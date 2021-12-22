VINCENT CROWLEY (Death/Doom/Black avec l'ex-Acheron du même nom, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Masquerade Du Macabre" figurant sur son premier full-length Beyond Acheron paru en juin dernier sur Odium Records, Hellhammer Records et Black Seal Productions.
KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal avec des membres de Malokarpatan, Slovaquie) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky sorti hier sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Lore Of The Fens [7:03]
2. Towards The Duskportals [5:28]
3. The Reptile Abyss Beneath Dowina [5:24]
4. Path To The Haunted Ruins [3:17]
5. Unveiled Subterranean Treasures [6:18]
6. Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky [8:41]
