Les news du 13 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 13 Décembre 2021 Wolfskrone - Sentient Horror - Departure Chandelier - Blood Incantation
»
(Lien direct)
WOLFSKRONE (Black Metal, Estonie) vient de sortir son premier long-format The Hunt sur Warhorn Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Autumn's Fall (08:40)
02. Decoronation (12:26)
03. The Hunt (06:18)
04. Winter's Fall (06:50)

»
(Lien direct)
SENTIENT HORROR (DeathMetal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Rites Of Gore le 22 avril sur Redefining Darkness Records et Testimony Records. Le premier single sera dévoilé le 25 décembre. Voici le tracklisting :

01. A Faceless Corpse
02. Obliteration Of Souls
03. Swamp Burial
04. Rites Of Gore
05. Splitting Skulls
06. Descend To Chaos
07. The Grave Is My Home
08. Till Death Do Us Rot
09. The Eyes Of Dread
10. Supposed To Rot (Bonus Track - CD Only)

»
(Lien direct)
Enregistrée en 2010 et restée jusque-là inédite, la seconde démo de DEPARTURE CHANDELIER (Black Metal, Canada, États-Unis) intitulée Dripping Papal Blood sera proposée en CD et en vinyle via Nuclear War Now! Productions durant l'été 2022.

»
(Lien direct)
Si ce n'est pas encore très clair ni rendu véritablement officiel, BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal, USA) devrait sortir un nouvel album intitulé Timewave Zero le 22 février prochain sur Century Media. L'album est en tout cas renseigné sur Amazon où l'on apprend qu'il contiendra deux CDs pour une durée d'une heure et vingt-et-une minutes. Outre la très chouette pochette également révélée, on en sait également davantage grâce à un post Instagram de Paul Riedl datant du 17 septembre dernier :

PAUL RIEDL a écrit : Just wanted to share some awesome film shots @lyzadeath took of us in @worldfamousstudios, and also clear up a few things for everyone punishing me in my DMs about my planetarium posts...

First and foremost, YES the next Blood Incantation release is NOT metal, but NO we are not ceasing to play metal. If you’ve listened to our records you’ll have noticed a steady increase in experimental/atmospheric components with each new release - the ambient EP is simply the distillation of all of these elements into a concentrated piece, stripping away the Metal but retaining the dark, cinematic & exceedingly COSMIC atmosphere of our music. If you only listen to BI for the metal, that’s great! Just cover your ears when the EP drops and wait for the following album, which will of course be insane crazy space death metal with psychedelic and ambient parts (AKA business as usual). If you are one of the thousands of people who have messaged us over the years complimenting and requesting more of the atmospheric passages, boy oh BOY are you in for a treat!! Even calling it the “ambient” record is honestly a bit reductive, as the album draws from 50+ years of experimental electronic music, with elements of Drone, Ambient/Dark Ambient, Krautrock, World Music, Modern Classical/Neoclassical, Chamber Music, 70s Prog and more - all melted together in the usual BI way of taking the best elements of different styles we enjoy and arranging them in the most epic way possible. Secondly, YES the planetarium tour is serious, and NO it will not be for death metal shows! When the EP drops we will do a series of curated events at special locations like planetariums, old theaters/opera houses, outdoor amphitheaters, etc to perform the album live in its entirety. These will be limited capacity events and will really be something special! Afterwards we will
13 Décembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

