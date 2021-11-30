Les news du 30 Novembre 2021
|CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son troisième album intitulé Weakest Is The Flesh courant 2022 sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Boiling Seas Of Yuggoth" :
|NEGATOR (Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son ultime Ep LVX HÆRESIS, celui-ci coïncide avec l'arrêt des activités du groupe. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|HELL MACHINE (Blackened Thrash Metal, Australie) vient de sortir son nouveau disque intitulé Relentless Aggression. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Devil Spawn
2. She-Demon
3. Burn In Hell
4. God Is Nowhere
5. Gates of Hell
6. Lowlife
7. Possession
8. Hammer of Hate
|CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) propose en écoute le morceau "Seme Ponoći" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Krv i pepeo dont la sortie est prévue le 21 décembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Seme ponoci
2. Krv i pepeo
3. Prokletije
4. Vrani pir
5. Srce od trnja
6. Memla
7. Mesecev zub
8. Na vecernjem lahoru
|DIABLERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Grèce) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy" extrait de son nouvel opus Candles qui sort le 17 décembre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Three Torches Lit [7:09]
2. Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy [6:56]
3. Spiral Ascension of Becoming [7:34]
4. The Star-Veiled Face [7:39]
5. The Coming Fog [6:01]
6. The Piercing Ice [8:45]
7. Moonlit Dome Revealed [8:59]
8. The Earth Covered My Face [9:50]
9. The Core that Burns Forever [2:17]
|EVANGELION (Melodic Black/Doom, Suisse) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "From Pandemonium" tiré de son premier long-format Revelations or the Spawn of Greed and War à paraître le 24 décembre sur Auric Records. Tracklist :
01. The Reign of the Prophets
02. Of Mercenaries and Marauders
03. From Pandemonium
04. Vanitas (instrumental)
05. A King's Dream
06. The Deathsman
07. Pestis (instrumental)
08. As the Soldiers Leave the Battleground
09. Premonition (instrumental)
|Le all-stard band DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Mourn the Dying Light le 7 janvier chez Edged Circle Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Black Winter
2. The Slime Runs Down Your Throat
Line-up :
Hempa Brynolfsson - guitar (Excruciate)
Linus Nirbrant - guitar (A Canorous Quintet)
Tobias Cristiansson - bass (Grave, ex-Dismember)
Gord Olson - vocals (Ye Goat Herd Gods)
Andy Whale - drums (Memoriam, ex-Bolt Thrower)
|OSSUAIRE (Black Metal, Québec) offre son nouvel EP Triumvirat en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 2 décembre via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :
1. À l'Aube de l'Impur
2. La Sainte Purge
3. Triumvirat
4. Ignipotentis
5. Cénotaphe
|MOUNTAINEER (Doom/Sludge/Post-Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album Giving Up the Ghost le 25 février sur Lieforce Records. Tracklist :
The Ghost
Blot Out the Sun
Bed of Flowers
Touch the Glass
When the Soul Sleeps
Twin Flame
Giving Up
