KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal avec des membres de Malokarpatan, Slovaquie) a posté le titre "Unveiled Subterranean Treasures" issu de son nouveau disque Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky à venir le 21 décembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Lore Of The Fens [7:03]
2. Towards The Duskportals [5:28]
3. The Reptile Abyss Beneath Dowina [5:24]
4. Path To The Haunted Ruins [3:17]
5. Unveiled Subterranean Treasures [6:18]
6. Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky [8:41]
PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ (Black/Thrash, USA) offre son premier full-length éponyme en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds
DEPRESSED MODE (Symphonic Death/Doom, Finlande) est de retour avec un nouveau single intitulé "Endless November" et qui figurera sur le nouvel album Decade of Silence à paraître le 6 mai sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Death Walks Among Us
02. Endless November
03. Dissociation of the Extinguished Mind
04. As the Light Dims
05. Parasites of Mind
06. Kaamos (Land of Winter)
07. Serpents
08. Eternal Darkness
09. Aeternus
