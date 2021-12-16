Les news du 16 Décembre 2021
|DESTRUCTION (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Diabolical qui sortira le 8 avril via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Under The Spell
2. Diabolical
3. No Faith In Humanity
4. Repent Your Sins
5. Hope Dies Last
6. The Last Of A Dying Breed
7. State Of Apathy
8. Tormented Soul
9. Servant Of The Beast
10. The Lonely Wolf
11. Ghost From The Past
12. Whorefication
13. City Baby Attacked By Rats
|SARCASM (Death/Black mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Stellar Stream Obscured qui sortira le 28 janvier via Hammerheart Records. "Apocalyptic Serenity" se découvre ici :
|VERBUM (Black/Doom/Death, Chili) offre en écoute sur ce lien le titre "Nihil Privativum" extrait de son premier full-length Exhortation to the Impure à venir le 14 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:56]
2. Abrahamic Sedition [7:00]
3. Nihil Privativum [7:47]
4. Interlude I [0:32]
5. Silent Oratorium [8:34]
6. Interlude II [0:42]
7. Exhortation to the Impure 7:15]
8. Outro [2:00]
|KUOLEMAN GALLERIA (Black 'n Roll, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Armon loppu le 18 février chez Inverse Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Pystyyn kuollut" vient d'être mis en ligne. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Toivomuskaivo
03. Tuomiopäivänsäde
04. Hautausmaan kuudes kerros
05. Jean Grenier
06. Pystyyn kuollut
07. Kynnet
08. Sudennahka
09. Varjoista
10. Armon loppu
|FURIS IGNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose le titre "Guarding the Gate" en écoute ci-dessous. Le premier longue-durée Decapitate the Aging World sort le 14 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Witness The Nightsky Palpitating To The Beat Of Premonition [8:16]
2. Hostis Mundi [5:55]
3. Guarding The Gate [13:27]
4. Zinnen Von Eis [2:59]
5. C.B.M.G.3 [3:04]
6. Donner In Den Bergen [5:23]
|DESCENT (Death/Black/Hardcore, Australie) a révélé à cette adresse le morceau "Fester" issu de son nouvel opus Order Of Chaos dont la sortie est programmée pour le janvier sur Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :
01. Tempest
02. Dragged
03. Resolve
04. Gathering
05. Fester
06. Filth
07. Safe
08. Despotic
|TANGENT (Heavy Metal, Australie) a posté le morceau "Come Back From the Light" figurant sur son premier EP éponyme prévu le 28 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Spellbreaker
2. Come Back From the Light
3. Like Dreams in the Day
4. Sabotage
|KONTACT (Sci-Fi Heavy Metal avec des membres de Traveler et Blackrat, Canada) propose une vidéo pour le titre "The Devil in Iron" issu de son premier EP First Contact qui sort le 4 janvier chez Temple of Mystery.
|OVDETH (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel EP. Il s'agit de "Perished".
|ERADICATION OF THE UNWORTHY INFANTS aka EOUI (Brutal Death/Grind, Finlande/USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Among the Hordes", troisième single extrait de son premier long-format Change Is Good à paraître le 14 janvier via Wormholedeath.
|PRIEURÉ (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Nos prières sur Vetus Capras. Vous pouvez l'écouter et le commander sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Nos prières
02. Sacrifiés
03. La chambre aux loups
04. Amérique
05. L'exil
