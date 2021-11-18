»

(Lien direct) SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death / Thrash, Belgique) sortira son premier album intitulé Recollections Of The Insane le 27 février prochain. Celui-ci a été produit par Francesco Paoli et Yarne Helen et illustré par Khaos Diktator Design. Les pré-ventes sont d'ores et déjà disponibles en cliquant ici. En attendant la sortie officielle, découvrez ci-dessous le premier extrait sous forme de clip vidéo avec le morceau "Cranial Disintegration" :



01. Divine Immolation

02. Cranial Disintegration

03. Sea Of Sorrow

04. Monolith

05. Onwards To Fire

06. Souls Of Retribution

07. Inside The Walls Of Madness

08. Fall Of The Damned

Lorenzo Vissol a écrit : This album is the result of a very intense work in which each of us has explored his own musicality. After our debut EP we felt that we still had much to say and much to express. We also felt that we had evolved musically both as a band, forming a solid unit, and as individual musicians. When starting the composition process, we wanted to express exactly that and I think ‘Recollections of the Insane’ succeeded in doing so. Each one of us has pushed himself to the fullest and beyond in order to put his own personality into each song, but also in order to make each track of this album unique. The result is a complete collective effort in which each song lives for its own while still creating a whole. In my opinion this is what will make the strength of this album and define it.



We wanted our music to be more extreme and aggressive but, more importantly, we also wanted to add more depth to it. We didn’t want the music to be aggressive just for the sake of it, it needed to tell stories in which the listener would be carried from start to finish. Those would be stories of insane minds! Overall the composition is more complex, the melodies are more developed and tempos are faster. We introduced blast beats and some more melodic moments. However, while the music is more intense and relentless it is also more eerie and dynamic.



We hope listeners will appreciate ‘Recollection of the Insane’ as much as we enjoyed diving into its composition and we certainly can't wait to hit the stage with our new material