(Lien direct) FURIS IGNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose le titre "Guarding the Gate" en écoute ci-dessous. Le premier longue-durée Decapitate the Aging World sort le 14 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Witness The Nightsky Palpitating To The Beat Of Premonition [8:16]

2. Hostis Mundi [5:55]

3. Guarding The Gate [13:27]

4. Zinnen Von Eis [2:59]

5. C.B.M.G.3 [3:04]

6. Donner In Den Bergen [5:23]



