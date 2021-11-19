chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Marasmus
 Marasmus - Necrotic Overlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Celestial Key
 Celestial Key - Immortal Crown (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Hideous Entity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortal Vision
 Mortal Vision - Mind Manipu... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Baxaxaxa
 Baxaxaxa - Catacomb Cult (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Organic
 Organic - Where Graves Abound (C)
Par Samarithan		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Embrace the Emptiness (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Existence... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Supernatural Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Carnival Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 12 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 12 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber - Suff... (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 10 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 10 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Etxegiña
 Etxegiña - Herederos del Si... (C)
Par grintold		   
Sulphurous
 Sulphurous - The Black Mout... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Raziel		   

Les news du 19 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021 Hangman's Chair - Tardigrada - Celeste - Civerous - Phthisis - Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû - Atrox Trauma - Winterstorm - Krolok - Turnstile - Plague Control
»
(Lien direct)
HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé A Loner le 11 février 2022 sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "An Ode To Breakdow" :

01. An Ode To Breakdown
02. Cold & Distant
03. Who Wants To Die Old
04. Storm Resounds
05. Supreme
06. The Pariah And The Plague
07. Loner
08. Second Wind
09. A Thousand Miles Away

»
(Lien direct)
TARDIGRADA (Black Metal, Suisse) a sorti aujourd’hui son nouvel album Vom Bruch bis zur Freiheit chez Eisenwald.

»
(Lien direct)
CELESTE (Post Hardcore / Black Metal, France) a publié un nouvel extrait de son nouvel album Assassines qui sortira le 28 janvier chez Nuclear Blast Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Decrepit Flesh Relic, le premier album de CIVEROUS (Death / Doom, USA) vient de paraître sur Transylvanian Tapes. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Eidolon
02. From The Crypt To The Cavern
03. Herodacy
04. Rot Delineated (Decrepit Flesh Relic)
05. Hubiku
06. Bone Wreath
07. Spiral Of Eyes

»
(Lien direct)
PHTHISIS (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Sewer Rot Records un nouveau EP intitulé Upheaval Of Infectious Mass. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Calcifying Blood
02. Unfathomable Imitation
03. Upheaval Of Infectious Mass

»
(Lien direct)
PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ (Black/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Prana: Therion: Akasha" extrait de son premier full-length éponyme qui sort le 26 novembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds

»
(Lien direct)
ATROX TRAUMA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée On The Line Of Nothing And Something le 28 janvier 2022. Tracklist :

1. On The Line Of Nothing And Something
2. You Are Servant
3. Parasite Elite
4. I Don't Understand
5. The World Doesn't Exist
6. This Is The Truth
7. Vanity
8. Get Out Of Publicity
9. The One Who's Got Sense
10. Until It Connects
11. Upgrade
12. Moon, Dawn


»
(Lien direct)
WINTERSTORM (Black Metal, Équateur) sortira son premier long-format Vinterstormener le 3 décembre via Signa Rex. Un extrait est à découvrir sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Into the Deep Darkness
3. Through the Astral Mist
4. The Storm & The Night
5. The Frozen Winds of Winter
6. A Distant Wind Horizon
7. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal avec des membres de Malokarpatan, Slovaquie) sortira son nouvel album Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky le 21 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Lore Of The Fens [7:03]
2. Towards The Duskportals [5:28]
3. The Reptile Abyss Beneath Dowina [5:24]
4. Path To The Haunted Ruins [3:17]
5. Unveiled Subterranean Treasures [6:18]
6. Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky [8:41]

»
(Lien direct)
Hate5six propose de découvrir l'intégralité du concert donné par TURNSTILE (Hardcore, USA) le 16 septembre dernier à Baltimore à l'occasion de la release party de leur dernier album intitulé Glow On.

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE CONTROL (Death Metal, République Tchèque) sortira sa première démo intitulée Demo 2021 le 26 novembre sur Dry Cough Records au format cassette. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Taxidermia" :

01. Taxidermia
02. Bennings Bonfire
03. Oort Cloud (Extirpation Crescendo)
04. Xenogenesis
Thrasho AxGxB + Anken + Keyser
19 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Drug-Sniffing Dog citer
Drug-Sniffing Dog
19/11/2021 09:30
Oh bah dites donc, il est plutôt poussif et sans grand intérêt ce EP de Phthisis, comparé à la demo, où c'est moi ? Confus
Même la prod me semble être bien plus plate et brouillon.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Marasmus
 Marasmus
Necrotic Overlord
2021 - Transcending Obscurity		   
Eldritch
 Eldritch
EΩS
2021 - Scarlet Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Celeste
 Celeste
Post Hardcore / Black Metal - 2005 - France		   
Civerous
 Civerous
Death / Doom - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair
Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal - 2005 - France		   
Krolok
 Krolok
Black Metal - 2011 - Slovaquie		   
Phthisis
 Phthisis
Death Metal - 2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Tardigrada
 Tardigrada
Black Metal - 2010 - Suisse		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile
Hardcore - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Eldritch
EΩS
Lire la chronique
Marasmus
Necrotic Overlord
Lire la chronique
Horns Of Domination
Where Voices Leave No Echo
Lire la chronique
Häxkapell
Eldhymner
Lire la chronique
Massacre
Resurgence
Lire la chronique
Celestial Key
Immortal Crown
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Retrogore
Lire la chronique
Organic
Where Graves Abound
Lire la chronique
Baxaxaxa
Catacomb Cult
Lire la chronique
Witnesses
The Collapse
Lire la chronique
Lock Up
The Dregs Of Hades
Lire la chronique
Evoken
Embrace the Emptiness
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Supernatural Birth Machine
Lire la chronique
Our Survival Depends on Us
Scouts on the Borderline Be...
Lire la chronique
Septage
Septisk Eradikasyon (EP)
Lire la chronique
Belore
Artefacts
Lire la chronique
Opium Warlords
We Meditate Under the Pussy...
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Hopkins (The Witchfinder Ge...
Lire la chronique
Hyperdontia
Hideous Entity
Lire la chronique
Mortal Vision
Mind Manipulation
Lire la chronique
The Gates Of Slumber
Suffer No Guilt
Lire la chronique
Sulphurous
The Black Mouth Of Sepulchre
Lire la chronique
Morgal
Nightmare Lord
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
The Carnival Bizarre
Lire la chronique
Eyehategod
A History of Nomadic Behavior
Lire la chronique
Etxegiña
Herederos del Silencio (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cradle Of Filth
Existence is Futile
Lire la chronique
Skepticism
Companion
Lire la chronique
Kyuss
Wretch
Lire la chronique
Thulcandra
A Dying Wish
Lire la chronique