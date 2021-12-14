»

(Lien direct) NULLIFICATION (Death Metal, Philippines) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "I, the Nullifier" issu de son premier full-length Kingdoms to Hovel dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 janvier chez Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Intro to Annihilation

2. The Sledgehammer

3. Calamity from the Skies

4. Kingdoms Reduced to Hovel

5. Deliverance from Chaos

6. Negated Fields

7. Inside the Surreal

8. Everything... and Everyone (Nullified)

9. I, the Nullifier