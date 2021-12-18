chargement...

Les news du 18 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 18 Décembre 2021 Torii - Goreskincoffin - Malefic Throne - Cmpt - Evangelion - Chugger - Hanging Garden - Burned in Effigy - Messora - Shape Of Despair - Decerebration - Confined to Oblivion
»
(Lien direct)
TORII (Black/Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album éponyme en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1) The Second Renaissance
2) Synthetic Dust
3) Persephone
4) Eurydice
5) Grey Expanse
6) Void
7) Inertia
8) Torii

»
(Lien direct)
GORESKINCOFFIN (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Release My Suffering le 14 janvier sur Funeral Goat Records. Des extraits sont en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

The Plague Father
Wrath and Ruin
Release My Suffering
It Will Not Die
Elegy for Mankind’s Failings
Defiant Misanthropy
Lamentations for a Broken Angel

»
(Lien direct)
Le all-star band MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "A New Hand Upon the Blade" extrait de son premier EP éponyme à paraître le 28 janvier chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Deciding the Hierarchy
2. The Dawn of the Truth
3. A New Hand Upon the Blade
4. Nuclear Winter (Sodom cover)

Line-up :

Gene Palubicki (Perdition Temple, Angelcorpse, Blasphemic Cruelty) - guitare
Steve Tucker (Morbid Angel, Warfather) - chant et basse
John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, ex-Angelcorpse) - batterie

»
(Lien direct)
CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) offre son premier longue-durée Krv i pepeo en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Seme ponoci
2. Krv i pepeo
3. Prokletije
4. Vrani pir
5. Srce od trnja
6. Memla
7. Mesecev zub
8. Na vecernjem lahoru

»
(Lien direct)
EVANGELION (Melodic Black/Doom, Suisse) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "A King's Dream II" figurant sur son nouvel opus Revelations or the Spawn of Greed and War dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 décembre sur Auric Records. Tracklist :

01. The Reign of the Prophets
02. Of Mercenaries and Marauders
03. From Pandemonium
04. Vanitas
05. A King's Dream
06. The Deathsman
07. Pestis
08. As the Soldiers Leave the Battleground
09. Premonition

»
(Lien direct)
CHUGGER (Melodic Death/Groove, Suède) a sorti un nouveau single sur Wormholedeath, "Bleed (Reborn)".

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligneu ne "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Last Dance" tiré de son nouvel EP Neither Moth or Rust à paraître le 21 janvier chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Neither Moth nor Rust
02. The Last Dance
03. And Leave All Love Behind
04. The Raven Portrait
05. On the Shore of Eternity
06. Field of Reeds (Avalon Skies Rework)


»
(Lien direct)
BURNED IN EFFIGY (Neo-Classical Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Rex Mortem le 28 janvier. Tracklist :

1. Doomsayer (3:28)
2. Artorias (5:08)
3. Nightfall (3:20)
4. The Empiricist (4:05)
5. Hades (4:26)
6. Atlas (4:23)
7. Treachery (3:25)
8. Vendetta (3:55)

Durée totale : 32:12

»
(Lien direct)
MESSORA (Progressive Death Metal, Québec) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Forever as I Beg". Tracklist :

Forever as I Beg (8:49)
(bonus download track via Bandcamp) Closer (Nine Inch Nails cover) “b side” (3:43)

»
(Lien direct)
SHAPE OF DESPAIR (Atmospheric Funeral Doom, Finlande) vient de rééditer son premier long-format Shades of... (2000) en version digipack avec CD doré via Careless Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DECEREBRATION (Death Metal, Québec) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Follow the Scars, vingt-trois ans après son seul disque éponyme. Tracklist :

1. Scorched Memories (1:47)
2. Infamous Duality (4:24)
3. A Ghost of Flesh and Blood (4:20)
4. Follow the Scars (4:34)
5. Break the Cycle (4:45)
6. The Factless Prophecy (4:21)
7. The Gift of Anger (4:48)
8. I Despise (5:36)
9. L.T.E.I (2:29)

Durée totale : 37:09

»
(Lien direct)
CONFINED TO OBLIVION (Death Mélodique, Québec) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Silent Witness" extrait de son album Resumption" paru en juillet dernier. Le titre est inspiré par le mouvement #metoo.
18 Décembre 2021
18 Décembre 2021
