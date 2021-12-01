»

(Lien direct) CRYPTIC HATRED (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé Nocturnal Sickness le 18 février 2022 sur Desert Wasteland Productions et The Other Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Full Of Hate" :



01. Into The Depths

02. Stench Of The Dead

03. Nocturnal Sickness

04. Vile Execution

05. Full Of Hate

06. As I Enter Darkness

07. Deathtroops

08. Strangled To Silence

09. Saw Torture

10. Eternal Horror



