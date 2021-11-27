»

(Lien direct) SENTENCED (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira le 17 décembre prochain via Cosmic Key Creations une compilation intitulée Death Metal Orchestra From Finland. Celle-ci réunira les démos When Death Join Us (1990), Rotting Ways To Misery (1991) et Journey To Pohjola (1992) cette fois-ci au format CD. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici :



01. Hallucinations

02. When Death Joins Us

03. Shadows Of The Past

04. Obscurity...

05. Desperationed Future

06. Rotting Ways To Misery

07. Disengagement

08. Suffocated Beginning Of Life

09. Under The Suffer

10. Descending Curtain Of Death

11. The Truth

12. Wings

13. In Memoriam

14. Mythic Silence (As They Wander In The Mist)