božským cílům" tiré de son dernier opus Free Speech paru l'année dernière. Le groupe a par ailleurs quasiment terminé l'enregistrement de quatre nouveaux titres qui figureront sur son prochain album et qui sortiront également sur un EP à venir en 2022 via Lavadome Productions.
|
|»
|STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Tales Of Othertime le 19 novembre sur Ván Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Seer
02. The Citadel
03. A Journey Through Storms
04. The Serpent's Stone
05. An Ode To Dragons
06. Eternal Majesty Manifest
|
|»
|BELDAM (Sludge/Doom, USA) sortira un live intitulé Live At The Golden Pony le 17 décembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Il a été enregisré en janvier 2017. Tracklist :
1. The Foundling
2. From Grave To Cradle
3. Needles
4. Vial Of Silence
5. That Which Consumes You
|
|»
|CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) sortira son premier longue-durée Krv i pepeo le 21 décembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Seme ponoci
2. Krv i pepeo
3. Prokletije
4. Vrani pir
5. Srce od trnja
6. Memla
7. Mesecev zub
8. Na vecernjem lahoru
|
|»
|HAALBUAER (Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier EP Mortal Ones Scream in Horror le 17 décembre via Caligari Records. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Cemetery Possession
2. Acts of Morbid Perversion
3. Haemophiliak
4. Inhale the Nauseating Fumes
5. Gorespawn
6. Caverns of the Deceased
7. Bliss in Torment
8. Pungent Ecstasy
|
|»
|FORBIDDEN OMEN (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Ancestral Rituals le 25 novembre sur Szataniec. Tracklist :
1. The Call (Intro)
2. Slavic Blood
3. Ashen Kong
4. Svarog
5. Veles
6. Hail The God of War
7. Fractured Sky Ritual
8. Bonus Track
|
|»
|STRIKER (Heavy Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Deathwish".
|
|»
|DREAM UNENDING (Death / Doom, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Tide Turns Eternal le 19 novembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Entrance
02. Adorned In Lies
03. In Cipher I Weep
04. The Needful
05. Dream Unending
06. Forgotten Farewell
07. Tide Turns Eternal
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Deathrash
Par Presse-purée
Par Keyser
Par InnerDam
Par Deathrash
Par Samarithan
Par Vartruk
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Cujo
Par Cujo
Par Keyser
Par lkea
Par Jean-Clint
Par grintold
Par Dantefever
Par Raziel