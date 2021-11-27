chargement...

Les news du 27 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 27 Novembre 2021 Hollow Woods - Evangelion - Anarcheon - Atlantis Chronicles - Savage Deity - Murder Van - Kalibar - Sentenced - Azatoth - Medraut - Dripping Decay
»
(Lien direct)
HOLLOW WOODS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "A Frozen Glance" tiré de son premier longue-durée Cold Winds Cleave the Earth à paraître le 21 décembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Cold Winds Cleave the Earth
2. A Frozen Glance
3. Evergreen Vigil
4. Transcendent Echoes
5. Glacial Hell
6. To the Shrouded Shores

»
(Lien direct)
EVANGELION (Melodic Black/Doom, Suisse) sortira son premier long-format Revelations or the Spawn of Greed and War le 24 décembre chez Auric Records. Tracklist :

01. The Reign of the Prophets
02. Of Mercenaries and Marauders
03. From Pandemonium
04. Vanitas (instrumental)
05. A King's Dream
06. The Deathsman
07. Pestis (instrumental)
08. As the Soldiers Leave the Battleground
09. Premonition (instrumental)

»
(Lien direct)
ANARCHEON (Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a sorti hier son nouvel EP Scary Tale en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Transyldrainia (4:28)
2. Vlad to the Bone
3. Scary Tale (6:19)

»
(Lien direct)
ATLANTIS CHRONICLES (Modern Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Nera le 8 avril 2022, distribué par Metal East Productions via Season Of Mist - Plastic Head.

»
(Lien direct)
SAVAGE DEITY (Death Metal, Thaïlande) offre son nouvel album Decade of Savagery en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :

1. Crucifather
2. Filthy Rotation
3. Obscure Fortune
4. Drenched in Blood
5. Christ Tension
6. Where God Belong
7. Kill This Cult
8. Skin the Saint
9. Perish Mangda (feat. Jason Gobel)
10. Beneath the Sanctum

»
(Lien direct)
MURDER VAN (Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath Records pour la sortie de son nouvel EP Crooked Smiles le 17 décembre. Tracklist :

1. Clawing The casket
2. Crooked Smile
3. Hatchet Wound
4. Factor X

»
(Lien direct)
KALIBAR (Grunge/Punk, Serbie) a sorti son premier single "Kazna", disponible sur Bandcamp, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music/iTunes et la plupart des plateformes de streaming et téléchargement.

»
(Lien direct)
SENTENCED (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira le 17 décembre prochain via Cosmic Key Creations une compilation intitulée Death Metal Orchestra From Finland. Celle-ci réunira les démos When Death Join Us (1990), Rotting Ways To Misery (1991) et Journey To Pohjola (1992) cette fois-ci au format CD. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici :

01. Hallucinations
02. When Death Joins Us
03. Shadows Of The Past
04. Obscurity...
05. Desperationed Future
06. Rotting Ways To Misery
07. Disengagement
08. Suffocated Beginning Of Life
09. Under The Suffer
10. Descending Curtain Of Death
11. The Truth
12. Wings
13. In Memoriam
14. Mythic Silence (As They Wander In The Mist)

»
(Lien direct)
The Other Records sortira le 7 décembre prochain la seconde démo des Finlandais d'AZATOTH (Death Metal, Finlande). Celle-ci a pour titre Ruins Of Humanity et se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Incised Wounds
02. Depravity
03. Lost In The Dark
04. Rotten Soul
05. Ruins Of Humanity

»
(Lien direct)
MEDRAUT (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) est un nouveau projet réunissant des membres de Lungtoucher, Maiden Hair et Revenant Marquis. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Medraut One le 20 décembre sur Death Prayer Records. En voici deux extrait avec les titres "Bradwr Wrach" et "Strife Of Camlann" :

01. Morcant's Vision
02. Bradwr Wrach
03. Strife Of Camlann
04. Clarent Stained
05. Embedded in Stone
06. Avalon Unbound
07. Unrestrained Ravagings
08. Slaughter Bridge
09. Daughter Afallach

»
(Lien direct)
DRIPPING DECAY (Death / Grind, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Watching You Rot le 25 décembre sur Headsplit Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dissolve Me" :
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
27 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
