(Lien direct) NIHILITY (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Beyond Human Concepts le 8 janvier sur Vicious Instinct Records. Une vidéo pour le titre "Martyrdom For The Herd" est en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :



01. Martydom for the Herd

02. Hubris

03. Destory the Shackles of Prejudice

04. Human Stupidity

05. Conflicting Vanities

06. Will to Power

07. The Religious Dogma

08. Beyond Human Concepts

09. Sea of Thoughts



