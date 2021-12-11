»

(Lien direct) LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier album le 4 février prochain via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre A Dialogue With The Wounded Stars. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :



01. The Ancestral Conjuration

02. As The Spirit Wanes, The Form Appears

03. A Dialogue With The Wounded Stars

04. Drowning In The Wake of Dreams



<a href="https://ladlo.bandcamp.com/album/the-eternal-harvest">The Eternal Harvest by LUNAR TOMBFIELDS</a>