|
Les news du 1 Décembre 2021
News
Les news du 1 Décembre 2021 Fernwah - Usquam - Délétère - Sarkrista - Church Of Disgust - Nihility - Death Shroud - Inerth - Aegrus - Dead Nexus - Death Perception
|»
|FERNWAH (Death/Black/Stoner) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée Approaching Oblivion le 31 décembre. Tracklist :
1. Toska
2. Approaching Oblivion
3. Leaking Out
4. Conscious Dust
5. Amulet
6. Vertigo of Freedom / Individuality Rendered
7. Corrosive Catharsis
|
|»
|USQUAM (Melodic Black/Death, France) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Hail to Mars" figurant sur son premier EP Reborn paru en juin sur Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|DÉLÉTÈRE (Black Metal, Québec) et SARKRISTA (Black Metal, Allemagne) offrent leur split Opus Blasphematum en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :
1. Deletere - Seule affamée
2. Deletere - Verminanda
3. Deletere - La cour des fanges
4. Sarkrista - Arrival of the Horned
5. Sarkrista - Psalms of Impious Malice
6. Sarkrista - Sermons of Burning Blood
7. Sarkrista - Unleash the Purging Fires
|
|»
|CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Weakest is the Flesh début 2022 via Hells Headbangers. Un extrait, "Boiling Seas of Yuggoth", vient d'être dévoilé. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|
|»
|NIHILITY (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Beyond Human Concepts le 8 janvier sur Vicious Instinct Records. Une vidéo pour le titre "Martyrdom For The Herd" est en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :
01. Martydom for the Herd
02. Hubris
03. Destory the Shackles of Prejudice
04. Human Stupidity
05. Conflicting Vanities
06. Will to Power
07. The Religious Dogma
08. Beyond Human Concepts
09. Sea of Thoughts
|
|»
|DEATH SHROUD (Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son dernier disque Death, Slavery and the pursuit ov Sadness (avril 2021) le 28 janvier 2022. Tracklist :
1. Nigredo
2. Death, Slavery and the pursuit ov Sadness
3. Pervasive Emptiness
4. Polar Cortex
5. Dreams that haunt the mind
6. I walk among you
7. Putrefactio
|
|»
|INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge, Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Void le 22 février chez Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :
1. Precognition
2. Resilience In
3. Paranoiac Critical Solitude
4. Isolate
5. Dismatle the Ilusion
6. Deadline to Mankind
7. Visions of Truth
8. Nadir
9. Brave New Cold War
10. Reality Tunnels
|
|»
|AEGRUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP The Carnal Temples le 28 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Carnal Temples [6:13]
2. In Death Rapture [6:32]
3. Moonlit Coffinspirit [6:04]
4. Flesh And Blood [6:57]
|
|»
|DEAD NEXUS (Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Becoming the Ancients le 25 janvier en auto-production. Les pré-commandes et un teaser sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Becoming the Ancients
02. Curse the Cosmos
03. Discarded Skin
04. Eternity's Reign
05. Genetic Heresy
06. All Systems Running
07. God vs Machine
08. Oath Breaker
09. Architect of Hate
10. Arbiter of Fate
|
|»
|DEATH PERCEPTION (Death/Thrash/Groove, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ashes To Mourn" tiré de son dernier album Ashes paru en juin sur Wormholdeath. Tracklist :
01. Bleed to Death (3:20)
02. Scars Over Skin (4:00)
03. In Plain Sight (3:47)
04. No Tears for the Dead (3:08)
05. Crimson Darkness (5:22)
06. The Kill (2:55)
07. Wars (3:19)
08. Vermin (2:27)
09. Final Breath (4:03)
10. Ashes to Mourn (5:01)
Durée totale : 37:26
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par RaumsOg
Par Cujo
Par Vartruk
Par Krokodil
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Fabulon
Par lkea
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Keyser
Par Dark Nico
Par Dysthymie
Par Stockwel
Par Jean-Clint
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Presse-purée
Par Keyser
Par InnerDam
Par Deathrash
Par Samarithan