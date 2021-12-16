»

(Lien direct) DESTRUCTION (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Diabolical qui sortira le 8 avril via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Under The Spell

2. Diabolical

3. No Faith In Humanity

4. Repent Your Sins

5. Hope Dies Last

6. The Last Of A Dying Breed

7. State Of Apathy

8. Tormented Soul

9. Servant Of The Beast

10. The Lonely Wolf

11. Ghost From The Past

12. Whorefication

13. City Baby Attacked By Rats



