Les news du 3 Décembre 2021
Les news du 3 Décembre 2021 Pure Wrath - Hath - Angelblast - Eradication of the Unworthy Infants - Se, Josta Ei Puhuta - Demonical - The Design Abstract - Modder - Echoes Of Death - Axeslaughter - Genocide Pact - Immolation - Voivod - Night Hag - Ofermod
|PURE WRATH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Indonésie) sortira son nouveau disque Hymn To The Woeful Hearts le 18 février via Debemur Morti Productions.
|HATH (Progressive Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus All That Was Promised le 4 mars sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. The Million Violations
2. Kenosis
3. Lithopaedic
4. Iosis
5. Decollation
6. Death Complex
7. Casting of the Self
8. All That Was Promised
9. Name Them Yet Build No Monument
|ANGELBLAST (Death/Black avec des membres de Darkened, Necrophobic et Nominon, Suède/Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Throne of Ashes le 28 janvier chez Edged Circle Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Throne of Ashes
2. Tartarus
|ERADICATION OF THE UNWORTHY INFANTS aka EOUI (Brutal Death/Grind, Finlande/USA) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Blastocyst" issu de son premier long-format Change Is Good prévu le 14 janvier via Wormholedeath.
|SE, JOSTA EI PUHUTA (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) est de retour avec un nouveau disque intitulé Gehenna qui sortira le 22 avril sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Joka tähtiin kurkottaa
02. Gehenna
03. Kuolleena syntynyt
04. Joko viimein uskotte
05. Murskaa unelmat
06. Niille, jotka valoa etsivät
07. Jättiläisten olkapäiltä
08. Aika saattaa
09. Tänä yönä kaikki loppuu
10. Suureen tuntemattomaan
|DEMONICAL ((Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Mass Destroyer le 6 mai chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. We Conquer The Throne
2. Sun Blackened
3. Fallen Mountain
4. Wrathspawn
5. Dödsmarsch
6. Lifeslave
7. Cemented In Ire
8. By Hatred Bound
|THE DESIGN ABSTRACT (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Aberration Omega" extrait de son dernier album paru en octobre via Abstrakted Records.
|MODDER (Sludge/Doom, Belgique) offre son premier long-format éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Lay Bare Recordings et Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :
01. Mount Frequency
02. Wax Rituals
03. Spasm
04. When Your Bones Weren't Meant to Be
|Le troisième numéro du fanzine ECHOES OF DEATH vient de paraître. Au programme, des interviews de UNDERGANG, PERILAXE OCCLUSION, ABHORRENCE, OF FEATHER AND BONE, ROTTED, CATACOMB mais également de KEN'S DEATH METAL CRYPT. Celui-ci est disponible ici contre 4€ plus frais de port. Support !
|Découvrez ci-dessous Funeral Horror Epidemic, premier album d'AXESLAUGHTER (Death Metal, Finlande) paru au format cassette le 28 novembre dernier sur Headsplit Records :
01. Pyre Of Disgust
02. Jailbait For The Dead
03. Beast Woman
04. Pleasure Crucifix
05. Shit Stress Angel
06. Postremophobia (Heavy Metal Mix)
07. Hell's Altar
08. Light Of The Renegade (Heavy Metal Mix)
|GENOCIDE PACT (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son troisième album via Relapse Records. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Led To Extinction
02. Perverse Dominion
03. Fossilized Future
04. Mutilated Vision
05. Deprive / Degrade
06. Purged Flesh
07. Barbaric Regression
08. Industrial Obedience
|IMMOLATION (Death Metal, USA) vient de publier le clip officiel de "Rise The Heretics", morceau tiré de l'album Atonement paru sur Nuclear Blast Records :
|VOIVOD (Techno Thrash, Canada) sortira le 11 février prochain son nouvel album intitulé Synchro Anarchy. Celui-ci sera disponible via Century Media Records.
|Intitulé Phantasmal Scourge, le premier album de NIGHT HAG (Death / Doom, USA) sortira en janvier 2022 sur Rotted Life Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Degradation Of A Putrid Soul" :
|OFERMOD (Black Metal, Suède) a sorti hier son nouvel album intitulé Mysterium Iniquitatis. Disponible via Shadow Records, ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Mysterium Iniquitatis
02. Inax Ya Lil
03. When The Blacksmith Killed The Shepherd
04. Arteria Uterina
05. Sacrosanctus
06. Poraios De Rejectis
07. Consecration
08. Loyal To Belial
