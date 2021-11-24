chargement...

Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Unholy
 Unholy - Rapture (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Marasmus
 Marasmus - Necrotic Overlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Celestial Key
 Celestial Key - Immortal Crown (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Hideous Entity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortal Vision
 Mortal Vision - Mind Manipu... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Baxaxaxa
 Baxaxaxa - Catacomb Cult (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Organic
 Organic - Where Graves Abound (C)
Par Samarithan		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Embrace the Emptiness (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Existence... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Supernatural Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Carnival Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 12 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 12 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber - Suff... (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 10 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 10 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 24 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 24 Novembre 2021 Silent Obsession - Thunderor - Oar - Needless - Spiritual Deception - Hunters Moon - FireWölfe
»
(Lien direct)
SILENT OBSESSION (Death Metal, Algérie) a partagé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Against The Process" extrait de son dernier EP Countdown paru en juillet et dont le chant est assuré par Redouane Aouameur de Lelahell.

»
(Lien direct)
THUNDEROR (Heavy Metal, Canada), c'est le nouveau projet du batteur de Skull Fist JJ Tartaglia ici au chant accompagné de son ex-partenaire Jonny Nesta et Oscar Rangel (ex-Annihilator). Le premier full-length Fire It Up doit arriver le 25 février sur Boonsdale Records. Tracklist :

1. Fire It Up (5:12)
2. How We Roll (4:14)
3. All or Nothing (4:31)
4. Dangerous Times (5:24)
5. Thunderor (4:32)
6. On the Run (4:04)
7. Into the Storm (1:34)
8. We Can Make It (4:21)
9. Cold Tears (5:17)

Durée totale : 39:09

»
(Lien direct)
OAR (Post-Black Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Souls Lost in the Frost" issu de son premier longue-durée The Blood You Crave qui sort le 7 janvier chez Blighttown Records. Tracklist :

01. The Blood You Crave
02. Doomed and Damned
03. Perfect Agony
04. Souls Lost in the Frost
05. What Once Used to Bloom
06. Wrongful Death

»
(Lien direct)
NEEDLESS (Progressive Melodic Death/Black/Thrash, Hongrie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Odium" figurant sur son nouvel opus The Cosmic Cauldron à paraître le 7 janvier via Uprising! Records. Tracklist :

01. Warvoid A.D.
02. Astrogate the Spectral Lane
03. The Predation
04. Mournful Heavens
05. The Cosmic Cauldron
06. Odium
07. The Prism Fortress
08. Chrononaut
09. Planet Oblivion
10. Transgalactic

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Brutal Death Technique, Italie) a publié une vidéo "playthrough" à la basse pour le titre "Captatio Benevolentiae" tiré de son EP Oxymoron sorti le mois dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Hidden in Consciousness
2. Captatio Benevolentiae
3. Oxymoron
4. Damnatio Memoriae
5. Serpent’s Speech

»
(Lien direct)
HUNTERS MOON (Black Metal avec des membres de Denoucement Pyre et Nocturnal Graves, Australie) propose son premier long-format The Great Pandemonium en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 26 novembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Torn by Talons
2. Storm of Hail and Fire
3. Pilgrims Exile
4. Rebellion
5. Bridge Over Chaos
6. Drag Them to the Coffins
7. Red Death
8. Hearse for a Barren Earth

»
(Lien direct)
FIREWÖLFE (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Candle In The Dark" extrait de son nouvel album Conquer All Fear paru la semaine dernière sur Limb Music. Tracklist :

01. Vicious As the Viper
02. Pedal to Metal
03. Conquer All Fear
04. Swallow My Pride
05. Candle in the Dark
06. Wages of Sin
07. Black and Gold
08. Keep the Hounds at Bay
09. Magic (In Your Mind)
10. Method to Madness
Thrasho Keyser
24 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
