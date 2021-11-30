»

(Lien direct) EVANGELION (Melodic Black/Doom, Suisse) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "From Pandemonium" tiré de son premier long-format Revelations or the Spawn of Greed and War à paraître le 24 décembre sur Auric Records. Tracklist :



01. The Reign of the Prophets

02. Of Mercenaries and Marauders

03. From Pandemonium

04. Vanitas (instrumental)

05. A King's Dream

06. The Deathsman

07. Pestis (instrumental)

08. As the Soldiers Leave the Battleground

09. Premonition (instrumental)



