chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
170 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Dedade		   
Les sorties de 2021
 Les sorties de 2021 - Vos a... (S)
Par Sulphur		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Oriflamme
 Oriflamme - L'égide ardente (C)
Par Goätnium		   
Cadaveric Incubator / Undergang
 Cadaveric Incubator / Under... (C)
Par Holmy		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates - The Nightmar... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Obscura
 Obscura - A Valediction (C)
Par KimDealUnited		   
Orodruin
 Orodruin - Epicurean Mass (... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
The Gault
 The Gault - Even as All Bef... (C)
Par Morphine		   
Unholy
 Unholy - Gracefallen (C)
Par Morphine		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Morphine		   
Dream Unending
 Dream Unending - Tide Turns... (C)
Par Morphine		   
200 Stab Wounds
 200 Stab Wounds - Slave To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antediluvian
 Antediluvian - The Divine P... (C)
Par lkea		   
Violet Cold
 Violet Cold - Empire of Love (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Malignant Altar
 Malignant Altar - Realms Of... (C)
Par Høsty		   
Stormkeep
 Stormkeep - Tales Of Othertime (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 28 Décembre 2021

News
Les news du 28 Décembre 2021 Mental Devastation
»
(Lien direct)
MENTAL DEVASTATION (Technical Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album The Delusional Mystery of the Self (Part I) en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 31 décembre sur Blood Harvest. Tracklist :

1. Genesis
2. Ascension
3. Conquerors
4. Labyrinths
5. The Abyss
6. Vulcanic Eruption
7. Perpetual Dualities
8. Time Echoe's
9. Dans L'Absurde
10. Reflections Over The Veils Of Death
Thrasho Keyser
28 Décembre 2021
Shaytan - Faustus

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Mental Devastation
 Mental Devastation
Thrash Metal - 2009 - Chili		   
Slog
Graves
Lire la chronique
Funeral Mist
Deiform
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Grief
Funeral Cult of Personality
Lire la chronique
Estertor
Tales From The Ancient Grave
Lire la chronique
Cadaveric Incubator / Undergang
Christmas Split (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Wooden Throne
Under the Moon They Wander ...
Lire la chronique
Kaeck
Het Zwarte Dictatt
Lire la chronique
Count Raven
The Sixth Storm
Lire la chronique
Mortiferum
Preserved In Torment
Lire la chronique
Oriflamme
L'égide ardente
Lire la chronique
Otargos
Fleshborer Soulflayer
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #9 - Hvis Lyset Tar Oss
Lire le podcast
Morguiliath
Occult Sins, New Unholy Dim...
Lire la chronique
Orodruin
Epicurean Mass (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Sijjin
Sumerian Promises
Lire la chronique
Hour of 13
Black Magick Rites
Lire la chronique
Karloff
The Appearing
Lire la chronique
Eternal Evil
The Warriors Awakening Brin...
Lire la chronique
Amyl And The Sniffers
Comfort To Me
Lire la chronique
Gråt Strigoi
Communion of the Nameless
Lire la chronique
Rope Sect
Proskynesis (EP)
Lire la chronique
Unholy
Gracefallen
Lire la chronique
Violet Cold
Empire of Love
Lire la chronique
Blockheads
Trip to the Void
Lire la chronique
Swallow The Sun
Moonflowers
Lire la chronique
Katavasia
Invoking the Spirit of Doom...
Lire la chronique
200 Stab Wounds
Slave To The Scalpel
Lire la chronique
Diablation
Allégeance
Lire la chronique
Carcolh
The Life and Works of Death
Lire la chronique
Stormkeep
Tales Of Othertime
Lire la chronique