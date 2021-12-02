|
Les news du 2 Décembre 2021
|FIAT NOX (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Demanifestation: Hymns of Destruction and Nothingness le 22 janvier via Crawling Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. The Enshrouded Gateway (10:59)
2. Cosmos Into Chaos (Dissymmetry, Disequilibrium, Difference) (9:49)
3. Demanifestation (9:14)
Total: (30:03)
|SOTHORIS (Black/Death, Pologne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Wpiekłowstąpienie à paraître le 6 janvier sur More Hate Productions, Old Metal Rites et Misantropia Records. Tracklist :
1. Proroctwo
2. Potępieniec
3. Człowiek z marmuru
4. Przykazanie śmierci
5. Opus Dei
6. W cieniu Golgoty
7. Wpiekłowstąpienie
8. Requiem Dla Hien
|CARATHIS (Black Metal, Autriche/Suède) et SULFURE (Black Metal, Québec) sortiront un split le 4 février sur Personal Records. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Hymns To The Tower
2. Corrupt The Pristine
3. Infiltrate The Council
4. Execute The Ambush
5. Eviscerate The Lands
6. Illuminate The Night Sky
7. Exorde Du Vide
8. Stigmate
9. Obsolescence
10. Géhenne Sempiternelle
Tracks 1-6 = CARATHIS' Hymns to the Tower
Tracks 7-10 = SULFURE's Exorde Du Vide
|Intitulé The Long Road North, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 11 février sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cold Burn" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cold Burn
02. The Silver Arc
03. Beyond I (featuring Mariam Wallentin)
04. An Offering to the Wild
05. Into the Night
06. Full Moon
07. The Long Road North
08. Blood Upon Stone
09. Beyond II (featuring Colin Stetson)
|C'est le 7 janvier prochain sur Underground Activists Records (Season Of Mist) que sortira le nouvel album de NOCTURNAL GRAVES (Black / Thrash, Australie) intitulé An Outlaws Stand. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Beyond The Flesh" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Death To Pigs (YouTube)
02. Command For Conflict (YouTube)
03. Ruthless Fight
04. Across the Acheron
05. No Mercy For Weakness
06. Law Of The Blade
07. Beyond The Flesh
08. An Outlaw’s Stand
|DEAD HEAD (Death / Thrash, Pays-Bas)sortira courant 2022 son nouvel album. Celui-ci aura pour titre Slave Driver et sera disponible via Hammerheart Records. En voici un premier extrait sous forme de vidéo avec le clip de "Acolyte" :
|CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death Metal / Grindcore, Finlande) et UNDERGANG (Death Metal, Danemark) viennent de sortir un split 7" pour les fêtes de Noël. Proposés à 400 exemplaires, celui-ci est disponible via Extremely Rotten Productions en vert ou en rouge. Vous pouvez également l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Swarming Vulgar Christmas (Cadaveric Incubator)
02. Hjerternes Tid (Undergang)
