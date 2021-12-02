»

(Lien direct) NOCTURNAL GRAVES (Black / Thrash, Australie) intitulé An Outlaws Stand. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Beyond The Flesh" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Death To Pigs (YouTube)

02. Command For Conflict (YouTube)

03. Ruthless Fight

04. Across the Acheron

05. No Mercy For Weakness

06. Law Of The Blade

07. Beyond The Flesh

08. An Outlaw’s Stand



