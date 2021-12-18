»

(Lien direct) HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligneu ne "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Last Dance" tiré de son nouvel EP Neither Moth or Rust à paraître le 21 janvier chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :



01. Neither Moth nor Rust

02. The Last Dance

03. And Leave All Love Behind

04. The Raven Portrait

05. On the Shore of Eternity

06. Field of Reeds (Avalon Skies Rework)



