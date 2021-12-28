»

(Lien direct) MENTAL DEVASTATION (Technical Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album The Delusional Mystery of the Self (Part I) en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 31 décembre sur Blood Harvest. Tracklist :



1. Genesis

2. Ascension

3. Conquerors

4. Labyrinths

5. The Abyss

6. Vulcanic Eruption

7. Perpetual Dualities

8. Time Echoe's

9. Dans L'Absurde

10. Reflections Over The Veils Of Death