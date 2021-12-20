»

(Lien direct) DESERTED FEAR (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Doomsday qui sortira le 3 mars via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Intro

2. Part Of The End

3. Idols Of Triumph

4. Follow The Light That Blinds

5. Fall From Grace

6. At Its End

7. Reborn Paradise

8. The One Desire

9. Call Of Emptiness

10. Voices Of Fire

11. Doomsday



