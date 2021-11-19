»

(Lien direct) ATROX TRAUMA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée On The Line Of Nothing And Something le 28 janvier 2022. Tracklist :



1. On The Line Of Nothing And Something

2. You Are Servant

3. Parasite Elite

4. I Don't Understand

5. The World Doesn't Exist

6. This Is The Truth

7. Vanity

8. Get Out Of Publicity

9. The One Who's Got Sense

10. Until It Connects

11. Upgrade

12. Moon, Dawn



