Les news du 28 Décembre 2021
|MENTAL DEVASTATION (Technical Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album The Delusional Mystery of the Self (Part I) en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 31 décembre sur Blood Harvest. Tracklist :
1. Genesis
2. Ascension
3. Conquerors
4. Labyrinths
5. The Abyss
6. Vulcanic Eruption
7. Perpetual Dualities
8. Time Echoe's
9. Dans L'Absurde
10. Reflections Over The Veils Of Death
