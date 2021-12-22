»

KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal avec des membres de Malokarpatan, Slovaquie) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky sorti hier sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Black Lore Of The Fens [7:03]

2. Towards The Duskportals [5:28]

3. The Reptile Abyss Beneath Dowina [5:24]

4. Path To The Haunted Ruins [3:17]

5. Unveiled Subterranean Treasures [6:18]

6. Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky [8:41]



