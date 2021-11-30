DIABLERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Grèce) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy" extrait de son nouvel opus Candles qui sort le 17 décembre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Three Torches Lit [7:09]
2. Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy [6:56]
3. Spiral Ascension of Becoming [7:34]
4. The Star-Veiled Face [7:39]
5. The Coming Fog [6:01]
6. The Piercing Ice [8:45]
7. Moonlit Dome Revealed [8:59]
8. The Earth Covered My Face [9:50]
9. The Core that Burns Forever [2:17]
EVANGELION (Melodic Black/Doom, Suisse) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "From Pandemonium" tiré de son premier long-format Revelations or the Spawn of Greed and War à paraître le 24 décembre sur Auric Records. Tracklist :
01. The Reign of the Prophets
02. Of Mercenaries and Marauders
03. From Pandemonium
04. Vanitas (instrumental)
05. A King's Dream
06. The Deathsman
07. Pestis (instrumental)
08. As the Soldiers Leave the Battleground
09. Premonition (instrumental)
Le all-stard band DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Mourn the Dying Light le 7 janvier chez Edged Circle Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Black Winter
2. The Slime Runs Down Your Throat
