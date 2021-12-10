chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Hegemon
 Hegemon - Sidereus Nuncius (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 10 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 10 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cambion
 Cambion - Conflagrate the C... (C)
Par Holmy		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Ander		   
Disembodiment
 Disembodiment - Mutated Cha... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Antediluvian
 Antediluvian - The Divine P... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Aara
 Aara - Triade I : Eos (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Les news du 7 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 7 Décembre 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Stabat Mater
 Stabat Mater - Treason by S... (C)
Par lkea		   
Hanternoz
 Hanternoz - Au fleuve de Loire (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 4 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 4 Décembre 2021... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Fosa
 Fosa - Demo MMXVI (Reedicio... (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Frightful
 Frightful - Spectral Creator (C)
Par Keyser		   
Warning
 Warning - Watching from a D... (C)
Par RaumsOg		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Cujo		   

Les news du 10 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 10 Décembre 2021 Voivod - Cavalerie - Napalm Death - Funeral Mist - Rotten Casket - Fulci - Crowbar - Immolation - Lucifer's Child - Lhaäd - Torii - Cmpt - Weaponry - Xenos - Djinn-Ghül - Nihility - Tymo - Artamene - Rise of Kronos
»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 11 février sur Century Media Records que VOIVOD (Techno Thrash, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitula Synchro Anarchy. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Planet Eaters" :

01. Paranormalium
02. Synchro Anarchy
03. Planet Eaters
04. Mind Clock
05. Sleeves Off
06. Holographic Thinking
07. The World Today
08. Quest For Nothing
09. Memory Failure


»
(Lien direct)
CAVALERIE (Hardcore / Crust, France) vient de sortir sur Deliverance Records son premier EP. Intitulé Hate Remains, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Face The Charge
02. Under The Black Flag
03. Inquisitorial Procedure
04. No Way Out
05. Paris By Knife
06. Monuments Of Ancient Hate

»
(Lien direct)
NAPALM DEATH (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 11 février sur Century Media Records un mini-album intitulé Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Narcissus" :

01. Narcissus
02. Resentment Always Simmers
03. By Proxy
04. People Pie (Cover Version)
05. Man Bites Dogged
06. Slaver Through a Repeat Performance
07. Don't Need It (Cover Version)
08. Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL MIST (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album le 17 décembre via Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Celui-ci aura pour titre Deiform est se commande ici.

»
(Lien direct)
ROTTEN CASKET (Death Metal, Pays-Bas), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment Martin Van Drunen et Stefan Hüskens d'Asphyx ainsi que Yorck Segatz de Sodom, sortira le 14 janvier un nouveau EP intitulé First Nail In The Casket. Celui-ci sera disponible en cassette et LP via Lycanthropic Chants et en CD via Supreme Chaos Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Caskets On Wheels" :

»
(Lien direct)
FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Voices", morceau tiré de son dernier album en date intitulé Exhumed Information paru sur Time To Kill Records.

01. Autopsy
02. Voices
03. Nightmare
04. Evil
05. Funeral
06. Tomb
07. Glass
08. Child
09. Fantasma
10. Cemetery

»
(Lien direct)
CROWBAR (Sludge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Zero And Below le 4 mars prochain. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chemical Godz" :

01. The Fear That Binds You
02. Her Evil Is Sacred
03. Confess To Nothing
04. Chemical Godz
05. Denial Of The Truth
06. Bleeding From Every Hole
07. It's Always Worth The Gain
08. Crush Negativity
09. Reanimating A Lie
10. Zero And Below

»
(Lien direct)
IMMOLATION (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau baptisé "Apostle". Celui-ci est tiré de l'album Acts Of God à paraître le 18 février sur Nuclear Blast Records.

01. Abandoned
02. An Act Of God
03. The Age Of No Light
04. Noose Of Thorns
05. Shed The Light
06. Blooded
07. Overtures Of The Wicked
08. Immoral Stain
09. Incineration Procession
10. Broken Prey
11. Derelict Of Spirit
12. When Halos Burn
13. Let The Darkness In
14. And The Flames Wept
15. Apostle

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFER'S CHILD (Black Metal, Grèce) propose en écoute le morceau "Satan's Wrath" extrait du split avec Mystifier intitulé Under Satan's Wrath et prévu le 25 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Mystifier - Death Beyond Holy Creation
02. Mystifier - Under Inhumane Evil Spells
03. Mystifier - Worship Her (Samael cover)
04. Lucifer's Child - Satan's Wrath
05. Lucifer's Child - Nova Tenebris
06. Lucifer's Child - Enter The Eternal Fire (Bathory cover)

»
(Lien direct)
LHAÄD (Black Metal, Belgique) offre son premier long-format Below en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Below I (6:17)
2. Below II (6:36)
3. Below III (7:30)
4. Below IV (5:48)
5. Below V (7:39)
6. Below VI (6:25)
Total (40:25)

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band TORII (Black/Death/Doom/Post-Metal, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le morceau "Grey Expanse" extrait de son nouveau disque éponyme à paraître le 17 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) The Second Renaissance
2) Synthetic Dust
3) Persephone
4) Eurydice
5) Grey Expanse
6) Void
7) Inertia
8) Torii

»
(Lien direct)
CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Srce od trnja" issu de son premier full-length Krv i pepeo prévu le 21 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Seme ponoci
2. Krv i pepeo
3. Prokletije
4. Vrani pir
5. Srce od trnja
6. Memla
7. Mesecev zub
8. Na vecernjem lahoru

»
(Lien direct)
WEAPONRY (Death/Crust, Canada/Espagne), le nouveau projet réunissant Jo Steel (Ice War, Aphrodite, Expunged) et Dave Rotten (Avulsed, Christ Denied, Putrevore, Holycide, Famishgod) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Speedkill" issu de son premier longue-durée Everwinding Slaughter dont la sortie est programmée pour le 11 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Speedkill
02. The Oozer
03. Road Rat Rage
04. Future Wasteland
05. The Burned Land
06. Crossbow Warrior
07. Into the Dome
08. Zone Traveler
09. Fields of Mutation
10. Toxic Waste Overture

»
(Lien direct)
XENOS (Thrash Metal, Italie) a posté une reprise de "King of the Kill" de Annihilator.

»
(Lien direct)
DJINN-GHÜL (Experimental Brutal Death/Deathcore, USA) offre son nouvel EP Mechalith en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

01. Ore & Fluid
02. The Mechalith
03. Pleonexia
04. Drosera

»
(Lien direct)
NIHILITY (Death Metal, Portugal) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Will To Power" figurant sur son nouvel opus Beyond Human Concepts qui sort le 8 janvier sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

01. Martydom for the Herd
02. Hubris
03. Destory the Shackles of Prejudice
04. Human Stupidity
05. Conflicting Vanities
06. Will to Power
07. The Religious Dogma
08. Beyond Human Concepts
09. Sea of Thoughts

»
(Lien direct)
TYMO (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album The Art Of A Maniac le 5 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Tymonicide (2:55)
2. Sanity Clause (2:54)
3. Mars Attacks (3:44)
4. Estrogenocide (4:11)
5. Age Of Deception (2:42)
6. The Roy Parson Project (3:10)
7. War Beneath The Skull (4:12)
8. The Art Of A Maniac (3:41)
9. Alcoholocaust (4:32)

Durée totale : 32:01

»
(Lien direct)
ARTAMENE (Heavy/Thrash, Iran) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mayhem" extrait de son premier long-format Ziggurat à paraître le 21 janvier via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
RISE OF KRONOS (Thrash/Death, Allemagne), ex-Surface, a signé sur MDD pour la sortie d'un nouvel album au premier trimestre 2022.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
10 Décembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
10/12/2021 09:14
Pas mal du tout effectivement le IMMOLATION !
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
10/12/2021 08:41
Ouh, il fait plaisir le petit Immolation là, de bon matin !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dare
 Dare
Against All Odds
2021 - Revelation Records		   
Mercury X
 Mercury X
Imprisoned
2021 - Frontiers Records		   
Goldspire
 Goldspire
Goldspire
2021 - Chaos Records		   
Hegemon
 Hegemon
Sidereus Nuncius
2021 - Les Acteurs de l'Ombre		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cavalerie
 Cavalerie
2020 - France		   
Crowbar
 Crowbar
Sludge - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist
Black Metal - 1993 - Suède		   
Immolation
 Immolation
Death Metal - 1988 - Etats-Unis		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death
Death Metal - 1981 - Royaume-Uni		   
Voivod
 Voivod
Thrash - 1981 - Canada		   
Hegemon
Sidereus Nuncius
Lire la chronique
Dare
Against All Odds
Lire la chronique
Goldspire
Goldspire
Lire la chronique
Mercury X
Imprisoned
Lire la chronique
Disembodiment
Mutated Chaos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cambion
Conflagrate the Celestial R...
Lire la chronique
Antediluvian
The Divine Punishment
Lire la chronique
Blodtår
Blodtår (EP)
Lire la chronique
Craneium
Unknown Heights
Lire la chronique
Aara
Triade I : Eos
Lire la chronique
Deadspeak
Dissolve The Dreams (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dream Unending
Tide Turns Eternal
Lire la chronique
Proscriptor McGovern's Apsû
Proscriptor McGover’s Apsû
Lire la chronique
Hadal
December
Lire la chronique
Stabat Mater
Treason by Son of Man
Lire la chronique
Congealed Putrescence
Dissolved in Hyphae (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hanternoz
Au fleuve de Loire
Lire la chronique
Gràb
Zeitlang
Lire la chronique
Fosa
Demo MMXVI (Reedicion 2021)...
Lire la chronique
Zulu
My People​.​.​.​Hold On / O...
Lire la chronique
Frightful
Spectral Creator
Lire la chronique
Olio Tähtien Takana
Spectral Katharsis
Lire la chronique
Phrenelith
Chimaera
Lire la chronique
Tower
Shock To The System
Lire la chronique
Phaëthon
Sacrifice Doth Call (EP)
Lire la chronique
Haalbuaer
Mortal Ones Scream In Horror
Lire la chronique
Tardus Mortem
Armageddon
Lire la chronique
First Fragment
Gloire Éternelle
Lire la chronique
Warning
Watching from a Distance - ...
Lire la chronique
Concrete Winds
Nerve Butcherer
Lire la chronique