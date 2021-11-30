chargement...

Warning
 Warning - Watching from a D... (C)
Par RaumsOg		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Cujo		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Nerve Butc... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par X-Death		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par lkea		   
Dungeon Steel
 Dungeon Steel - Bloodlust (EP) (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Unholy
 Unholy - Rapture (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Marasmus
 Marasmus - Necrotic Overlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Celestial Key
 Celestial Key - Immortal Crown (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Hideous Entity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortal Vision
 Mortal Vision - Mind Manipu... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Baxaxaxa
 Baxaxaxa - Catacomb Cult (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Organic
 Organic - Where Graves Abound (C)
Par Samarithan		   

Les news du 30 Novembre 2021

News
Les news du 30 Novembre 2021 Church Of Disgust - Negator - Hell Machine - Cmpt - Diablery - Evangelion - Darkened - Ossuaire - Mountaineer
»
(Lien direct)
CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son troisième album intitulé Weakest Is The Flesh courant 2022 sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Boiling Seas Of Yuggoth" :

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATOR (Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son ultime Ep LVX HÆRESIS, celui-ci coïncide avec l'arrêt des activités du groupe. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
HELL MACHINE (Blackened Thrash Metal, Australie) vient de sortir son nouveau disque intitulé Relentless Aggression. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Devil Spawn
2. She-Demon
3. Burn In Hell
4. God Is Nowhere
5. Gates of Hell
6. Lowlife
7. Possession
8. Hammer of Hate

»
(Lien direct)
CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) propose en écoute le morceau "Seme Ponoći" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Krv i pepeo dont la sortie est prévue le 21 décembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Seme ponoci
2. Krv i pepeo
3. Prokletije
4. Vrani pir
5. Srce od trnja
6. Memla
7. Mesecev zub
8. Na vecernjem lahoru

»
(Lien direct)
DIABLERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Grèce) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy" extrait de son nouvel opus Candles qui sort le 17 décembre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Three Torches Lit [7:09]
2. Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy [6:56]
3. Spiral Ascension of Becoming [7:34]
4. The Star-Veiled Face [7:39]
5. The Coming Fog [6:01]
6. The Piercing Ice [8:45]
7. Moonlit Dome Revealed [8:59]
8. The Earth Covered My Face [9:50]
9. The Core that Burns Forever [2:17]

»
(Lien direct)
EVANGELION (Melodic Black/Doom, Suisse) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "From Pandemonium" tiré de son premier long-format Revelations or the Spawn of Greed and War à paraître le 24 décembre sur Auric Records. Tracklist :

01. The Reign of the Prophets
02. Of Mercenaries and Marauders
03. From Pandemonium
04. Vanitas (instrumental)
05. A King's Dream
06. The Deathsman
07. Pestis (instrumental)
08. As the Soldiers Leave the Battleground
09. Premonition (instrumental)

»
(Lien direct)
Le all-stard band DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Mourn the Dying Light le 7 janvier chez Edged Circle Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Black Winter
2. The Slime Runs Down Your Throat

Line-up :

Hempa Brynolfsson - guitar (Excruciate)
Linus Nirbrant - guitar (A Canorous Quintet)
Tobias Cristiansson - bass (Grave, ex-Dismember)
Gord Olson - vocals (Ye Goat Herd Gods)
Andy Whale - drums (Memoriam, ex-Bolt Thrower)

»
(Lien direct)
OSSUAIRE (Black Metal, Québec) offre son nouvel EP Triumvirat en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 2 décembre via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. À l'Aube de l'Impur
2. La Sainte Purge
3. Triumvirat
4. Ignipotentis
5. Cénotaphe

»
(Lien direct)
MOUNTAINEER (Doom/Sludge/Post-Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album Giving Up the Ghost le 25 février sur Lieforce Records. Tracklist :

The Ghost
Blot Out the Sun
Bed of Flowers
Touch the Glass
When the Soul Sleeps
Twin Flame
Giving Up
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
30 Novembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

