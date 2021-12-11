Les news du 11 Décembre 2021
Les news du 11 Décembre 2021 Lunar Tombfields
|LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier album le 4 février prochain via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre A Dialogue With The Wounded Stars. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. The Ancestral Conjuration
02. As The Spirit Wanes, The Form Appears
03. A Dialogue With The Wounded Stars
04. Drowning In The Wake of Dreams
