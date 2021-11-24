SILENT OBSESSION (Death Metal, Algérie) a partagé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Against The Process" extrait de son dernier EP Countdown paru en juillet et dont le chant est assuré par Redouane Aouameur de Lelahell.
THUNDEROR (Heavy Metal, Canada), c'est le nouveau projet du batteur de Skull Fist JJ Tartaglia ici au chant accompagné de son ex-partenaire Jonny Nesta et Oscar Rangel (ex-Annihilator). Le premier full-length Fire It Up doit arriver le 25 février sur Boonsdale Records. Tracklist :
1. Fire It Up (5:12)
2. How We Roll (4:14)
3. All or Nothing (4:31)
4. Dangerous Times (5:24)
5. Thunderor (4:32)
6. On the Run (4:04)
7. Into the Storm (1:34)
8. We Can Make It (4:21)
9. Cold Tears (5:17)
NEEDLESS (Progressive Melodic Death/Black/Thrash, Hongrie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Odium" figurant sur son nouvel opus The Cosmic Cauldron à paraître le 7 janvier via Uprising! Records. Tracklist :
01. Warvoid A.D.
02. Astrogate the Spectral Lane
03. The Predation
04. Mournful Heavens
05. The Cosmic Cauldron
06. Odium
07. The Prism Fortress
08. Chrononaut
09. Planet Oblivion
10. Transgalactic
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Brutal Death Technique, Italie) a publié une vidéo "playthrough" à la basse pour le titre "Captatio Benevolentiae" tiré de son EP Oxymoron sorti le mois dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :
HUNTERS MOON (Black Metal avec des membres de Denoucement Pyre et Nocturnal Graves, Australie) propose son premier long-format The Great Pandemonium en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 26 novembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Torn by Talons
2. Storm of Hail and Fire
3. Pilgrims Exile
4. Rebellion
5. Bridge Over Chaos
6. Drag Them to the Coffins
7. Red Death
8. Hearse for a Barren Earth
FIREWÖLFE (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Candle In The Dark" extrait de son nouvel album Conquer All Fear paru la semaine dernière sur Limb Music. Tracklist :
01. Vicious As the Viper
02. Pedal to Metal
03. Conquer All Fear
04. Swallow My Pride
05. Candle in the Dark
06. Wages of Sin
07. Black and Gold
08. Keep the Hounds at Bay
09. Magic (In Your Mind)
10. Method to Madness
