Les news du 20 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 20 Décembre 2021 Deserted Fear - Deadscape - Mephisto
»
(Lien direct)
DESERTED FEAR (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Doomsday qui sortira le 3 mars via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Intro
2. Part Of The End
3. Idols Of Triumph
4. Follow The Light That Blinds
5. Fall From Grace
6. At Its End
7. Reborn Paradise
8. The One Desire
9. Call Of Emptiness
10. Voices Of Fire
11. Doomsday

»
(Lien direct)
DEADSCAPE (Melodic Death Metal, Bulgarie) a dévoilé son nouveau single "The Brightest Light" figurant sur son nouvel opus Of The Deepest Shade à venir le 14 janvier

»
(Lien direct)
MEPHISTO (Gothic/Black, Cuba) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Storming War Anthems" extrait de son dernier album Pentafixion paru en mars sur WormHoleDeath.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Décembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

