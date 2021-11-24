»

FIREWÖLFE (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Candle In The Dark" extrait de son nouvel album Conquer All Fear paru la semaine dernière sur Limb Music. Tracklist :



01. Vicious As the Viper

02. Pedal to Metal

03. Conquer All Fear

04. Swallow My Pride

05. Candle in the Dark

06. Wages of Sin

07. Black and Gold

08. Keep the Hounds at Bay

09. Magic (In Your Mind)

10. Method to Madness



