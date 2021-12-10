|
Les news du 10 Décembre 2021
News
Les news du 10 Décembre 2021 Voivod - Cavalerie - Napalm Death - Funeral Mist - Rotten Casket - Fulci - Crowbar - Immolation - Lucifer's Child - Lhaäd - Torii - Cmpt - Weaponry - Xenos - Djinn-Ghül - Nihility - Tymo - Artamene - Rise of Kronos
|»
|C'est le 11 février sur Century Media Records que VOIVOD (Techno Thrash, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitula Synchro Anarchy. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Planet Eaters" :
01. Paranormalium
02. Synchro Anarchy
03. Planet Eaters
04. Mind Clock
05. Sleeves Off
06. Holographic Thinking
07. The World Today
08. Quest For Nothing
09. Memory Failure
|
|»
|CAVALERIE (Hardcore / Crust, France) vient de sortir sur Deliverance Records son premier EP. Intitulé Hate Remains, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Face The Charge
02. Under The Black Flag
03. Inquisitorial Procedure
04. No Way Out
05. Paris By Knife
06. Monuments Of Ancient Hate
|
|»
|NAPALM DEATH (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 11 février sur Century Media Records un mini-album intitulé Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Narcissus" :
01. Narcissus
02. Resentment Always Simmers
03. By Proxy
04. People Pie (Cover Version)
05. Man Bites Dogged
06. Slaver Through a Repeat Performance
07. Don't Need It (Cover Version)
08. Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)
|
|»
|FUNERAL MIST (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album le 17 décembre via Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Celui-ci aura pour titre Deiform est se commande ici.
|
|»
|ROTTEN CASKET (Death Metal, Pays-Bas), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment Martin Van Drunen et Stefan Hüskens d'Asphyx ainsi que Yorck Segatz de Sodom, sortira le 14 janvier un nouveau EP intitulé First Nail In The Casket. Celui-ci sera disponible en cassette et LP via Lycanthropic Chants et en CD via Supreme Chaos Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Caskets On Wheels" :
|
|»
|FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Voices", morceau tiré de son dernier album en date intitulé Exhumed Information paru sur Time To Kill Records.
01. Autopsy
02. Voices
03. Nightmare
04. Evil
05. Funeral
06. Tomb
07. Glass
08. Child
09. Fantasma
10. Cemetery
|
|»
|CROWBAR (Sludge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Zero And Below le 4 mars prochain. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chemical Godz" :
01. The Fear That Binds You
02. Her Evil Is Sacred
03. Confess To Nothing
04. Chemical Godz
05. Denial Of The Truth
06. Bleeding From Every Hole
07. It's Always Worth The Gain
08. Crush Negativity
09. Reanimating A Lie
10. Zero And Below
|
|»
|IMMOLATION (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau baptisé "Apostle". Celui-ci est tiré de l'album Acts Of God à paraître le 18 février sur Nuclear Blast Records.
01. Abandoned
02. An Act Of God
03. The Age Of No Light
04. Noose Of Thorns
05. Shed The Light
06. Blooded
07. Overtures Of The Wicked
08. Immoral Stain
09. Incineration Procession
10. Broken Prey
11. Derelict Of Spirit
12. When Halos Burn
13. Let The Darkness In
14. And The Flames Wept
15. Apostle
|
|»
|LUCIFER'S CHILD (Black Metal, Grèce) propose en écoute le morceau "Satan's Wrath" extrait du split avec Mystifier intitulé Under Satan's Wrath et prévu le 25 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Mystifier - Death Beyond Holy Creation
02. Mystifier - Under Inhumane Evil Spells
03. Mystifier - Worship Her (Samael cover)
04. Lucifer's Child - Satan's Wrath
05. Lucifer's Child - Nova Tenebris
06. Lucifer's Child - Enter The Eternal Fire (Bathory cover)
|
|»
|LHAÄD (Black Metal, Belgique) offre son premier long-format Below en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Below I (6:17)
2. Below II (6:36)
3. Below III (7:30)
4. Below IV (5:48)
5. Below V (7:39)
6. Below VI (6:25)
Total (40:25)
|
|»
|Le one-man band TORII (Black/Death/Doom/Post-Metal, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le morceau "Grey Expanse" extrait de son nouveau disque éponyme à paraître le 17 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) The Second Renaissance
2) Synthetic Dust
3) Persephone
4) Eurydice
5) Grey Expanse
6) Void
7) Inertia
8) Torii
|
|»
|CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Srce od trnja" issu de son premier full-length Krv i pepeo prévu le 21 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Seme ponoci
2. Krv i pepeo
3. Prokletije
4. Vrani pir
5. Srce od trnja
6. Memla
7. Mesecev zub
8. Na vecernjem lahoru
|
|»
|WEAPONRY (Death/Crust, Canada/Espagne), le nouveau projet réunissant Jo Steel (Ice War, Aphrodite, Expunged) et Dave Rotten (Avulsed, Christ Denied, Putrevore, Holycide, Famishgod) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Speedkill" issu de son premier longue-durée Everwinding Slaughter dont la sortie est programmée pour le 11 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Speedkill
02. The Oozer
03. Road Rat Rage
04. Future Wasteland
05. The Burned Land
06. Crossbow Warrior
07. Into the Dome
08. Zone Traveler
09. Fields of Mutation
10. Toxic Waste Overture
|
|»
|XENOS (Thrash Metal, Italie) a posté une reprise de "King of the Kill" de Annihilator.
|
|»
|DJINN-GHÜL (Experimental Brutal Death/Deathcore, USA) offre son nouvel EP Mechalith en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
01. Ore & Fluid
02. The Mechalith
03. Pleonexia
04. Drosera
|
|»
|NIHILITY (Death Metal, Portugal) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Will To Power" figurant sur son nouvel opus Beyond Human Concepts qui sort le 8 janvier sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
01. Martydom for the Herd
02. Hubris
03. Destory the Shackles of Prejudice
04. Human Stupidity
05. Conflicting Vanities
06. Will to Power
07. The Religious Dogma
08. Beyond Human Concepts
09. Sea of Thoughts
|
|»
|TYMO (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album The Art Of A Maniac le 5 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Tymonicide (2:55)
2. Sanity Clause (2:54)
3. Mars Attacks (3:44)
4. Estrogenocide (4:11)
5. Age Of Deception (2:42)
6. The Roy Parson Project (3:10)
7. War Beneath The Skull (4:12)
8. The Art Of A Maniac (3:41)
9. Alcoholocaust (4:32)
Durée totale : 32:01
|
|»
|ARTAMENE (Heavy/Thrash, Iran) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mayhem" extrait de son premier long-format Ziggurat à paraître le 21 janvier via Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|RISE OF KRONOS (Thrash/Death, Allemagne), ex-Surface, a signé sur MDD pour la sortie d'un nouvel album au premier trimestre 2022.
|
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Pas mal du tout effectivement le IMMOLATION !
| citer
|
Ouh, il fait plaisir le petit Immolation là, de bon matin !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
10/12/2021 09:14
10/12/2021 08:41