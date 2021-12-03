»

(Lien direct) HATH (Progressive Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus All That Was Promised le 4 mars sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. The Million Violations

2. Kenosis

3. Lithopaedic

4. Iosis

5. Decollation

6. Death Complex

7. Casting of the Self

8. All That Was Promised

9. Name Them Yet Build No Monument



