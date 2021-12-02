chargement...

Warning
 Warning - Watching from a D... (C)
Par RaumsOg		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Cujo		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Nerve Butc... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par X-Death		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par lkea		   
Dungeon Steel
 Dungeon Steel - Bloodlust (EP) (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 24 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 24 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Skepticism
 Skepticism - Companion (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Unholy
 Unholy - Rapture (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Marasmus
 Marasmus - Necrotic Overlord (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Novembre 2021
 Les news du 19 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Celestial Key
 Celestial Key - Immortal Crown (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Hideous Entity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortal Vision
 Mortal Vision - Mind Manipu... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Baxaxaxa
 Baxaxaxa - Catacomb Cult (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Organic
 Organic - Where Graves Abound (C)
Par Samarithan		   

Les news du 2 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 2 Décembre 2021 Fiat Nox - Sothoris - Carathis - Sulfure - Cult Of Luna - Nocturnal Graves - Dead Head - Cadaveric Incubator - Undergang
»
(Lien direct)
FIAT NOX (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Demanifestation: Hymns of Destruction and Nothingness le 22 janvier via Crawling Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. The Enshrouded Gateway (10:59)
2. Cosmos Into Chaos (Dissymmetry, Disequilibrium, Difference) (9:49)
3. Demanifestation (9:14)

Total: (30:03)

»
(Lien direct)
SOTHORIS (Black/Death, Pologne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Wpiekłowstąpienie à paraître le 6 janvier sur More Hate Productions, Old Metal Rites et Misantropia Records. Tracklist :

1. Proroctwo
2. Potępieniec
3. Człowiek z marmuru
4. Przykazanie śmierci
5. Opus Dei
6. W cieniu Golgoty
7. Wpiekłowstąpienie
8. Requiem Dla Hien

»
(Lien direct)
CARATHIS (Black Metal, Autriche/Suède) et SULFURE (Black Metal, Québec) sortiront un split le 4 février sur Personal Records. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Hymns To The Tower
2. Corrupt The Pristine
3. Infiltrate The Council
4. Execute The Ambush
5. Eviscerate The Lands
6. Illuminate The Night Sky
7. Exorde Du Vide
8. Stigmate
9. Obsolescence
10. Géhenne Sempiternelle

Tracks 1-6 = CARATHIS' Hymns to the Tower
Tracks 7-10 = SULFURE's Exorde Du Vide

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Long Road North, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 11 février sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cold Burn" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Cold Burn
02. The Silver Arc
03. Beyond I (featuring Mariam Wallentin)
04. An Offering to the Wild
05. Into the Night
06. Full Moon
07. The Long Road North
08. Blood Upon Stone
09. Beyond II (featuring Colin Stetson)

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 7 janvier prochain sur Underground Activists Records (Season Of Mist) que sortira le nouvel album de NOCTURNAL GRAVES (Black / Thrash, Australie) intitulé An Outlaws Stand. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Beyond The Flesh" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Death To Pigs (YouTube)
02. Command For Conflict (YouTube)
03. Ruthless Fight
04. Across the Acheron
05. No Mercy For Weakness
06. Law Of The Blade
07. Beyond The Flesh
08. An Outlaw’s Stand

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD HEAD (Death / Thrash, Pays-Bas)sortira courant 2022 son nouvel album. Celui-ci aura pour titre Slave Driver et sera disponible via Hammerheart Records. En voici un premier extrait sous forme de vidéo avec le clip de "Acolyte" :

»
(Lien direct)
CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death Metal / Grindcore, Finlande) et UNDERGANG (Death Metal, Danemark) viennent de sortir un split 7" pour les fêtes de Noël. Proposés à 400 exemplaires, celui-ci est disponible via Extremely Rotten Productions en vert ou en rouge. Vous pouvez également l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Swarming Vulgar Christmas (Cadaveric Incubator)
02. Hjerternes Tid (Undergang)
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
2 Décembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

