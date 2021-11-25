»

INANNA (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album Void of Unending Depths le 25 avril 2022 sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :



1. Evolutionary Inversion

2. Among Subaqueous Spectres

3. Far Away in Other Spheres

4. Underdimensional

5. The Key to Alpha Centauri

6. Mind Surgery

7. Cabo de Hornos