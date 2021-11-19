HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé A Loner le 11 février 2022 sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "An Ode To Breakdow" :
01. An Ode To Breakdown
02. Cold & Distant
03. Who Wants To Die Old
04. Storm Resounds
05. Supreme
06. The Pariah And The Plague
07. Loner
08. Second Wind
09. A Thousand Miles Away
PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ (Black/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Prana: Therion: Akasha" extrait de son premier full-length éponyme qui sort le 26 novembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds
ATROX TRAUMA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée On The Line Of Nothing And Something le 28 janvier 2022. Tracklist :
1. On The Line Of Nothing And Something
2. You Are Servant
3. Parasite Elite
4. I Don't Understand
5. The World Doesn't Exist
6. This Is The Truth
7. Vanity
8. Get Out Of Publicity
9. The One Who's Got Sense
10. Until It Connects
11. Upgrade
12. Moon, Dawn
KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal avec des membres de Malokarpatan, Slovaquie) sortira son nouvel album Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky le 21 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Lore Of The Fens [7:03]
2. Towards The Duskportals [5:28]
3. The Reptile Abyss Beneath Dowina [5:24]
4. Path To The Haunted Ruins [3:17]
5. Unveiled Subterranean Treasures [6:18]
6. Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky [8:41]
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
19/11/2021 09:30
Même la prod me semble être bien plus plate et brouillon.