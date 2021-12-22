chargement...

Les news du 22 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 22 Décembre 2021 Vincent Crowley - Hadal Maw - Silhouette - Mæntra - Krolok
»
(Lien direct)
VINCENT CROWLEY (Death/Doom/Black avec l'ex-Acheron du même nom, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Masquerade Du Macabre" figurant sur son premier full-length Beyond Acheron paru en juin dernier sur Odium Records, Hellhammer Records et Black Seal Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
HADAL MAW (Technical Death Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel EP Oblique Order en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 31 décembre chez Blighttown Records. Tracklist :

01. Fetishize Consumption
02. Oblique Order
03. Future Eaters
04. Vile Veneration

»
(Lien direct)
SILHOUETTE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) propose le titre "Au Seuil de l'Oubli" extrait de son premier longue-durée Les Retranchements à paraître le 28 janvier via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Ascension
2. La Première Neige
3. Au Seuil de l'Oubli
4. Interlude
5. Les Retranchements
6. L'Etreinte de la Chute
7. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
MÆNTRA (Brutal Death/Industrial Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Kundalini Rising le 18 février. Tracklist :

1. Muladhara
2. Svadhisthana
3. Manipura
4. Anahata
5. Vishuddha
6. Ajna
7. Sahasrara

»
(Lien direct)
KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal avec des membres de Malokarpatan, Slovaquie) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky sorti hier sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Lore Of The Fens [7:03]
2. Towards The Duskportals [5:28]
3. The Reptile Abyss Beneath Dowina [5:24]
4. Path To The Haunted Ruins [3:17]
5. Unveiled Subterranean Treasures [6:18]
6. Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky [8:41]
Thrasho Keyser
22 Décembre 2021
