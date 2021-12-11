chargement...

Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Hegemon
 Hegemon - Sidereus Nuncius (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 10 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 10 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cambion
 Cambion - Conflagrate the C... (C)
Par Holmy		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Ander		   
Disembodiment
 Disembodiment - Mutated Cha... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Antediluvian
 Antediluvian - The Divine P... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Aara
 Aara - Triade I : Eos (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Les news du 7 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 7 Décembre 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Stabat Mater
 Stabat Mater - Treason by S... (C)
Par lkea		   
Hanternoz
 Hanternoz - Au fleuve de Loire (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 4 Décembre 2021
 Les news du 4 Décembre 2021... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Fosa
 Fosa - Demo MMXVI (Reedicio... (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Frightful
 Frightful - Spectral Creator (C)
Par Keyser		   
Warning
 Warning - Watching from a D... (C)
Par RaumsOg		   
Massacre
 Massacre - Resurgence (C)
Par Cujo		   

Les news du 11 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 11 Décembre 2021 Lunar Tombfields
»
(Lien direct)
LUNAR TOMBFIELDS (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier album le 4 février prochain via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre A Dialogue With The Wounded Stars. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. The Ancestral Conjuration
02. As The Spirit Wanes, The Form Appears
03. A Dialogue With The Wounded Stars
04. Drowning In The Wake of Dreams
Thrasho AxGxB
11 Décembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

