(Lien direct) CROWBAR (Sludge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Zero And Below le 4 mars prochain. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chemical Godz" :



01. The Fear That Binds You

02. Her Evil Is Sacred

03. Confess To Nothing

04. Chemical Godz

05. Denial Of The Truth

06. Bleeding From Every Hole

07. It's Always Worth The Gain

08. Crush Negativity

09. Reanimating A Lie

10. Zero And Below



