Warning
 Warning - Watching from a D... (C)
Par RaumsOg		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Cujo		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Nerve Butc... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par X-Death		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par lkea		   
Dungeon Steel
 Dungeon Steel - Bloodlust (EP) (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Unholy
 Unholy - Rapture (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Marasmus
 Marasmus - Necrotic Overlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Celestial Key
 Celestial Key - Immortal Crown (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Hideous Entity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortal Vision
 Mortal Vision - Mind Manipu... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Baxaxaxa
 Baxaxaxa - Catacomb Cult (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Organic
 Organic - Where Graves Abound (C)
Par Samarithan		   

Les news du 1 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 1 Décembre 2021 Fernwah - Usquam - Délétère - Sarkrista - Church Of Disgust - Nihility - Death Shroud - Inerth - Aegrus - Dead Nexus - Death Perception
»
(Lien direct)
FERNWAH (Death/Black/Stoner) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée Approaching Oblivion le 31 décembre. Tracklist :

1. Toska
2. Approaching Oblivion
3. Leaking Out
4. Conscious Dust
5. Amulet
6. Vertigo of Freedom / Individuality Rendered
7. Corrosive Catharsis

»
(Lien direct)
USQUAM (Melodic Black/Death, France) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Hail to Mars" figurant sur son premier EP Reborn paru en juin sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
DÉLÉTÈRE (Black Metal, Québec) et SARKRISTA (Black Metal, Allemagne) offrent leur split Opus Blasphematum en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. Deletere - Seule affamée
2. Deletere - Verminanda
3. Deletere - La cour des fanges
4. Sarkrista - Arrival of the Horned
5. Sarkrista - Psalms of Impious Malice
6. Sarkrista - Sermons of Burning Blood
7. Sarkrista - Unleash the Purging Fires


»
(Lien direct)
CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Weakest is the Flesh début 2022 via Hells Headbangers. Un extrait, "Boiling Seas of Yuggoth", vient d'être dévoilé. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
NIHILITY (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Beyond Human Concepts le 8 janvier sur Vicious Instinct Records. Une vidéo pour le titre "Martyrdom For The Herd" est en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :

01. Martydom for the Herd
02. Hubris
03. Destory the Shackles of Prejudice
04. Human Stupidity
05. Conflicting Vanities
06. Will to Power
07. The Religious Dogma
08. Beyond Human Concepts
09. Sea of Thoughts


»
(Lien direct)
DEATH SHROUD (Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son dernier disque Death, Slavery and the pursuit ov Sadness (avril 2021) le 28 janvier 2022. Tracklist :

1. Nigredo
2. Death, Slavery and the pursuit ov Sadness
3. Pervasive Emptiness
4. Polar Cortex
5. Dreams that haunt the mind
6. I walk among you
7. Putrefactio

»
(Lien direct)
INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge, Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Void le 22 février chez Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :

1. Precognition
2. Resilience In
3. Paranoiac Critical Solitude
4. Isolate
5. Dismatle the Ilusion
6. Deadline to Mankind
7. Visions of Truth
8. Nadir
9. Brave New Cold War
10. Reality Tunnels

»
(Lien direct)
AEGRUS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP The Carnal Temples le 28 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Carnal Temples [6:13]
2. In Death Rapture [6:32]
3. Moonlit Coffinspirit [6:04]
4. Flesh And Blood [6:57]

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD NEXUS (Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Becoming the Ancients le 25 janvier en auto-production. Les pré-commandes et un teaser sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Becoming the Ancients
02. Curse the Cosmos
03. Discarded Skin
04. Eternity's Reign
05. Genetic Heresy
06. All Systems Running
07. God vs Machine
08. Oath Breaker
09. Architect of Hate
10. Arbiter of Fate

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH PERCEPTION (Death/Thrash/Groove, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ashes To Mourn" tiré de son dernier album Ashes paru en juin sur Wormholdeath. Tracklist :

01. Bleed to Death (3:20)
02. Scars Over Skin (4:00)
03. In Plain Sight (3:47)
04. No Tears for the Dead (3:08)
05. Crimson Darkness (5:22)
06. The Kill (2:55)
07. Wars (3:19)
08. Vermin (2:27)
09. Final Breath (4:03)
10. Ashes to Mourn (5:01)

Durée totale : 37:26
Thrasho Keyser
1 Décembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

Aegrus
 Aegrus
Trve black mélodique - 2005 - Finlande		   
Church Of Disgust
 Church Of Disgust
Death Metal - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Délétère
 Délétère
Black metal - 2009 - Canada		   
Sarkrista
 Sarkrista
Black metal mélodique - 2011 - Allemagne		   
