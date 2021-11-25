chargement...

Dungeon Steel
 Dungeon Steel - Bloodlust (EP) (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Unholy
 Unholy - Rapture (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Marasmus
 Marasmus - Necrotic Overlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Celestial Key
 Celestial Key - Immortal Crown (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Hideous Entity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortal Vision
 Mortal Vision - Mind Manipu... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Baxaxaxa
 Baxaxaxa - Catacomb Cult (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Organic
 Organic - Where Graves Abound (C)
Par Samarithan		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Embrace the Emptiness (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Existence... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Supernatural Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Carnival Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 12 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 12 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber - Suff... (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 25 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 25 Novembre 2021 Inanna - Cynic - Morguiliath
»
(Lien direct)
INANNA (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album Void of Unending Depths le 25 avril 2022 sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Evolutionary Inversion
2. Among Subaqueous Spectres
3. Far Away in Other Spheres
4. Underdimensional
5. The Key to Alpha Centauri
6. Mind Surgery
7. Cabo de Hornos

»
(Lien direct)
CYNIC (Metal progressif, Etats-Unis) propose son nouvel album, intitulé Ascension Codes, en écoute intégrale. Il sortira ce vendredi 26 chez Season of Mist.

»
(Lien direct)
MORGUILIATH (Black Metal, France), le one-man de Rats (Dhärnürgh, Suicide Circle ...) offre son nouvel album Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Occult Sins, New Unholy Dimension [2:19]
2. Pass Away [4:59]
3. Black Pearl [5:58]
4. Ad Mortem Festinamus [4:40]
5. Aborted Inquisition [6:39]
6. Venom and Vomit [7:27]
7. Gloria [7:44]
8. Ghouls Sphere [7:54]
Thrasho Keyser + Anken
25 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

