Les news du 14 Décembre 2021 Diablery - Nullification - Tension - Ravenous Death - Phenocryst - Atrox Trauma - Black Altar
|DIABLERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne son n ouveau disque Candles en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 17 décembre sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Three Torches Lit [7:09]
2. Sanguine Emissions of Aeonic Ecstasy [6:56]
3. Spiral Ascension of Becoming [7:34]
4. The Star-Veiled Face [7:39]
5. The Coming Fog [6:01]
6. The Piercing Ice [8:45]
7. Moonlit Dome Revealed [8:59]
8. The Earth Covered My Face [9:50]
9. The Core that Burns Forever [2:17]
|NULLIFICATION (Death Metal, Philippines) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "I, the Nullifier" issu de son premier full-length Kingdoms to Hovel dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 janvier chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro to Annihilation
2. The Sledgehammer
3. Calamity from the Skies
4. Kingdoms Reduced to Hovel
5. Deliverance from Chaos
6. Negated Fields
7. Inside the Surreal
8. Everything... and Everyone (Nullified)
9. I, the Nullifier
|TENSION (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Cosmic Gaze" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Decay prévu le 28 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Open The Gates
2. Higher Power
3. Hellflight
4. Cosmic Gaze
5. Age Of The Stars
6. Black Knights
7. Mooncrusher
8. Mistress
9. Earth Crisis [CD/tape bonus track]
|RAVENOUS DEATH (Death Metal, Mexique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son nouvel album Visions From the Netherworld qui sort le 24 janvier sur Memento Mori. Il s'agit de "Portals to Non-Existence". Tracklist :
1. Intro - Trail of Horrors
2. Caverns of Freezing Torture
3. Plethora of Blood
4. Kingdom of Æternal Flames
5. Gore Vault Dismemberment
6. Hydra Dungeon
7. Path of the Spawn Dogs
8. Burnt Children of Moloch
9. Serpents of Wretchedness
10. Portals to Non-Existence
11. The Ascending Chasm
|PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) propose son premier EP Explosions en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 17 décembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Fumarole Emanations [5:40]
2. Phreatic Explosions [5:50]
3. Pyroclastic Flows [4:18]
4. Craters [4:25]
5. Igneous Fluids [3:10]
|ATROX TRAUMA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "I Don't Understand" tiré de son premier long-format On The Line Of Nothing And Something à venir le 28 janvier via WormHoleDeath.
|BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Sacrilegious Congregation" extrait du prochain split Deathiah Manifesto avec Vulture Lord à paraître le 15 janvier sur Odium Records. Tracklist :
01. Black Altar - Intro
02. Black Altar - Sacrilegious Congregation
03. Black Altar - Nyx
04. Black Altar - Outro
05. Vulture Lord - Dominios of Death
06. Vulture Lord - Hark! The Hymns of War
07. Vulture Lord - Bloodstained Ritualknives
08. Vulture Lord - Usurper, Thy Name is Death
