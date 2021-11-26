chargement...

Les news du 26 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Nerve Butc... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par lkea		   
Dungeon Steel
 Dungeon Steel - Bloodlust (EP) (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Unholy
 Unholy - Rapture (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Marasmus
 Marasmus - Necrotic Overlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Celestial Key
 Celestial Key - Immortal Crown (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Hideous Entity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortal Vision
 Mortal Vision - Mind Manipu... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Baxaxaxa
 Baxaxaxa - Catacomb Cult (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Organic
 Organic - Where Graves Abound (C)
Par Samarithan		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Embrace the Emptiness (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Existence... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Supernatural Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Carnival Bi... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Les news du 12 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 12 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber - Suff... (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 26 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 26 Novembre 2021 Délétère - Sarkrista - Ossuaire - Krolok - Proscriptor McGovern's Apsû - Bestia Ater - Ecryptus - Depressed Mode - WarCall - Terrorential
»
(Lien direct)
Le split réunissant DÉLÉTÈRE (Black metal) et SARKRISTA (Black metal mélodique) est désormais disponible à l’écoute. Opus Blasphematum sortira le 2 décembre chez Sepulchral Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
OSSUAIRE (Black metal) nous propose en avant-première son nouvel EP Triumvirat qui sortira officiellement le 2 décembre chez Sepulchral Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal avec des membres de Malokarpatan, Slovaquie) a posté le titre "Unveiled Subterranean Treasures" issu de son nouveau disque Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky à venir le 21 décembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Lore Of The Fens [7:03]
2. Towards The Duskportals [5:28]
3. The Reptile Abyss Beneath Dowina [5:24]
4. Path To The Haunted Ruins [3:17]
5. Unveiled Subterranean Treasures [6:18]
6. Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky [8:41]

»
(Lien direct)
PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ (Black/Thrash, USA) offre son premier full-length éponyme en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds

»
(Lien direct)
BESTIA ATER (Death Metal, Bulgarie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son premier longue-durée Anno.Bestia.Chrysallis (janvier 2021) le 17 décembre. Tracklist :

1. Div E Sefid
2. Emma O
3. Forneus
4. Gusion
5. Haures
6. Ipos
7. Jezebeth
8. Krampus

»
(Lien direct)
ECRYPTUS (Star Wars Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Kyr'am Beskar’gam le 14 janvier via SBDC Records. Tracklist :

1. Cauterized Saber Wound Massacre (4:12)
2. Planetary Enslavement (5:07)
3. Compulsion to Disintegrate (4:12)
4. Digested Over a Thousand Years (5:40)

Durée totale : 19:12

»
(Lien direct)
DEPRESSED MODE (Symphonic Death/Doom, Finlande) est de retour avec un nouveau single intitulé "Endless November" et qui figurera sur le nouvel album Decade of Silence à paraître le 6 mai sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Death Walks Among Us
02. Endless November
03. Dissociation of the Extinguished Mind
04. As the Light Dims
05. Parasites of Mind
06. Kaamos (Land of Winter)
07. Serpents
08. Eternal Darkness
09. Aeternus

»
(Lien direct)
WARCALL (Melodic Death Metal, Québec) propose son nouvel EP Dead End Pt. 2 en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Intoxicated (3:36)
2. Black Amber (4:59)
3. Off Road (4:03)
4. Control Denied (3:37)
5. Venom (6:12)

Durée totale : 22:30

»
(Lien direct)
TERRORENTIAL (Thrash/Death, Australie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Flood The Earth" extrait de son premier long-format Visions paru en mars dernier en auto-production.
Thrasho Anken + Keyser
26 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Fabulon citer
Fabulon
26/11/2021 19:45
Très bon le OSSUAIRE !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
