Les news du 25 Novembre 2021
Les news du 25 Novembre 2021 Inanna - Cynic - Morguiliath
|INANNA (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album Void of Unending Depths le 25 avril 2022 sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Evolutionary Inversion
2. Among Subaqueous Spectres
3. Far Away in Other Spheres
4. Underdimensional
5. The Key to Alpha Centauri
6. Mind Surgery
7. Cabo de Hornos
|CYNIC (Metal progressif, Etats-Unis) propose son nouvel album, intitulé Ascension Codes, en écoute intégrale. Il sortira ce vendredi 26 chez Season of Mist.
|MORGUILIATH (Black Metal, France), le one-man de Rats (Dhärnürgh, Suicide Circle ...) offre son nouvel album Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension [2:19]
2. Pass Away [4:59]
3. Black Pearl [5:58]
4. Ad Mortem Festinamus [4:40]
5. Aborted Inquisition [6:39]
6. Venom and Vomit [7:27]
7. Gloria [7:44]
8. Ghouls Sphere [7:54]
